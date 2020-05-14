trueanal.org
Accueil
Editorial
Liens
Stages et Tournois
Boutique
Petites annonces
Partenaires
Nos flash infos
RSS
Transferts 2020/2021 : Clermont-Ferrand (Les Sangliers Arvernes)
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Prolongation à Clermont/Ferrand
Hockey sur glace : transfert D1 - Clermont/Ferrand
Source : Facebook du club
La rédaction / sl
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 14/05/2020 à 19:44
Tweeter
L'attaquant slovaque
Julius SINKOVIC
prolonge chez les sangliers de Clermont-Ferrand pour la prochaine saison.
© 2020 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
Retour
.
Réactions sur la news
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.
trueanal.org
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...
Hockeyhebdo
sur
Tweets by HockeyHebdo
accueil
-
actualités
-
chroniques
-
interview
-
mentions légales
| Site réalisé par
Amenothes Conception