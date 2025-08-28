Hockey sur glace - Hockey en France Angers - Rouen et Grenoble - Amicaux 2025 - 2026 Tableaux complets des matchs amicaux de pré saison 2025-2026 Media Sports Loisirs, Hockey Hebdo La redaction / sf le 11/06/2025 à 18:19 Tweeter :

Si vous avez connaissance d'un match ou tournoi, ou bien d'un résultat, n'hésitez pas à nous le communiquer soit par mail : redaction@hockeyhebdo.com ou

ou Facebook TRANSFERTS MAGNUS | TRANSFERTS D1 | TRANSFERTS D2 JUILLET 2025 Date Lieu et heure Equipes Score - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

AOUT 2025 Listing des tournois





Date Lieu et heure Equipes Score Vendredi 15 Chamonix - 20h00 Chamonix vs Grenoble 0-0 Vendredi 15 Rouen - 16h00 Rouen vs Angers 0-0 Dimanche 17 Ajoie (CH) - ? Ajoie vs Rouen 0-0 Lundi 18 Chaux de Fonds (CH) - ? HCC vs Rouen 0-0 Mardi 19 Fribourg - 19h30 Fribourg vs Grenoble 0-0 Mercredi 20 Genève - 19h30 Genève vs Grenoble 0-0 Vendredi 22 Angers - 20h30 Angers vs Cergy 0-0 Samedi 23 Grenoble - 20h00 Grenoble vs Chamonix 0-0 Samedi 23 Rouen - ? Rouen vs UQTR 0-0 - - - - Mardi 26 Angers - 20h30 Angers vs UQTR 0-0 Mardi 26 Cergy - ? Cergy vs Rouen 0-0 Vendredi 29 Angers - 20h30 Angers vs Rouen 0-0 - - - - - - - - Dimanche 31 Cergy - ? Cergy vs Angers 0-0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - CHL Jeudi 28 Grenoble - 20h15 Grenoble vs SC Bern 0-0 - - - - - - - - CHL Samedi 30 Grenoble - 20h15 Gtrenoble vs EV Zug 0-0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SEPTEMBRE 2025 Listing des tournois





Date Lieu et heure Equipes Score CHL Vendredi 5 BremerHaven - 19h30 BremerHaven vs Grenoble 0-0 Vendredi 5 Bordeaux - 20h15 Bordeaux vs Angers 0-0 - - - - - - - - - - - - CHL Dimanche 7 Berlin - 19h00 Berlin vs Grenoble 0-0 Dimanche 7 Angers - ? Angers vs Bordeaux 0-0 Dimanche 7 Rouen - ? Rouen vs Amiens 0-0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Champions Hockey League Reprise du championnat le

28 août 2025 National League Reprise du championnat le

------- Swiss League Reprise du championnat le

------- MyHockey League Reprise du championnat le

----- Ligue Magnus Reprise du championnat le

------ Division 1 Reprise du championnat le

------ Division 2 Reprise du championnat le

------ Division 3 Reprise du championnat le

------ Coupe de France Premier tour

------

© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour Réactions sur l'article Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.







