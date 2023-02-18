trueanal.org
 
Hockey sur glace - Division 1 : 23ème journée : Tours vs Dunkerque
4-3
(1-1 1-2 1-0 1-0)
Après prolongation
Le 18/02/2023
Patinoire Municipale de Tours
Tours  ] Dunkerque ]
Victoire en prolongation de Tours face à Dunkerque
 
Retour sur la rencontre du samedi 18 février 2023 de hockey sur glace de division 1 (23ème journée) qui a vu Tours s'imposer à domicile en prolongation face à Dunkerque.
 
Patinoire Municipale de Tours, Hockey Hebdo Photographe : BatVision le 20/02/2023 à 14:30
FICHE TECHNIQUE

2088 spectateurs
Arbitres : M. Levasseur, assisté de MM. Simon et Fontaine
Buts :
Tours : ; 19:13 Vincent Lampron (ass Julien Msumbu et Guillaume McSween) ; 28:30 Fabien Metais (ass Alexis Birolini et Gabriel Belley-Pelletier) ; 56:38 Julien Msumbu (ass Enzo Carry* et Mathieu Ayotte) ; 61:54 Matthew Newbury (ass Alexis Birolini et Fabien Metais)
Dunkerque : 09:52 Daniel Svoboda (ass Parker Colley et Ethan Roswell) ; 21:39 Daniel Svoboda (ass Parker Colley et Ethan Roswell) ; 36:06 Ben Duperreault (ass Daniel Svoboda et Rayan Belharfi)
Pénalités
10 minutes contre Tours
30 minutes dont 10 à Svoboda contre Dunkerque

 
 
Réactions sur l'article
 
 
