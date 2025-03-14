Accueil
Ligue Magnus
Hockey sur glace - MAGNUS - Programme 1/2 Poffs - M3 & M4 - 18 et 19/03/2025
Programme des Play-offs - MATCH 3 et 4 des 1/2 finales du championnat Elite français de Hockey sur glace (Ligue Magnus) - Saison 2024-2025.
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG
La redaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 18/03/2025 à 07:30
MATCH 2 et MATCH 3
Mardi 18 et Mercredi 19 mars 2025
MATCH 3
Play-off - 1/2 finale
Mardi 18/03/2025 - 20h15
Bordeaux
Angers
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
Mardi 18/03/2025 - 20h15
Amiens
Grenoble
0 - 0
MATCH 4
Play-off - 1/2 finale
Mercredi 19/03/2025 - 20h15
Bordeaux
Angers
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
Mercredi 19/03/2025 - 20h15
Amiens
Grenoble
0 - 0
NB : Cliquez sur le nom de club pour obtenir sa composition et ses fiches joueurs.
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
SUIVI DES SERIES
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
M7
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
M7
Grenoble
1
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
Angers
2
4
3*
0
0
0
0
0
Amiens
1
5**
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bordeaux
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Grenoble et Amiens à égalité dans la série 1-1
Angers mène dans la série par 2-0
* Prolongation - ** TaB
CALENDRIER COMPLET
Play-off - 1/2 finale
vendredi 14/03/2025
Angers
Bordeaux
4 - 3
(1-0 0-1 3-2)
Play-off - 1/2 finale
vendredi 14/03/2025
Grenoble
Amiens
4 - 5
TaB
(0-1 1-1 3-2 0-1)
Play-off - 1/2 finale
samedi 15/03/2025
Angers
Bordeaux
3 - 2
Prl
(0-2 0-0 2-0 1-0)
Play-off - 1/2 finale
samedi 15/03/2025
Grenoble
Amiens
3 - 0
(0-0 2-0 1-0)
Play-off - 1/2 finale
mardi 18/03/2025
Bordeaux
Angers
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
mardi 18/03/2025
Amiens
Grenoble
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
mercredi 19/03/2025
Bordeaux
Angers
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
mercredi 19/03/2025
Amiens
Grenoble
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
samedi 22/03/2025
Angers
Bordeaux
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
samedi 22/03/2025
Grenoble
Amiens
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
lundi 24/03/2025
Bordeaux
Angers
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
lundi 24/03/2025
Amiens
Grenoble
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
mercredi 26/03/2025
Angers
Bordeaux
0 - 0
Play-off - 1/2 finale
mercredi 26/03/2025
Grenoble
Amiens
0 - 0
