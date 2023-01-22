trueanal.org
Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 : Résultats du week-end 21-22 janvier 2023
Résultats du week-end 21-22 janvier 2023 du championnat de France de hockey sur glace Division 3 - Saison 2022-2023.
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFSG
La rédaction / gb
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 22/01/2023 à 00:23
16ème journée
Samedi 21 janvier 2023
GROUPE A
16
samedi 21 - 18H30
Limoges
Rennes
4 - 9
16
samedi 21 - 19H45
Brest II
Poitiers
7 - 5
GROUPE B
16
samedi 21 - 18H00
Dammarie-les-Lys
Garges-lès-Gonesse
6 - 4
(2-0 1-1 3-3)
16
samedi 21 - 18H15
Orléans
Tours II
10 - 2
(1-0 3-2 6-0)
16
samedi 21 - 18H30
Champigny-sur-Marne
Boulogne (ACBB)
6 - 2
(2-1 3-1 1-0)
16
samedi 21 - 20H00
Caen II
Cergy-Pontoise II
3 - 4 Tab
(2-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1)
GROUPE C
16
samedi 21 - 20H30
Compiègne
Strasbourg II
8 - 3
(3-0 3-1 2-2)
GROUPE D
16
samedi 21 - 18H00
Toulon
Lyon
4 - 5
(1-1 3-4 0-0)
16
samedi 21 - 20H00
HC Savoie
Nice II
3 - 8
(1-2 0-2 2-4)
16
samedi 21 - 20H30
Villard-de-Lans II
Nimes
6 - 7 Tab
(2-1 1-4 3-1 0-1)
16ème journée
Dimanche 22 janvier 2023
GROUPE D
16
Dimanche 22 - 17H50
Villard-de-Lans II
Avignon
6 - 3
(0-1 3-2 3-0
)
CLASSEMENTS DIVISION 3
(Cliquez sur les liens ci dessous)
-
POULE A
-
-
POULE B
-
-
POULE C
-
-
POULE D
-
Poule A
: 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Brest 2 - Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Poitiers – Rennes
Poule B
: 8 Clubs engagés
Asnières – Boulogne ACBB – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Garges – Orléans – Tours 2
Poule C
: 8 Clubs engagés
Annecy 2 – Châlons-en-Champagne – Compiègne – Dijon – Luxembourg – Metz – Strasbourg 2
Poule D
: 9 Clubs engagés
Avignon – Briançon 2 – HC Savoie – Lyon – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
© 2023 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
