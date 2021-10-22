trueanal.org
Hockey sur glace - Morzine - International Cup U11/U9/U7 April 2022
Hockey sur glace Mineur - International Cup U11/U9/U7 April 2022 - hockey club Morzine-Avoriaz
Source : Annonce de Morzine Avoriaz
La rédaction/cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 22/10/2021 à 11:45
Dear hockey players, Amis hockeyeurs
Hockey Club Morzine-Avoriaz is pleased to invite you to our three HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 april 2022
Le hockey club Morzine-Avoriaz a le plaisir de vous inviter à nos trois HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 en avril 2022
There are still places left at our tournaments! / Il reste encore des places à nos tournois!
Vous pouvez télécharger les dossier d'inscription en cliquant sur les liens ci-dessous.
You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below.
5ème HCMA CUP U11: April 16th,17th and 18th, 2022
Il reste 3 places / 3 spots left
https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u11/
Villard de Lans / Bauer Hockey Team / SC Lyss / Angers / Grenoble / Morzine
3rd HCMA CUP U9: April 23th and 24th, 2022
Il reste 4 places / 4 spots left
https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u9/
Lausanne / Angers / Villard de Lans / Bauer Hockey Team / Meyrin / Avignon / Villars sur Ollon / Annecy / Morzine X2
1st HCMA CUP U7: April 3th, 2022
Il reste 6 places / 6 spots left
https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u7/
Villard de Lans / Morzine X2
CONTACT
Loic Gaydon
l.gaydon@hockey-morzine.com
