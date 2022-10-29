Accueil Editorial Liens Stages et Tournois Boutique Petites annonces Partenaires Nos flash infos RSS Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Explosions dans le Seeland Bienne a sécurisé sa place sur le podium en battant Langnau de cinq buts, Ajoie et Genève rentrent du Tessin avec trois points et Berne ne s'est pas noyé à Rapperswil. En Swiss League, les deux Mittelländer, La Chaux-de-Fonds et GCK ont tous vaincu en marquant au moins trois buts. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 29/10/2022 à 08:34 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.

Unedans l'vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre SCL Tigers

SC Bern 2-3 EHC Biel-Bienne

HC Davos 3-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta

Genève-Servette HC 6-1 EV Zug

SCRJ Lakers 0-2 Fribourg-Gottéron

ZSC Lions 6-3 HC Lugano



Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-5 HC Ajoie

EHC Biel-Bienne 7-2 SCL Tigers

SCRJ Lakers 2-3 ap SC Bern

HC Lugano 2-3 Genève-Servette HC



Rencontres du samedi 29 octobre

HC Ajoie - EV Zug

SC Bern - EHC Kloten

HC Davos - ZSC Lions

Genève-Servette HC - HC Ambrì-Piotta



Rencontre du dimanche 30 octobre

EHC Kloten - HC Davos

ZSC Lions - Lausanne HC

SCL Tigers - SCRJ Lakers

Classement au 29 octobre HC Ajoie 1-4SC Bern 2-33-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta6-1 EV ZugSCRJ Lakers 0-26-3 HC LuganoHC Ambrì-Piotta 3-57-2 SCL TigersSCRJ Lakers 2-3 apHC Lugano 2-3HC Ajoie - EV ZugSC Bern - EHC KlotenHC Davos - ZSC LionsGenève-Servette HC - HC Ambrì-PiottaEHC Kloten - HC DavosZSC Lions - Lausanne HCSCL Tigers - SCRJ Lakers 1. Genève-Servette HC 37 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 34 pts

3. Fribourg-Gottéron 27 pts

4. HC Davos 27 pts

5. SCRJ Lakers 27 pts

6. SC Bern 25 pts

---------------------------------------

7. ZSC Lions 24 pts

8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts

9. EV Zug 20 pts

10. SCL Tigers 19 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HC Ajoie 17 pts

12. ​Lausanne HC 15 pts

---------------------------------------

13. HC Lugano 15 pts

14. EHC Kloten 13 pts Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 8-5 SC Langenthal

GCK Lions 0-2 EHC Olten

HC Sierre 2-1 EHC Basel

HC Thurgau 3-2 ap HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Winterthur 2-3 ap EHC Visp

Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre GCK Lions 3-0 HC Thurgau

EHC Olten 4-1 HC Sierre

EHC Visp 0-3 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

HCB Ticino Rockets 0-3 SC Langenthal

EHC Basel - EHC Winterthur (match reporté, raisons techniques)

Rencontres du dimanche 30 octobre EHC Winterthur - GCK Lions

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HCB Ticino Rockets

SC Langenthal - EHC Basel

HC Thurgau - EHC Olten

HC Sierre - EHC Visp



Classement au 29 octobre 3-0 HC Thurgau4-1 HC SierreEHC Visp 0-3HCB Ticino Rockets 0-3EHC Basel - EHC Winterthur (match reporté, raisons techniques) 1. EHC Olten 41 pts

3. SC Langenthal 27 pts

4. GCK Lions 26 pts

5. HC Sierre 24 pts

6. HC Thurgau 23 pts

7. EHC Visp 21 pts

8. EHC Basel 17 pts

--------------------------------------- 2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 34 pts3. SC Langenthal 27 pts4. GCK Lions 26 pts5. HC Sierre 24 pts6. HC Thurgau 23 pts7. EHC Visp 21 pts8. EHC Basel 17 pts--------------------------------------- 9. EHC Winterthur 16 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 8 pts

Prochaines journées: mardi, jeudi, samedi 1, 3 et 5 novembre © 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour . Réactions sur la news Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.











trueanal.org ...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut... Hockeyhebdo sur