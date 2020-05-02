trueanal.org
 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 


Transferts 2020/2021 : Epinal (EHC)
Hockey sur glace - D1 : départ à Epinal
 
Hockey sur glace : transfert D1 - Epinal
 
Source : Le site internet du club La rédaction / sl
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 02/05/2020 à 15:23


L'attaquant français Anthony PERNOT quitte le club d'Epinal.

 
 
 
© 2020 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
.
 
Réactions sur la news
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 