 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 


Ligue Magnus
Hockey sur glace - MAGNUS - Programme 1/2 Poffs - M3 & M4 - 18 et 19/03/2025
 
Programme des Play-offs - MATCH 3 et 4 des 1/2 finales du championnat Elite français de Hockey sur glace (Ligue Magnus) - Saison 2024-2025.
 
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG La redaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 18/03/2025 à 07:30


 

MATCH 2 et  MATCH 3
Mardi 18 et Mercredi 19 mars 2025
 
 
MATCH 3
Play-off - 1/2 finale Mardi 18/03/2025 - 20h15 Bordeaux Angers 0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale Mardi 18/03/2025 - 20h15 Amiens Grenoble 0 - 0
MATCH 4
Play-off - 1/2 finale Mercredi 19/03/2025 - 20h15 Bordeaux Angers 0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale Mercredi 19/03/2025 - 20h15 Amiens Grenoble 0 - 0
 

NB : Cliquez sur le nom de club pour obtenir sa composition et ses fiches joueurs.
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.

 

SUIVI DES SERIES
 
  Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7     Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7
Grenoble 1 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 Angers 2 4 3* 0 0 0 0 0
Amiens 1 5** 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bordeaux 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Grenoble et Amiens à égalité dans la série 1-1 Angers mène dans la série par 2-0

* Prolongation - ** TaB
 
​CALENDRIER COMPLET
 
Play-off - 1/2 finale  vendredi 14/03/2025 Angers Bordeaux 4 - 3 (1-0 0-1 3-2)
Play-off - 1/2 finale  vendredi 14/03/2025 Grenoble Amiens 4 - 5 TaB (0-1 1-1 3-2 0-1)
 
Play-off - 1/2 finale  samedi 15/03/2025 Angers Bordeaux 3 -  2 Prl (0-2 0-0 2-0 1-0)
Play-off - 1/2 finale  samedi 15/03/2025 Grenoble Amiens 3 - 0 (0-0 2-0 1-0)
 
Play-off - 1/2 finale  mardi 18/03/2025 Bordeaux Angers 0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale  mardi 18/03/2025 Amiens Grenoble 0 - 0
 
Play-off - 1/2 finale  mercredi 19/03/2025 Bordeaux Angers 0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale  mercredi 19/03/2025 Amiens Grenoble 0 - 0
 
Play-off - 1/2 finale  samedi 22/03/2025 Angers Bordeaux 0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale  samedi 22/03/2025 Grenoble Amiens 0 - 0
 
Play-off - 1/2 finale  lundi 24/03/2025 Bordeaux Angers 0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale  lundi 24/03/2025 Amiens Grenoble 0 - 0
 
Play-off - 1/2 finale  mercredi 26/03/2025 Angers Bordeaux 0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale  mercredi 26/03/2025 Grenoble Amiens 0 - 0


 
 

  
            
 
      
 
 

Photo hockey MAGNUS - Programme 1/2 Poffs - M3 & M4 - 18 et 19/03/2025 - Ligue Magnus


 
 
 
© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
 
Réactions sur la news
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 