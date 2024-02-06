Dear hockey players

A place has just become available for our HCMA Cup U9 and also for our U7.

Please feel free to contact me if you are interested.

3rd HCMA CUP U7: April 6th and 7th, 2024 (12 teams)

1 spots left

Löwen Frankfurt / Meyrin / Annecy x2 / Grenoble x2 / Villard de Lans / Mont-Blanc / Gap / Morzine x2

5th HCMA CUP U9: April 20th and 21th, 2024 (14 teams)

1 spots left

EJ Kassel / Neuchâtel / Monsters Hockey / Meyrin / Lyon / Annecy / Grenoble / Villard de Lans / Trois Chêne / Mont-Blanc / Cergy / Morzine x2

The Morzine-Avoriaz hockey club is pleased to invite you to its three HCMA International Cup U11/U9/U7 in April 2024

Pre-registrations are open by simply responding to this email.

The registration files are not yet up to date on the site but we will start on the same basis as the previous edition.

You can download the registration files by clicking on the links below.

