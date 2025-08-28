Accueil
Hockey sur glace - Hockey en France
Angers - Rouen et Grenoble - Amicaux 2025 - 2026
Tableaux complets des matchs amicaux de pré saison 2025-2026
Media Sports Loisirs, Hockey Hebdo
La redaction / sf le 11/06/2025 à 18:19
:
Si vous avez connaissance d'un match ou tournoi, ou bien d'un résultat, n'hésitez pas à nous le communiquer soit par mail :
redaction@hockeyhebdo.com
ou
.
JUILLET 2025
Date
Lieu et heure
Equipes
Score
AOUT 2025
Listing des tournois
Date
Lieu et heure
Equipes
Score
Vendredi 15
Chamonix - 20h00
Chamonix vs Grenoble
0-0
Vendredi 15
Rouen - 16h00
Rouen vs Angers
0-0
Dimanche 17
Ajoie (CH) - ?
Ajoie vs Rouen
0-0
Lundi 18
Chaux de Fonds (CH) - ?
HCC vs Rouen
0-0
Mardi 19
Fribourg - 19h30
Fribourg vs Grenoble
0-0
Mercredi 20
Genève - 19h30
Genève vs Grenoble
0-0
Vendredi 22
Angers - 20h30
Angers vs Cergy
0-0
Samedi 23
Grenoble - 20h00
Grenoble vs Chamonix
0-0
Samedi 23
Rouen - ?
Rouen vs UQTR
0-0
Mardi 26
Angers - 20h30
Angers vs UQTR
0-0
Mardi 26
Cergy - ?
Cergy vs Rouen
0-0
Vendredi 29
Angers - 20h30
Angers vs Rouen
0-0
CHL
Jeudi 28
Grenoble - 20h15
Grenoble vs SC Bern
0-0
SEPTEMBRE 2025
Listing des tournois
Date
Lieu et heure
Equipes
Score
CHL
Vendredi 5
BremerHaven - 19h30
BremerHaven vs
Grenoble
0-0
Vendredi 5
Bordeaux - 20h15
Bordeaux vs Angers
0-0
Champions Hockey League
Reprise du championnat le
28 août 2025
National League
Reprise du championnat le
-------
Swiss League
Reprise du championnat le
-------
MyHockey League
Reprise du championnat le
-----
Ligue Magnus
Reprise du championnat le
------
Division 1
Reprise du championnat le
------
Division 2
Reprise du championnat le
------
Division 3
Reprise du championnat le
------
Coupe de France
Premier tour
------
© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
