Hockey sur glace - DEL : Une place au soleil
Nürnberg grimpe au 8e rang. Mannheim, Ingolstadt continuent de filer en haut. Straubing et Bremerhaven se replacent. En bas, Iserlohn s'éloigne quasi définitivement de la zone rouge.
Source : penny-del.org
La rédaction
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 12/12/2025 à 22:30
© Sportfoto Zink / Thomas Hahn
Nürnberg grimpe au 8e rang
Augsburg -
Ingolstadt
: 3-4
Wolfsburg -
Bremerhaven
: 4-5
Iserlohn
- Dresden : 5-4
Nürnberg
- Frankfurt : 4-3
Schwenningen -
Mannheim
: 0-5
Straubing
- Berlin : 5-4
Classement :
Adler Mannheim : 59 pts
ERC Ingolstadt : 57 pts
Kölner Haie : 54 pts
Red Bull München : 52 pts
Straubing Tigers : 51 p
ts
Eisbären Berlin : 46 pts
Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven : 45 pts
Nürnberg Ice Tigers : 39 pts
Schwenninger Wild Wings : 39 pts
Grizzlys Wolfsburg : 35 pts
Augsburger Panthers : 33 pts
Frankfurt Löwen : 24 pts
Iserlohn Roosters : 23 pts
Dresdner Eislöwen : 13 pts
© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
