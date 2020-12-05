Rencontres du mercredi 2 décembre
EVZ Academy 3-4 EHC Visp
EHC Kloten 3-6 SC Langenthal
EHC Olten 1-0 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
HC Sierre 3-7 HC Ajoie
HC Thurgau 0-2 GCK Lions HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur - reporté (plus d'informations)
Rencontres du samedi 5 décembre
HCB Ticino Rockets 1-4 HC Sierre
GCK Lions 5-6 SC Langenthal
HC Thurgau 0-4 EVZ Academy
EHC Winterthur 1-10 HC Ajoie
EHC Visp 1-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
EHC Kloten 6-0 EHC Olten
Rencontre du dimanche 6 décembre
HC Sierre - SC Langenthal
Classement après les matchs du 5 décembre
1. EHC Kloten 35 pts
2. HC Thurgau 34 pts
3. SC Langenthal 33 pts
4. HC Ajoie 31 pts
5. HC Sierre 28 pts
6. GCK Lions 25 pts
---------------------------------------
7. EHC Olten 23 pts
8. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 20 pts
9. EHC Visp 17 pts
10. EHC Winterthur 17 pts
---------------------------------------
11. EVZ Academy 14 pts
12. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 14 pts
Prochaines journées:mardi, mercredi, jeudi et samedi 8, 9, 10 et 12 décembre