Dear hockey players,

The Morzine-Avoriaz hockey club is pleased to invite you to its three HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 in April 2024

Pre-registrations are open by simply responding to this email.

The registration files are not yet up to date on the site but we will start on the same basis as the previous edition.

You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below.

HCMA CUP U7

HCMA CUP U9

3rd HCMA CUP U7: April 6th and 7th, 2024 (12 teams)

2 spots left

Ajoie / Annecy x2 / Grenoble x2 / Villard de Lans / Mont-Blanc / Gap / Morzine x2

5th HCMA CUP U9: April 20th and 21th, 2024 (14 teams)

5 spots left

Löwen Frankfurt / Annecy / Grenoble / Villard de Lans / Trois Chêne / Mont-Blanc / Bauer Team / Morzine x2

7th HCMA CUP U11: April 26th,27th and 28th, 2024 (10 teams)

Full tournament

Meyrin / EJ Kassel Yong Huskies / HC Delémont Vallée / Villard de Lans / Annecy / Angers / Grenoble / Gap / Morzine x2