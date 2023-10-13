Dear hockey players,Amis hockeyeurs, The Morzine-Avoriaz hockey club is pleased to invite you to its three HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 in April 2024 Le hockey club Morzine-Avoriaz a le plaisir de vous inviter à ses trois HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 en avril 2024 Pre-registrations are open by simply responding to this email. Les pré-inscriptions sont ouvertes en répondant simplement à ce mail. The registration files are not yet up to date on the site but we will start on the same basis as the previous edition. Vous pouvez télécharger les dossier d'inscription en cliquant sur les liens ci-dessous. You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below. HCMA CUP U7 https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u7/ HCMA CUP U9 https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u9/ HCMA CUP U11 https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u11/ 3rd HCMA CUP U7: April 6th and 7th, 2024 (12 teams) 3ème HCMA CUP U7 les 6 et 7 avril 2024 (12 équipes)
Il reste 2 places / 2 spots left Ajoie / Annecy x2 / Grenoble x2 / Villard de Lans / Mont-Blanc / Gap / Morzine x25th HCMA CUP U9: April 20th and 21th, 2024 (14 teams) 5ème HCMA CUP U9 les 20 et 21 avril 2024 (14 équipes)
Il reste 5 places / 5 spots left Löwen Frankfurt / Annecy / Grenoble / Villard de Lans / Trois Chêne / Mont-Blanc / Bauer Team / Morzine x27th HCMA CUP U11: April 26th,27th and 28th, 2024 (10 teams) 7ème HCMA CUP U11 les 26/27/28 avril 2024 (10 équipes) Full tournament / Tournoi complet Meyrin / EJ Kassel Yong Huskies / HC Delémont Vallée / Villard de Lans / Annecy / Angers / Grenoble / Gap / Morzine x2