Hockey en Europe Hockey sur glace - Matchs amicaux 22/23 en direct radio Source : MSL La rédaction Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 02/08/2022 à 12:00



6 août, 15h00, Gottéron Young Dragons U20 - HC Düdingen Bulls, à Fribourg (en français)



10 août, 20h00, Hockey Huttwil - SC Langenthal, à Schwarzenbach (Huttwil) (en allemand)



12 août, 19h45, EHC Olten - HC Thurgau, à Olten (en allemand)



16 août, 19h00, EHC Freiburg - Schwenninger Wild Wings, à Freiburg im Breisgau (en allemand)



16 août, 19h45, EHC Olten - EHC Kloten, à Olten (en allemand)



18 août, 20h00, EHC Olten - Schwenninger Wild Wings, à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey) (en allemand)



20 août, 20h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey) (en allemand)



23 août, 19h45, Fribourg-Gottéron - Grizzlys Wolfsburg, à Düdingen (Coupe des Bains) (en français et en allemand)



24 août, 19h45, Fribourg-Gottéron - Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven, à Düdingen (Coupe des Bains) (en allemand)



24 août, 20h00, Lausanne HC - KooKoo Kouvola, à Yverdon-les-Bains (Coupe des Bains) (en français)



26 août, 16h30, Brûleurs de Loups de Grenoble - HC Thurgau, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)



26 août, 20h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - HK Nitra, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)



26 août, 20h00, Fribourg-Gottéron - KooKoo Kouvola, à Yverdon-les-Bains (Coupe des Bains) (en français)



27 août, 14h30, Petite finale, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)



27 août, 17h30, Grande finale, à Kreuzlingen (Bodensee Cup) (en allemand)



27 août, 18h00, Lausanne HC - Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven, à Yverdon-les-Bains (Coupe des Bains) (en français et en allemand)



28 août, 16h55, Forward Morges - HCV Sion, à Yverdon-les-Bains (en français)



1er septembre, 19h45, HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau, à La Chaux-de-Fonds (en allemand)



3 septembre, 14h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - Kölner Haie, à Schwennigen (en allemand)



9 septembre, 19h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - Nürnberg Ice Tigers, à Schwennigen (en allemand)



Les matchs en italique sont en cours de planification.



