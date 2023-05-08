trueanal.org
Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 : Résultats Carré Final
Résultats du Carré Final du championnat de France de hockey sur glace de Division 3 - Saison 2022-2023
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFSG
La rédaction / gb
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 08/05/2023 à 18:25
Carré Final
Samedi 06 mai 2023
Carré Final
16 H 00
La Roche-sur-Yon
Dijon
6 - 4
(2-2
3-1 1-1)
Carré Final
20 H 00
Lyon
Dammarie-les-Lys
5 - 3
(2-2 2-1 1-0)
Carré Final
Dimanche 07 mai 2023
Carré Final
14 H 00
La
Roche-
sur-
Yon
Dammarie-les-Lys
8 - 3
(2-1 4-0 2-2)
Carré Final
18 H 00
Lyon
Dijon
5 - 3
(2-2 1-0 2-1)
Carré Final
Lundi 08 mai 2023
Carré Final
12 H 00
Dijon
Dammarie-les-Lys
2 - 3
(1-2 1-0 0-1)
Carré Final
16 H 00
Lyon
La Roche-sur-Yon
1 - 3
(1-1 0-1 0-1)
CLASSEMENT
Club
Points
V
V Pr.
D Pr.
D
MJ
Class. en cours
La Roche sur Yon
9
3
0
0
0
3
1
Lyon
6
2
0
0
1
3
2
Dammarrie les Lys
3
1
0
0
2
3
3
Dijon
0
0
0
0
3
3
4
La Roche-sur-Yon chamion de Division 3
La Roche-sur-Yon et Lyon accèdent à la D2
LA DIVISION 3
(Cliquez sur les liens ci dessous)
-
POULE A
-
-
POULE B
-
-
POULE C
-
-
POULE D
-
Poule A
: 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Brest 2 - Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Poitiers – Rennes
Poule B
: 8 Clubs engagés
Asnières – Boulogne ACBB – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Garges – Orléans – Tours 2
Poule C
: 8 Clubs engagés
Annecy 2 – Châlons-en-Champagne – Compiègne – Dijon – Luxembourg – Metz – Strasbourg 2
Poule D
: 9 Clubs engagés
Avignon – Briançon 2 – HC Savoie – Lyon – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
© 2023 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
Réactions sur la news
