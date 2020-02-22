|
|Hockey sur glace - Division 1
|
|Hockey sur glace - D1 - Clermont vs Cergy : Réactions après match
|
|Réactions après match Clermont VS Cergy comptant pour la 25ème journée de championnat de France de hockey sur glace de Division 1.
|
|
|Clermont-ferrand (Patinoire Clermont Auvergne Métropole), Hockey Hebdo
|
Patrick Poitrineau & Gaëtan Boucheret le 25/02/2020 à 07:30
|
|
Hockey sur glace
Interviews
Timothée Franck, # 71 Attaquant des Jokers - Cergy-Pontoise
Jonathan Paredes, Coach des Jokers - cergy-Pontoise
Léonard Nalliod Izacard, # 91 Attaquant des Sangliers Arvernes - Clermont-Ferrand
Eric Sarliève, Coach des Sangliers Arvernes - Clermont-Ferrand
réalisées le 22/02/2020 après la rencontre Clermont-Ferrand VS Cergy-Pontoise comptant pour la 25ème
journée du Championnat de France de Hockey sur glace de Division 1- Saison 2019-2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
