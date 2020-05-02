trueanal.org
Transferts 2020/2021 : Epinal (EHC)
Hockey sur glace - D1 : départ à Epinal
Hockey sur glace : transfert D1 - Epinal
le 02/05/2020 à 15:23
L'attaquant français
Anthony PERNOT
quitte le club d'Epinal.
.
