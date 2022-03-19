trueanal.org
 
Division 3
Hockey sur glace - D3 - Résultats Playoffs - Journée du 19/03/20022
 
Résultats des Play-offs, matchs de barrage et interclassement, journée du 19 mars 2022 du championnat français de hockey sur glace de Division 3.
 
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 19/03/2022 à 22:56
BARRAGES
Journée 02
Samedi 19 mars 2022
 
PLAY-OFFS - BARRAGES
2 18H00 Metz Nice II 7 - 3 (1-1 3-1 3-1)
2 18H00 Avignon Châlons-en-Champagne 7 - 3 (2-0 5-1 0-2)
2 20H30 Cergy-Pontoise II Bordeaux II 9 - 0 (4-0 3-0 2-0)
2 20H30 Briançon II Dijon 4 - 4 ('0-1 3-2 1-1)
 
BARRAGES - SUIVI DES SERIES
 
  Evol M1 M2     Evol M1 M2
Cholet 2 0 2 2   Tours 2 2 17 9
Asnières 2 4 14   Brest 2 0 4 2
                 
ACBB 1 4 3   Bordeaux 2 1 6 0
Orléans 0 4 2   Cergy 2 1 0 9
                 
Annecy 2 0 3 3   Nice 2 0 5 3
Champigny 2 5 6   Metz 2 9 7
                 
Châlons 1 3 3   Dijon 1 7 4
Avignon 1 2 7   Briançon 2 0 4 4
 

INTERCLASSEMENT
Journée 02
Samedi 19 mars 2022
 
PLAY-OFFS - INTERCLASSEMENT
2 15H35 Amiens II Anglet II 2 - 4 (0-2 2-0 0-2)
2 17H35 Gap II Dammarie-les-Lys 5 - 4 (2-1 1-2 2-1)
2 19H00 La Roche-sur-Yon Caen II 3 - 2 (1-1 1-0 1-1)
 
SUIVI 1er TOUR
 
  Evol M1 M2     Evol M1 M2
Caen 2 0 1 2   Anglet 2 1 2 4
La Roche 1 3 3   Amiens 2 1 9 2
                 
Toulon 0 1 3   Dammarie 1 10 4
Lyon 2 5 5   Gap 2 1 3 5
 
CLASSEMENTS DIVISION 3 - Saison régulière
- POULE A -      - POULE B -      - POULE C -      - POULE D -
 
Poule A : 8 Clubs engagés
Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Orléans – Rennes – Tours 2

Poule B : 8 Clubs engagés
Boulogne ACBB – Amiens 2 – Asnières – Brest 2 – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Compiègne – Garges

Poule C : 8 Clubs engagés
Châlons-en-Champagne – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Dijon – Luxembourg – Lyon – Metz – Strasbourg 2
 
Poule D : 9 Clubs engagés
Annecy 2 – Avignon – Briançon 2  – Chambery 2 – Gap 2 – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2
 

 
 
