Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 : Programme du carré final
Programme du carré final du Championnat de France de hockey sur glace Division 3 - Saison 2021-2022
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / ffhg
La rédaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 06/05/2022 à 09:13
CARRE FINAL
Carré final
Vendredi 06/05/2022 -
15h00
Amiens II
Caen II
0 - 0
Carré final
Vendredi 06/05/2022 -
19h00
La Roche-sur-Yon
Anglet II
0 - 0
Carré final
Samedi 07/05/2022 -
15h00
Amiens II
Anglet II
0 - 0
Carré final
Samedi 07/05/2022 -
19h00
La Roche-sur-Yon
Caen II
0 - 0
Carré final
Dimanche 08/05/2022 -
14h00
Caen II
Anglet II
0 - 0
Carré final
Dimanche 08/05/2022 -
18h00
La Roche-sur-Yon
Amiens II
0 - 0
CLASSEMENTS DIVISION 3
(Cliquez sur les liens ci dessous)
-
POULE A
-
-
POULE B
-
-
POULE C
-
-
POULE D
-
Poule A
: 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Orléans – Rennes – Tours 2
Poule B
: 8 Clubs engagés
Boulogne ACBB – Amiens 2 – Asnières – Brest 2 – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Compiègne – Garges
Poule C
: 8 Clubs engagés
Châlons-en-Champagne – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Dijon – Luxembourg – Lyon – Metz – Strasbourg 2
Poule D
: 9 Clubs engagés
Annecy 2 – Avignon – Briançon 2 – Chambery 2 – Gap 2 – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
Réactions sur la news
