Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 - Résultats Playoffs - Journée du 19/03/20022
Résultats des Play-offs, matchs de barrage et interclassement, journée du 19 mars 2022 du championnat français de hockey sur glace de Division 3.
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG
La rédaction / gb
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 19/03/2022 à 22:56
BARRAGES
Journée 02
Samedi 19 mars 2022
PLAY-OFFS - BARRAGES
2
18H00
Metz
Nice II
7 - 3
(
1-1 3-1 3-1)
2
18H00
Avignon
Châlons-en-Champagne
7 - 3
(
2-0 5-1 0-2)
2
20H30
Cergy-Pontoise II
Bordeaux II
9 - 0
(
4-0 3-0 2-0)
2
20H30
Briançon II
Dijon
4 - 4
('
0-1 3-2 1-1)
BARRAGES - SUIVI DES SERIES
Evol
M1
M2
Evol
M1
M2
Cholet 2
0
2
2
Tours 2
2
17
9
Asnières
2
4
14
Brest 2
0
4
2
ACBB
1
4
3
Bordeaux 2
1
6
0
Orléans
0
4
2
Cergy 2
1
0
9
Annecy 2
0
3
3
Nice 2
0
5
3
Champigny
2
5
6
Metz
2
9
7
Châlons
1
3
3
Dijon
1
7
4
Avignon
1
2
7
Briançon 2
0
4
4
INTERCLASSEMENT
Journée 02
Samedi 19 mars 2022
PLAY-OFFS - INTERCLASSEMENT
2
15H35
Amiens II
Anglet II
2 - 4
(
0-2 2-0 0-2)
2
17H35
Gap II
Dammarie-les-Lys
5 - 4
(
2-1 1-2 2-1)
2
19H00
La Roche-sur-Yon
Caen II
3 - 2
(
1-1 1-0 1-1)
SUIVI 1er TOUR
Evol
M1
M2
Evol
M1
M2
Caen 2
0
1
2
Anglet 2
1
2
4
La Roche
1
3
3
Amiens 2
1
9
2
Toulon
0
1
3
Dammarie
1
10
4
Lyon
2
5
5
Gap 2
1
3
5
CLASSEMENTS DIVISION 3 - Saison régulière
(Cliquez sur les liens ci dessous)
-
POULE A
-
-
POULE B
-
-
POULE C
-
-
POULE D
-
Poule A
: 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Orléans – Rennes – Tours 2
Poule B
: 8 Clubs engagés
Boulogne ACBB – Amiens 2 – Asnières – Brest 2 – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Compiègne – Garges
Poule C
: 8 Clubs engagés
Châlons-en-Champagne – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Dijon – Luxembourg – Lyon – Metz – Strasbourg 2
Poule D
: 9 Clubs engagés
Annecy 2 – Avignon – Briançon 2 – Chambery 2 – Gap 2 – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
