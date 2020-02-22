 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 
Hockey sur glace - Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 - Clermont vs Cergy : Réactions après match
 
Réactions après match Clermont VS Cergy comptant pour la 25ème journée de championnat de France de hockey sur glace de Division 1.
 
Clermont-ferrand (Patinoire Clermont Auvergne Métropole), Hockey Hebdo Patrick Poitrineau & Gaëtan Boucheret le 25/02/2020 à 07:30
Hockey sur glace
Interviews

Timothée Franck, # 71 Attaquant des Jokers - Cergy-Pontoise
Jonathan Paredes, Coach des Jokers - cergy-Pontoise
Léonard Nalliod Izacard, # 91 Attaquant des Sangliers Arvernes - Clermont-Ferrand
Eric Sarliève, Coach des Sangliers Arvernes - Clermont-Ferrand
réalisées le 22/02/2020 après la rencontre Clermont-Ferrand VS Cergy-Pontoise comptant pour la 25ème journée du Championnat de France de Hockey sur glace de Division 1- Saison 2019-2020.

              

              


Photo hockey D1 - Clermont vs Cergy : Réactions après match - Division 1
 
 
© 2020 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
 
Réactions sur l'article
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 