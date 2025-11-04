 
Nürnberg grimpe au 8e rang. Mannheim, Ingolstadt continuent de filer en haut. Straubing et Bremerhaven se replacent. En bas, Iserlohn s'éloigne quasi définitivement de la zone rouge.
 
12/12/2025
Nürnberg grimpe au 8e rang


Augsburg - Ingolstadt : 3-4
Wolfsburg - Bremerhaven : 4-5
Iserlohn - Dresden : 5-4
Nürnberg - Frankfurt : 4-3
Schwenningen - Mannheim : 0-5
Straubing - Berlin : 5-4



Classement :
  1. Adler Mannheim : 59 pts
  2. ERC Ingolstadt : 57 pts
  3. Kölner Haie : 54 pts
  4. Red Bull München : 52 pts
  5. Straubing Tigers : 51 pts
  6. Eisbären Berlin : 46 pts
  7. Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven : 45 pts
  8. Nürnberg Ice Tigers : 39 pts
  9. Schwenninger Wild Wings : 39 pts
  10. Grizzlys Wolfsburg : 35 pts
  11. Augsburger Panthers : 33 pts
  12. Frankfurt Löwen : 24 pts
  13. Iserlohn Roosters : 23 pts
  14. Dresdner Eislöwen : 13  pts
 
 
