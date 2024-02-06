 
Hockey Mineur : Morzine-Avoriaz II (Les Pingouins)
Hockey sur glace - Morzine - International Cup U7 et U9
 
Une place vient de se libérer pour notre HCMA Cup U9 et aussi pour notre U7. N'hésitez pas à me contacter si vous êtes intéressé.
 
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 06/02/2024 à 11:00
Dear hockey players, Amis hockeyeurs,
Une place vient de se libérer pour notre HCMA Cup U9 et aussi pour notre U7.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter si vous êtes intéressé.
A place has just become available for our HCMA Cup U9 and also for our U7.
Please feel free to contact me if you are interested.

3rd HCMA CUP U7: April 6th and 7th, 2024 (12 teams)
3ème HCMA CUP U7 les 6 et 7 avril 2024 (12 équipes)
Il reste 1 place / 1 spots left

Löwen Frankfurt / Meyrin / Annecy x2 / Grenoble x2 / Villard de Lans / Mont-Blanc / Gap / Morzine x2

 

5th HCMA CUP U9: April 20th and 21th, 2024 (14 teams)
5ème HCMA CUP U9 les 20 et 21 avril 2024 (14 équipes)
Il reste 1 place / 1 spots left

EJ Kassel / Neuchâtel / Monsters Hockey / Meyrin / Lyon / Annecy / Grenoble / Villard de Lans / Trois Chêne / Mont-Blanc / Cergy / Morzine x2
 

The Morzine-Avoriaz hockey club is pleased to invite you to its three HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 in April 2024
Le hockey club Morzine-Avoriaz a le plaisir de vous inviter à ses trois HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 en avril 2024
Pre-registrations are open by simply responding to this email.
Les pré-inscriptions sont ouvertes en répondant simplement à ce mail.
The registration files are not yet up to date on the site but we will start on the same basis as the previous edition.

Vous pouvez télécharger les dossier d'inscription en cliquant sur les liens ci-dessous.
You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below.

HCMA CUP U7 : https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u7/
HCMA CUP U9 : https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u9/
HCMA CUP U11 : https://www.hockey-morzine.com/evenements/hcma-international-cup-u11/
 
 
Best regards
Loic Gaydon
+33 6 78 49 45 45
l.gaydon@hockey-morzine.com

 
 
 
