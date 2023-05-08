trueanal.org
 
Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 : Résultats Carré Final
 
Résultats du Carré Final du championnat de France de hockey sur glace de Division 3 - Saison 2022-2023
 
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 08/05/2023 à 18:25
Samedi 06 mai 2023
 
Carré Final 16 H 00 La Roche-sur-Yon Dijon 6 - 4 (2-2 3-1 1-1)
Carré Final 20 H 00 Lyon Dammarie-les-Lys 5 - 3 (2-2 2-1 1-0)
 
Dimanche 07 mai 2023
 
Carré Final 14 H 00 La Roche-sur-Yon Dammarie-les-Lys 8 - 3 (2-1 4-0 2-2)
Carré Final 18 H 00 Lyon Dijon 5 - 3 (2-2 1-0 2-1)
 
Lundi 08 mai 2023
 
Carré Final 12 H 00 Dijon Dammarie-les-Lys 2 - 3 (1-2 1-0 0-1)
Carré Final 16 H 00 Lyon La Roche-sur-Yon 1 - 3 (1-1 0-1 0-1)
 
CLASSEMENT
 
Club Points V V Pr. D Pr. D MJ Class. en cours
La Roche sur Yon 9 3 0 0 0 3 1
Lyon 6 2 0 0 1 3 2
Dammarrie les Lys 3 1 0 0 2 3 3
Dijon 0 0 0 0 3 3 4
La Roche-sur-Yon chamion de Division 3
La Roche-sur-Yon et Lyon accèdent à la D2
LA DIVISION 3
- POULE A -      - POULE B -      - POULE C -      - POULE D -
 
Poule A : 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Brest 2 - Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Poitiers – Rennes

Poule B : 8 Clubs engagés
Asnières – Boulogne ACBB – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Garges – Orléans – Tours 2

Poule C : 8 Clubs engagés
 Annecy 2 – Châlons-en-Champagne – Compiègne – Dijon – Luxembourg – Metz – Strasbourg 2

Poule D : 9 Clubs engagés
Avignon – Briançon 2 – HC Savoie – Lyon – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
 

 
 
