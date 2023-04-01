trueanal.org
 
Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Programme & résultats Play Offs 1/2 Finale - M 3 & 4
 
Programme & résultats des Match 3 & 4 des 1/2 finales du championnat français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2022-2023.
 
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 05/04/2023 à 08:06
 

 

1/2 Finale - Match 1 - Samedi 01 avril 2023
 
1/2 de finale - M 1 Samedi 01/04/2023 - 19h30 Dunkerque Epinal 2 - 7 (1-1 0-2 1-4)
1/2 de finale - M 1 Samedi 01/04/2023 - 20h30 Caen Tours 1 - 3 (0-1 1-1 0-1)
 
1/2 de finale - Match 2 - Dimanche 02 avril 2023
   
1/2 de finale - M 2 Dimanche 02/04/2023 - 17h30 Dunkerque Epinal 2 - 3 Prol (0-2 2-0 0-0 0-1)
1/2 de finale - M 2 Dimanche 02/04/2023 - 19h00 Caen Tours 5 - 3 (1-0 1-2 3-1)
 
1/2 Finale - Match 3 - Mercredi 05 avril 2023
 
1/2 de finale - M 3 Mercredi 05/04/2023 - 20h00 Tours Caen 7 - 4 (1-3 2-0 4-1)
1/2 de finale - M 3 Mercredi 05/04/2023 - 20h15 Epinal Dunkerque 3 - 4 (1-2 2-2 0-0)
 
1/2 de finale - Match 4 - Jeudi 06 avril 2022
   
1/2 de finale - M 4 Jeudi 06/04/2023 - 20h00 Tours Caen 0 - 0
1/2 de finale - M 4 Jeudi 06/04/2023 - 20h15 Epinal Dunkerque 0 - 0
 
1/2 de finale - Match 5 - Dimanche 09 avril 2022
SI BESOIN
1/2 de finale - M 5 Dimanche 09/04/2023 - 00h00 Caen Tours 0 - 0
1/2 de finale - M 5 Dimanche 09/04/2023 - 17h30 Dunkerque Epinal 0 - 0


SUIVI DES SERIES
 
  Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5     Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5
Epinal 2 7 3* 3 0 0   Tours 2 3 3 7 0 0
Dunkerque 1 2 2 4 0 0   Caen 1 1 5 4 0 0
 
 
 
