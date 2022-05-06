trueanal.org
 
Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 : Programme du carré final
 
Programme du carré final du Championnat de France de hockey sur glace Division 3 - Saison 2021-2022
 
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / ffhg La rédaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 06/05/2022 à 09:13

CARRE FINAL
 
Carré final  Vendredi 06/05/2022 - 15h00 Amiens II  Caen II  0 - 0
Carré final  Vendredi 06/05/2022 - 19h00 La Roche-sur-Yon  Anglet II  0 - 0
 
Carré final  Samedi 07/05/2022 - 15h00 Amiens II  Anglet II  0 - 0
Carré final  Samedi 07/05/2022 - 19h00 La Roche-sur-Yon  Caen II  0 - 0
 
Carré final  Dimanche 08/05/2022 - 14h00 Caen II  Anglet II  0 - 0
Carré final  Dimanche 08/05/2022 - 18h00 La Roche-sur-Yon  Amiens II  0 - 0

 
CLASSEMENTS DIVISION 3
(Cliquez sur les liens ci dessous)

- POULE A -      - POULE B -      - POULE C -      - POULE D -
 
Poule A : 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Orléans – Rennes – Tours 2

Poule B : 8 Clubs engagés
Boulogne ACBB – Amiens 2 – Asnières – Brest 2 – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Compiègne – Garges

Poule C : 8 Clubs engagés
Châlons-en-Champagne – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Dijon – Luxembourg – Lyon – Metz – Strasbourg 2
 
Poule D : 9 Clubs engagés
Annecy 2 – Avignon – Briançon 2  – Chambery 2 – Gap 2 – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
 

 
 
 
