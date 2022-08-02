|
|Source : MSL
La rédaction
|Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
|le 02/08/2022 à 12:00
Dans le cadre du partenariat avec la webradio suisse
, la rédaction vous informe que vous pouvez retrouver dès le 6 août
, certains matchs de la préparation estivale !
6 août, 15h00, Gottéron Young Dragons U20 - HC Düdingen Bulls
, à Fribourg (en français)
10 août, 20h00, Hockey Huttwil - SC Langenthal
, à Schwarzenbach (Huttwil) (en allemand)
12 août, 19h45, EHC Olten - HC Thurgau
, à Olten (en allemand)
16 août, 19h00, EHC Freiburg - Schwenninger Wild Wings
, à Freiburg im Breisgau (en allemand)
16 août, 19h45, EHC Olten - EHC Kloten
, à Olten (en allemand)
18 août, 20h00, EHC Olten - Schwenninger Wild Wings
, à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey) (en allemand)
20 août, 20h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers
, à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey) (en allemand)
23 août, 19h45, Fribourg-Gottéron - Grizzlys Wolfsburg, à Düdingen (Coupe des Bains) (en français et en allemand)
24 août, 19h45, Fribourg-Gottéron - Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven, à Düdingen (Coupe des Bains) (en allemand)
24 août, 20h00, Lausanne HC - KooKoo Kouvola, à Yverdon-les-Bains (Coupe des Bains) (en français)
26 août, 16h30, Brûleurs de Loups de Grenoble - HC Thurgau
, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)
26 août, 20h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - HK Nitra
, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)
26 août, 20h00, Fribourg-Gottéron - KooKoo Kouvola, à Yverdon-les-Bains (Coupe des Bains) (en français)
27 août, 14h30, Petite finale
, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)
27 août, 17h30, Grande finale
, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)
27 août, 18h00, Lausanne HC - Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven, à Yverdon-les-Bains (Coupe des Bains) (en français et en allemand)
28 août, 16h55, Forward Morges - HCV Sion, à Yverdon-les-Bains (en français)
1er septembre, 19h45, HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau, à La Chaux-de-Fonds (en allemand)
3 septembre, 14h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - Kölner Haie
, à Schwennigen (en allemand)
9 septembre, 19h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - Nürnberg Ice Tigers
, à Schwennigen (en allemand)
Les matchs en italique sont en cours de planification.
La diffusion live débute 15 minutes avant l'horaire du match, sur http://www.hockeyfanradio.ch/
.
