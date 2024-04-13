 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 


Equipes de France
Hockey sur glace - EDF s'impose en prolongation- Programme du 25/04/202
 
Dans le cadre de sa préparation au Mondial Elite 2024, L'Equipe de France a rendez-vous à l'Aren'ice de Cergy-Pontoise pour une double confrontation avec la Slovénie. L'EDF s'impose finalement en prolongation.
 
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG La rédaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 25/04/2024 à 07:20
Photo hockey EDF s
 

PREPARATION  AU  MONDIAL  ELITE  2024
Du 24  et 25 avril 2024
 
 
Megève Samedi 13 avril 2024 - 19h30  France  Italie 4 - 2 (1-1 1-0 2-1)
Aoste (Italie) Dimanche 14 avril 2024 - 19h30  Italie  France 3 - 2 (1-1 2-1 0-0)
Bâle (Suisse) Vendredi 19 avril 2024 - 19h30 Suisse Suisse  France 2 - 0 (1-0 1-0 0-0)
Bâle (Suisse) Samedi 20 avril 2024 - 17h30 Suisse Suisse  France 3 - 2 Prl (0-2 2-0 0-0 1-0)
Cergy-Pontoise Mercredi 24 avril 2024 - 20h00  France  Slovénie 2 - 1 Prl (1-0 0-1 0-0 1-0)
Cergy-Pontoise Jeudi 25 avril 2024 - 20h00  France  Slovénie 0 - 0
Wolfsburg (Allemangne) Samedi 4 mai 2024 - 14h00  Allemagne  France 0 - 0
Weiswasser (Allemagne) Lundi 6 mai 2024 - 19h30  Allemagne  France 0 - 0

Mondial - Composition du Groupe de la France

FranceKazakhstan - USA - Allemagne - Lettonie - Pologne - Slovaquie - Suède
L'Equipe de France entamera le mondial le samedi 11 mai face au Kazakhstan
 
 

Les convocations pour ces deux rencontres

GARDIENS
 
Antoine KELLER - Acadie-Bathurst Titan
Quentin PAPILLON - Bordeaux Boxers
Sébastien YLÖNEN - Cergy Jokers

DEFENSEURS
 
Yohann AUVITU -  Vitkovice HC Ridera
Enzo CANTAGALLO  -  Rouen Dragons
Florian CHAKIACHVILI -  Rouen Dragons
Yohan COULAUD - Gap Rapaces
Pierre CRINON - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Lucien ONNO - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Axel PRISSAINT - Bordeaux Boxers
Thomas THIRY - Ajoie HC

ATTAQUANTS
 
Charles BERTRAND - Ingolstad ERC
Louis BOUDON - Iowa Wild / Iowa Heartlanders
Kevin BOZON - Ajoie HC
Baptiste BRUCHE - Bordeaux Boxers
Valentin CLAIREAUX - Vitkovice HC Ridera
Robin COLOMBAN - Briançon Diables Rouges
Aurélien DAIR - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Loïc FARNIER - Grenoble Bruleurs de loup
Anthony RECH - 86 Rouen Dragons
Nicolas RITZ - Angers Ducs
Tomas SIMONSEN - Amiens Gothiques
Quentin TOMASINO - Rouen Dragons
Sacha TREILLE - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Peter VALIER - Angers Ducs
 
 


Liste élargie pour le mondial 2024.
(Cliquer)

Photo hockey EDF s

 
 
 
© 2024 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
 
Réactions sur la news
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 