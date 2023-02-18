FICHE TECHNIQUE



2088 spectateurs Arbitres : M. Levasseur, assisté de MM. Simon et Fontaine Buts :

Tours : ; 19:13 Vincent Lampron (ass Julien Msumbu et Guillaume McSween) ; 28:30 Fabien Metais (ass Alexis Birolini et Gabriel Belley-Pelletier) ; 56:38 Julien Msumbu (ass Enzo Carry* et Mathieu Ayotte) ; 61:54 Matthew Newbury (ass Alexis Birolini et Fabien Metais)

Dunkerque : 09:52 Daniel Svoboda (ass Parker Colley et Ethan Roswell) ; 21:39 Daniel Svoboda (ass Parker Colley et Ethan Roswell) ; 36:06 Ben Duperreault (ass Daniel Svoboda et Rayan Belharfi) Pénalités 10 minutes contre Tours 30 minutes dont 10 à Svoboda contre Dunkerque



