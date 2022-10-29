Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Explosions dans le Seeland
Bienne a sécurisé sa place sur le podium en battant Langnau de cinq buts, Ajoie et Genève rentrent du Tessin avec trois points et Berne ne s'est pas noyé à Rapperswil. En Swiss League, les deux Mittelländer, La Chaux-de-Fonds et GCK ont tous vaincu en marquant au moins trois buts.
le 29/10/2022
Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre
HC Ajoie 1-4
SCL Tigers
SC Bern 2-3
EHC Biel-Bienne
HC Davos
3-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta
Genève-Servette HC
6-1 EV Zug
SCRJ Lakers 0-2
Fribourg-Gottéron
ZSC Lions
6-3 HC Lugano
Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-5
HC Ajoie
EHC Biel-Bienne
7-2 SCL Tigers
SCRJ Lakers 2-3 ap
SC Bern
HC Lugano 2-3
Genève-Servette HC
Rencontres du samedi 29 octobre
HC Ajoie - EV Zug
SC Bern - EHC Kloten
HC Davos - ZSC Lions
Genève-Servette HC - HC Ambrì-Piotta
Rencontre du dimanche 30 octobre
EHC Kloten - HC Davos
ZSC Lions - Lausanne HC
SCL Tigers - SCRJ Lakers
1. Genève-Servette HC 37 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 34 pts
3. Fribourg-Gottéron 27 pts
4. HC Davos 27 pts
5. SCRJ Lakers 27 pts
6. SC Bern 25 pts
---------------------------------------
7. ZSC Lions 24 pts
8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts
9. EV Zug 20 pts
10. SCL Tigers 19 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Ajoie 17 pts
12. Lausanne HC 15 pts
---------------------------------------
13. HC Lugano 15 pts
14. EHC Kloten 13 pts
Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 8-5 SC Langenthal
GCK Lions 0-2 EHC Olten 2-1 EHC Basel
HC Sierre
HC Thurgau 3-2 ap HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur 2-3 ap EHC Visp
Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre
GCK Lions
3-0 HC Thurgau
EHC Olten
4-1 HC Sierre
EHC Visp 0-3
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
HCB Ticino Rockets 0-3
SC Langenthal
EHC Basel - EHC Winterthur (match reporté, raisons techniques)
Rencontres du dimanche 30 octobre
EHC Winterthur - GCK Lions
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HCB Ticino Rockets
SC Langenthal - EHC Basel
HC Thurgau - EHC Olten
HC Sierre - EHC Visp
Classement au 29 octobre
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 34 pts
3. SC Langenthal 27 pts
4. GCK Lions 26 pts
5. HC Sierre 24 pts
6. HC Thurgau 23 pts
7. EHC Visp 21 pts
8. EHC Basel 17 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 16 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 8 pts
