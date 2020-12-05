Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Battre de l'aile bis Les Vouivre ajoulotes continuent à aligner les victoires (5e de rang) et se rapprochent du podium. Le HCC se reprend après quatre défaites. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 05/12/2020 à 22:15 Tweeter

Vous pouvez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe de National League:



Rencontres du lundi 30 novembre

Coupe de Suisse



Rencontre du mardi 1er décembre

Coupe de Suisse



Rencontres du mercredi 2 décembre

HC Lugano - EHC Biel-Bienne - reporté (

HC Davos 4-2 SCRJ Lakers



Rencontre du jeudi 3 décembre

EV Zug 1-2 ap SC Bern



Rencontres du vendredi 4 décembre

SC Bern 1-4 EV Zug

HC Davos 4-6 HC Ambrì-Piotta

Lausanne HC 2-3 Genève-Servette HC (galerie photos)

2 matchs reportés (



Rencontre du samedi 5 décembre

SCL Tigers - ZSC Lions - reporté (



Rencontre du dimanche 6 décembre

Genève-Servette HC - SCL Tigers



Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et dimanche, 8, 11 et 13 décembre

Rencontres du lundi 30 novembre

Coupe de Suisse



Rencontre du mardi 1er décembre

Coupe de Suisse



Rencontres du mercredi 2 décembre

EVZ Academy 3-4 EHC Visp

EHC Kloten 3-6 SC Langenthal

EHC Olten 1-0 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

HC Sierre 3-7 HC Ajoie

HC Thurgau 0-2 GCK Lions

HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur - reporté (



Rencontres du samedi 5 décembre

HCB Ticino Rockets 1-4 HC Sierre

GCK Lions 5-6 SC Langenthal

HC Thurgau 0-4 EVZ Academy

EHC Winterthur 1-10 HC Ajoie

EHC Visp 1-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

EHC Kloten 6-0 EHC Olten



Rencontre du dimanche 6 décembre

HC Sierre - SC Langenthal



Classement après les matchs du 5 décembre

1. EHC Kloten 35 pts

2. HC Thurgau 34 pts

3. SC Langenthal 33 pts

4. HC Ajoie 31 pts

5. HC Sierre 28 pts

6. GCK Lions 25 pts

---------------------------------------

7. EHC Olten 23 pts

8. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 20 pts

9. EHC Visp 17 pts

10. EHC Winterthur 17 pts

---------------------------------------

11. EVZ Academy 14 pts

12. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 14 pts



