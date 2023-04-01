trueanal.org
Accueil
Editorial
Liens
Stages et Tournois
Boutique
Petites annonces
Partenaires
Nos flash infos
RSS
Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Programme & résultats Play Offs 1/2 Finale - M 3 & 4
Programme & résultats des Match 3 & 4 des 1/2 finales du championnat français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2022-2023.
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFSG
La rédaction / sl
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 05/04/2023 à 08:06
Tweeter
1/2 Finale - Match 1 - Samedi 01 avril 2023
1/2 de finale
-
M 1
Samedi 01/04/2023 - 19h30
D
unkerque
Epinal
2 - 7
(1-1 0-2 1-4)
1/2 de finale - M 1
Samedi 01/04/2023 - 20h30
Caen
Tours
1 - 3
(0-1 1-1 0-1)
1/2 de finale - Match 2 - Dimanche 02 avril 2023
1/2 de finale
-
M 2
Dimanche 02/04/2023 - 17h30
D
unkerque
E
pinal
2 - 3
Prol
(0-2 2-0 0-0 0-1)
1/2 de finale - M 2
Dimanche 02/04/2023 - 19h00
Caen
Tours
5 - 3
(1-0 1-2 3-1)
1/2 Finale - Match 3 - Mercredi 05 avril 2023
1/2 de finale
-
M 3
Mercredi 05/04/2023 - 20h00
Tours
Caen
7 - 4
(1-3 2-0 4-1)
1/2 de finale - M 3
Mercredi 05/04/2023 - 20h15
Epinal
Dunkerque
3 - 4
(1-2 2-2 0-0)
1/2 de finale - Match 4 - Jeudi 06 avril 2022
1/2 de finale - M 4
Jeudi 06/04/2023 - 20h00
Tours
Caen
0 - 0
1/2 de finale - M 4
Jeudi 06/04/2023 - 20h15
Epinal
Dunkerque
0 - 0
1/2 de finale - Match 5 - Dimanche 09 avril 2022
SI BESOIN
1/2 de finale - M 5
Dimanche 09/04/2023 - 00h00
Caen
Tours
0 - 0
1/2 de finale - M 5
Dimanche 09/04/2023 - 17h30
Dunkerque
Epinal
0 - 0
NB : Cliquez sur le nom de club pour obtenir sa composition et ses fiches joueurs.
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
SUIVI DES SERIES
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Epinal
2
7
3*
3
0
0
Tours
2
3
3
7
0
0
Dunkerque
1
2
2
4
0
0
Caen
1
1
5
4
0
0
Le Classement
|
Calendrier complet
|
D1 Toute l'information
|
Statistiques
|
Top Sniper
Rencontres diffusées sur
© 2023 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
Retour
.
Réactions sur la news
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.
trueanal.org
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...
Hockeyhebdo
sur
Tweets by HockeyHebdo
accueil
-
actualités
-
chroniques
-
interview
-
mentions légales
| Site réalisé par
Amenothes Conception