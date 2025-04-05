Accueil
Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Play Offs - DEMI - Résultats et Programme M1 et M2 - 05 et 06 avril 2025
Résultats et Programme des demi finales match 1 et Match 2 des playoffs du championnat de français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2024-2025
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG
La rédaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 05/04/2025 à 22:42
CALENDRIER ET RESULTATS
MATCH 1
1/2 finales
Samedi 05/04/2025 - 18;05
Caen
Strasbourg
3 - 1
(2-0 1-0 0-1)
1/2 finales
Samedi 05/04/2025 - 20h30
Epinal
Tours
2 - 0
(0-0 0-1 0-1)
MATCH 2
1/2 finales
Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00
Caen
Strasbourg
0 - 0
1/2 finales
Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00
Epinal
Tours
0 - 0
MATCH 3
1/2 finales
Mercredi 09/04/2025 - 20h00
Strasbourg
Caen
0 - 0
1/2 finales
Mercredi 09/04/2025 - 20h00
Tours
Epinal
0 - 0
MATCH 4 (Eventuel)
1/2 finales
Jeudi 10/04/2025 - 20h00
Strasbourg
Caen
0 - 0
1/2 finales
Jeudi 10/04/2025 - 20h00
Tours
Epinal
0 - 0
MATCH 5 (Eventuel)
1/2 finales
Dimanche 13/04/2025 - 19h00
Caen
Strasbourg
0 - 0
1/2 finales
Dimanche 13/04/2025 - 19h00
Epinal
Tours
0 - 0
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
SUIVI DES SERIES
SERIE A
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
SERIE B
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Caen
1
3
0
0
0
0
Epinal
1
2
0
0
0
0
Strasbourg
0
1
0
0
0
0
Tours
0
0
0
0
0
0
© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
