Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Genève dans le dur Ambrì-Piotta pillé la cage du GSHC, GCK n'en a pas fait beaucoup moins contre Biasca. Olten, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Bienne et Lausanne ont gagné grâce à quatre buts. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 02/10/2021 à 22:41

Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 4-0 EHC Biel-Bienne

Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 HC Lugano

SCRJ Lakers 3-2 HC Ajoie

Lausanne HC 4-1 SC Bern (

SCL Tigers 1-2 EV Zug

ZSC Lions 4-3 HC Davos



Rencontres du vendredi 1er octobre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-4 ap HC Lugano

SC Bern 4-1 SCRJ Lakers

Lausanne HC 2-3 ZSC Lions (galerie photos)

SCL Tigers 1-3 Fribourg-Gottéron

EV Zug 5-4 ap Genève-Servette HC



Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre

HC Ajoie 3-2 SCL Tigers

EHC Biel-Bienne 4-2 EV Zug

Fribourg-Gottéron 6-3 HC Davos

Genève-Servette HC 4-10 HC Ambrì-Piotta

HC Lugano 1-4 Lausanne HC

ZSC Lions 0-1 SC Bern



Rencontre du dimanche 3 octobre

HC Davos - HC Ajoie



2. EV Zug 21 pts

3. ZSC Lions 17 pts

4. Fribourg-Gottéron 17 pts

5. SCRJ Lakers 15 pts

6. HC Lugano 14 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Davos 13 pts

8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 11 pts

9. SCL Tigers 9 pts

10. Lausanne HC 8 pts

---------------------------------------

11. Genève-Servette HC 8 pts

12. SC Bern 7 pts

13. HC Ajoie 6 pts



Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 5-2 GCK Lions

EHC Kloten 3-0 SC Langenthal

HC Sierre 2-3 EHC Olten

HC Thurgau 3-2 ap EHC Visp

HCB Ticino Rockets 6-5 ap EVZ Academy



Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre

GCK Lions 9-1 HCB Ticino Rockets

SC Langenthal 2-5 HC Sierre

EHC Olten 4-1 HC Thurgau

EHC Winterthur 1-6 EHC Kloten

EHC Visp 2-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Classement après les matchs du 28 septembre 1. EHC Olten 19 pts

3. EHC Visp 13 pts

4. EHC Kloten 12 pts

5. SC Langenthal 12 pts

6. HC Thurgau 11 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Sierre 9 pts

9. EHC Winterthur 6 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 2 pts

---------------------------------------

11. EVZ Academy 1 pt



© 2021 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.











