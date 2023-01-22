trueanal.org
 
Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 : Résultats du week-end 21-22 janvier 2023
 
Résultats du week-end 21-22 janvier 2023 du championnat de France de hockey sur glace Division 3 - Saison 2022-2023.
 
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 22/01/2023 à 00:23
16ème journée
Samedi 21 janvier 2023
 
GROUPE A
16 samedi 21 - 18H30 Limoges Rennes 4 - 9
16 samedi 21 - 19H45 Brest II Poitiers 7 - 5
GROUPE B
16 samedi 21 - 18H00 Dammarie-les-Lys Garges-lès-Gonesse 6 - 4 (2-0 1-1 3-3)
16 samedi 21 - 18H15 Orléans Tours II 10 - 2 (1-0 3-2 6-0)
16 samedi 21 - 18H30 Champigny-sur-Marne Boulogne (ACBB) 6 - 2 (2-1 3-1 1-0)
16 samedi 21 - 20H00 Caen II Cergy-Pontoise II 3 - 4 Tab (2-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1)
GROUPE C
16 samedi 21 - 20H30 Compiègne Strasbourg II 8 - 3 (3-0 3-1 2-2)
GROUPE D
16 samedi 21 - 18H00 Toulon Lyon 4 - 5 (1-1 3-4 0-0)
16 samedi 21 - 20H00 HC Savoie Nice II 3 - 8 (1-2 0-2 2-4)
16 samedi 21 - 20H30 Villard-de-Lans II Nimes 6 - 7 Tab (2-1 1-4 3-1 0-1)
 
16ème journée
Dimanche 22 janvier 2023
 
GROUPE D
16 Dimanche 22 - 17H50 Villard-de-Lans II Avignon 6 - 3 (0-1 3-2 3-0)
Poule A : 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Brest 2 - Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Poitiers – Rennes

Poule B : 8 Clubs engagés
Asnières – Boulogne ACBB – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Garges – Orléans – Tours 2

Poule C : 8 Clubs engagés
 Annecy 2 – Châlons-en-Champagne – Compiègne – Dijon – Luxembourg – Metz – Strasbourg 2

Poule D : 9 Clubs engagés
Avignon – Briançon 2 – HC Savoie – Lyon – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
 

 
 
