Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Battre de l'aile bis
 
Les Vouivre ajoulotes continuent à aligner les victoires (5e de rang) et se rapprochent du podium. Le HCC se reprend après quatre défaites.
 
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 05/12/2020 à 22:15

Vous pouvez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe de National League: ici.

Rencontres du lundi 30 novembre
Coupe de Suisse

Rencontre du mardi 1er décembre
Coupe de Suisse

Rencontres du mercredi 2 décembre
HC Lugano - EHC Biel-Bienne - reporté (plus d'informations)
HC Davos 4-2 SCRJ Lakers

Rencontre du jeudi 3 décembre
EV Zug 1-2 ap SC Bern

Rencontres du vendredi 4 décembre
SC Bern 1-4 EV Zug
HC Davos 4-6 HC Ambrì-Piotta
Lausanne HC 2-3 Genève-Servette HC (galerie photos)
2 matchs reportés (plus d'informations)

Rencontre du samedi 5 décembre
SCL Tigers - ZSC Lions - reporté (plus d'informations)

Rencontre du dimanche 6 décembre
Genève-Servette HC - SCL Tigers

Classement après les matchs du 4 décembre
1. ZSC Lions 29 pts
2. Lausanne HC 28 pts
3. EV Zug 26 pts
4. Genève-Servette HC 25 pts
5. Fribourg-Gottéron 24 pts
6. HC Lugano 20 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Ambrì-Piotta 17 pts
8. SCRJ Lakers 17 pts
9. EHC Biel-Bienne 15 pts
10. SC Bern 15 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Davos 13 pts
12. SCL Tigers 8 pts

Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et dimanche, 8, 11 et 13 décembre

Rencontres du lundi 30 novembre
Coupe de Suisse

Rencontre du mardi 1er décembre
Coupe de Suisse

Rencontres du mercredi 2 décembre
EVZ Academy 3-4 EHC Visp
EHC Kloten 3-6 SC Langenthal
EHC Olten 1-0 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
HC Sierre 3-7 HC Ajoie
HC Thurgau 0-2 GCK Lions
HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur - reporté (plus d'informations)

Rencontres du samedi 5 décembre
HCB Ticino Rockets 1-4 HC Sierre
GCK Lions 5-6 SC Langenthal
HC Thurgau 0-4 EVZ Academy
EHC Winterthur 1-10 HC Ajoie
EHC Visp 1-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
EHC Kloten 6-0 EHC Olten

Rencontre du dimanche 6 décembre
HC Sierre - SC Langenthal

Classement après les matchs du 5 décembre
1. EHC Kloten 35 pts
2. HC Thurgau 34 pts
3. SC Langenthal 33 pts
4. HC Ajoie 31 pts
5. HC Sierre 28 pts
6. GCK Lions 25 pts
---------------------------------------
7. EHC Olten 23 pts
8. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 20 pts
9. EHC Visp 17 pts
10. EHC Winterthur 17 pts
---------------------------------------
11. EVZ Academy 14 pts
12. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 14 pts

Prochaines journées: mardi, mercredi, jeudi et samedi 8, 9, 10 et 12 décembre
 
 
