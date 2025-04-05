Division 1 Hockey sur glace - D1 : Play Offs - DEMI - Programme M1 et M2 - 05 et 06 avril 2025 Programme des demi finales match 1 et Match 2 des playoffs du championnat de français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2024-2025 Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG La rédaction / cs Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 05/04/2025 à 09:58 Tweeter





PLAYOFFS - 1/2 - Match 1 et match 2

SAMEDI 5 et DIMANCHE 6 avril 2025

MATCH 1 1/2 finales Samedi 05/04/2025 - 20h30 Caen Strasbourg 0 - 0 1/2 finales Samedi 05/04/2025 - 18h05 Epinal Tours 0 - 0 MATCH 2 1/2 finales Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00 Caen Strasbourg 0 - 0 1/2 finales Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00 Epinal Tours 0 - 0



NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.







CALENDRIER ET RESULTATS

MATCH 1 1/2 finales Samedi 05/04/2025 - 18;05 Caen Strasbourg 0 - 0 1/2 finales Samedi 05/04/2025 - 20h30 Epinal Tours 0 - 0 MATCH 2 1/2 finales Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00 Caen Strasbourg 0 - 0 1/2 finales Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00 Epinal Tours 0 - 0 MATCH 3 1/2 finales Mercredi 09/04/2025 - 20h00 Strasbourg Caen 0 - 0 1/2 finales Mercredi 09/04/2025 - 20h00 Tours Epinal 0 - 0 MATCH 4 (Eventuel) 1/2 finales Jeudi 10/04/2025 - 20h00 Strasbourg Caen 0 - 0 1/2 finales Jeudi 10/04/2025 - 20h00 Tours Epinal 0 - 0 MATCH 5 (Eventuel) 1/2 finales Dimanche 13/04/2025 - 19h00 Caen Strasbourg 0 - 0 1/2 finales Dimanche 13/04/2025 - 19h00 Epinal Tours 0 - 0

SUIVI DES SERIES SERIE A Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 SERIE B Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 Caen 0 0 0 0 0 0 Epinal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Strasbourg 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tours 0 0 0 0 0 0



















