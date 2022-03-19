Division 3 Hockey sur glace - D3 - Résultats Playoffs - Journée du 19/03/20022 Résultats des Play-offs, matchs de barrage et interclassement, journée du 19 mars 2022 du championnat français de hockey sur glace de Division 3. Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG La rédaction / gb Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 19/03/2022 à 22:56 Tweeter BARRAGES

Journée 02 Samedi 19 mars 2022 PLAY-OFFS - BARRAGES 2 18H00 Metz Nice II 7 - 3 ( 1-1 3-1 3-1) 2 18H00 Avignon Châlons-en-Champagne 7 - 3 ( 2-0 5-1 0-2) 2 20H30 Cergy-Pontoise II Bordeaux II 9 - 0 ( 4-0 3-0 2-0) 2 20H30 Briançon II Dijon 4 - 4 (' 0-1 3-2 1-1) BARRAGES - SUIVI DES SERIES Evol M1 M2 Evol M1 M2 Cholet 2 0 2 2 Tours 2 2 17 9 Asnières 2 4 14 Brest 2 0 4 2 ACBB 1 4 3 Bordeaux 2 1 6 0 Orléans 0 4 2 Cergy 2 1 0 9 Annecy 2 0 3 3 Nice 2 0 5 3 Champigny 2 5 6 Metz 2 9 7 Châlons 1 3 3 Dijon 1 7 4 Avignon 1 2 7 Briançon 2 0 4 4

INTERCLASSEMENT

Journée 02 Samedi 19 mars 2022

PLAY-OFFS - INTERCLASSEMENT 2 15H35 Amiens II Anglet II 2 - 4 ( 0-2 2-0 0-2) 2 17H35 Gap II Dammarie-les-Lys 5 - 4 ( 2-1 1-2 2-1) 2 19H00 La Roche-sur-Yon Caen II 3 - 2 ( 1-1 1-0 1-1) SUIVI 1er TOUR

Evol M1 M2 Evol M1 M2 Caen 2 0 1 2 Anglet 2 1 2 4 La Roche 1 3 3 Amiens 2 1 9 2 Toulon 0 1 3 Dammarie 1 10 4 Lyon 2 5 5 Gap 2 1 3 5 CLASSEMENTS DIVISION 3 - Saison régulière

- POULE A - - POULE B - - POULE C - - POULE D -

Poule A : 8 Clubs engagés Anglet 2 – Bordeaux 2 – Cholet 2 – La Roche-sur-Yon – Limoges – Orléans – Rennes – Tours 2



Poule B : 8 Clubs engagés Boulogne ACBB – Amiens 2 – Asnières – Brest 2 – Caen 2 – Cergy 2 – Compiègne – Garges



Poule C : 8 Clubs engagés Châlons-en-Champagne – Champigny – Dammarie-lès-Lys – Dijon – Luxembourg – Lyon – Metz – Strasbourg 2

Poule D : 9 Clubs engagés Annecy 2 – Avignon – Briançon 2 – Chambery 2 – Gap 2 – Nice 2 – Nîmes – Toulon – Villard-de-Lans 2

