Hockey Mineur
Hockey sur glace - HCMA - International Cup U11/U9/U7
 
Hockey sur glace - Tournois mineurs - Avril 2024 - Morzine Avoriaz
 
13/10/2023
Photo hockey HCMA - International Cup U11/U9/U7 - Hockey Mineur

Dear hockey players, Amis hockeyeurs,
The Morzine-Avoriaz hockey club is pleased to invite you to its three HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 in April 2024
Le hockey club Morzine-Avoriaz a le plaisir de vous inviter à ses trois HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 en avril 2024
Pre-registrations are open by simply responding to this email.
Les pré-inscriptions sont ouvertes en répondant simplement à ce mail.
The registration files are not yet up to date on the site but we will start on the same basis as the previous edition.
Vous pouvez télécharger les dossier d'inscription en cliquant sur les liens ci-dessous.
You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below.
HCMA CUP U7
https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u7/
HCMA CUP U9
https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u9/
HCMA CUP U11
https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u11/
 
3rd HCMA CUP U7: April 6th and 7th, 2024 (12 teams)
3ème HCMA CUP U7 les 6 et 7 avril 2024 (12 équipes)
Il reste 2 places / 2 spots left
Ajoie / Annecy x2 / Grenoble x2 / Villard de Lans / Mont-Blanc / Gap / Morzine x2
5th HCMA CUP U9: April 20th and 21th, 2024 (14 teams)
5ème HCMA CUP U9 les 20 et 21 avril 2024 (14 équipes)
Il reste 5 places / 5 spots left
Löwen Frankfurt / Annecy / Grenoble / Villard de Lans / Trois Chêne / Mont-Blanc / Bauer Team / Morzine x2
7th HCMA CUP U11: April 26th,27th and 28th, 2024 (10 teams)
7ème HCMA CUP U11 les 26/27/28 avril 2024 (10 équipes)
Full tournament / Tournoi complet
Meyrin / EJ Kassel Yong Huskies / HC Delémont Vallée / Villard de Lans / Annecy / Angers / Grenoble / Gap / Morzine x2
 
 
