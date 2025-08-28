 
Hockey sur glace - Hockey en France
Angers - Rouen et Grenoble - Amicaux 2025 - 2026
 
Tableaux complets des matchs amicaux de pré saison 2025-2026
 
Media Sports Loisirs, Hockey Hebdo La redaction / sf le 11/06/2025 à 18:19
:

Si vous avez connaissance d'un match ou tournoi, ou bien d'un résultat, n'hésitez pas à nous le communiquer soit par mail : redaction@hockeyhebdo.com  ou Facebook.
 
 
JUILLET 2025
Date Lieu et heure Equipes Score
AOUT 2025
Listing des tournois


 
Date Lieu et heure Equipes Score
Vendredi 15 Chamonix - 20h00 Chamonix vs Grenoble 0-0
Vendredi 15 Rouen - 16h00 Rouen vs Angers 0-0
Dimanche 17 Ajoie (CH) - ? Ajoie vs Rouen 0-0
Lundi 18 Chaux de Fonds (CH) - ? HCC vs Rouen 0-0
Mardi 19 Fribourg - 19h30 Fribourg vs Grenoble 0-0
Mercredi 20 Genève - 19h30 Genève vs Grenoble 0-0
Vendredi 22 Angers - 20h30 Angers vs Cergy 0-0
Samedi 23 Grenoble -  20h00 Grenoble vs Chamonix 0-0
Samedi 23 Rouen - ? Rouen vs UQTR 0-0
Mardi 26 Angers - 20h30 Angers vs UQTR 0-0
Mardi 26 Cergy - ? Cergy vs Rouen 0-0
Vendredi 29 Angers - 20h30 Angers vs Rouen 0-0
CHL  Jeudi 28 Grenoble - 20h15 Grenoble vs SC Bern 0-0
CHL  Samedi 30 Grenoble - 20h15 Gtrenoble vs EV Zug 0-0
SEPTEMBRE 2025
Listing des tournois


 
Date Lieu et heure Equipes Score
CHL  Vendredi 5 BremerHaven - 19h30 BremerHaven vs Grenoble 0-0
Vendredi 5 Bordeaux - 20h15 Bordeaux vs Angers 0-0
CHL  Dimanche 7 Berlin - 19h00 Berlin vs Grenoble 0-0
Dimanche 7 Angers - ? Angers vs Bordeaux 0-0
Dimanche 7 Rouen - ? Rouen vs Amiens 0-0
