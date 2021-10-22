Accueil Editorial Liens Stages et Tournois Boutique Petites annonces Partenaires Nos flash infos RSS Hockey Mineur Hockey sur glace - Morzine - International Cup U11/U9/U7 April 2022 Hockey sur glace Mineur - International Cup U11/U9/U7 April 2022 - hockey club Morzine-Avoriaz Source : Annonce de Morzine Avoriaz La rédaction/cs Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 22/10/2021 à 11:45 Tweeter Dear hockey players, Amis hockeyeurs Hockey Club Morzine-Avoriaz is pleased to invite you to our three HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 april 2022

Le hockey club Morzine-Avoriaz a le plaisir de vous inviter à nos trois HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 en avril 2022

Vous pouvez télécharger les dossier d'inscription en cliquant sur les liens ci-dessous.

You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below. 5ème HCMA CUP U11: April 16th,17th and 18th, 2022

Il reste 3 places / 3 spots left

https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u11/

Villard de Lans / Bauer Hockey Team / SC Lyss / Angers / Grenoble / Morzine 3rd HCMA CUP U9: April 23th and 24th, 2022

Il reste 4 places / 4 spots left

https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u9/

Lausanne / Angers / Villard de Lans / Bauer Hockey Team / Meyrin / Avignon / Villars sur Ollon / Annecy / Morzine X2 1st HCMA CUP U7: April 3th, 2022

Il reste 6 places / 6 spots left

https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u7/

Villard de Lans / Morzine X2 There are still places left at our tournaments! / Il reste encore des places à nos tournois!Vous pouvez télécharger les dossier d'inscription en cliquant sur les liens ci-dessous.You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below.Il reste 3 places / 3 spots leftVillard de Lans / Bauer Hockey Team / SC Lyss / Angers / Grenoble / MorzineIl reste 4 places / 4 spots leftLausanne / Angers / Villard de Lans / Bauer Hockey Team / Meyrin / Avignon / Villars sur Ollon / Annecy / Morzine X2Il reste 6 places / 6 spots leftVillard de Lans / Morzine X2 CONTACT Loic Gaydon

l.gaydon@hockey-morzine.com

© 2021 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour . Réactions sur la news Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.











trueanal.org ...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut... Hockeyhebdo sur