Hockey sur glace - Division 1 Hockey sur glace - D1 - Clermont vs Cergy : Réactions après match Réactions après match Clermont VS Cergy comptant pour la 25ème journée de championnat de France de hockey sur glace de Division 1. Clermont-ferrand (Patinoire Clermont Auvergne Métropole), Hockey Hebdo Patrick Poitrineau & Gaëtan Boucheret le 25/02/2020 à 07:30 Tweeter Hockey sur glace Interviews



Timothée Franck, # 71 Attaquant des Jokers - Cergy-Pontoise

Jonathan Paredes, Coach des Jokers - cergy-Pontoise

Léonard Nalliod Izacard, # 91 Attaquant des Sangliers Arvernes - Clermont-Ferrand

Eric Sarliève, Coach des Sangliers Arvernes - Clermont-Ferrand ème journée du Championnat de France de Hockey sur glace de Division 1- Saison 2019-2020.













réalisées le 22/02/2020 après la rencontre Clermont-Ferrand VS Cergy-Pontoise comptant pour la 25journée du Championnat de France de Hockey sur glace de Division 1- Saison 2019-2020. © 2020 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour Réactions sur l'article Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.







...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut... Hockeyhebdo sur Tweets by HockeyHebdo