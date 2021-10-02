Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre HC Ambrì-Piotta 4-0 EHC Biel-Bienne Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 HC Lugano SCRJ Lakers 3-2 HC Ajoie Lausanne HC 4-1 SC Bern (galerie photos)
SCL Tigers 1-2 EV Zug ZSC Lions 4-3 HC Davos
Rencontres du vendredi 1er octobre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-4 ap HC Lugano SC Bern 4-1 SCRJ Lakers
Lausanne HC 2-3 ZSC Lions (galerie photos)
SCL Tigers 1-3 Fribourg-Gottéron EV Zug 5-4 ap Genève-Servette HC
Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre HC Ajoie 3-2 SCL Tigers EHC Biel-Bienne 4-2 EV Zug Fribourg-Gottéron 6-3 HC Davos
Genève-Servette HC 4-10 HC Ambrì-Piotta
HC Lugano 1-4 Lausanne HC
ZSC Lions 0-1 SC Bern
Rencontre du dimanche 3 octobre
HC Davos - HC Ajoie
Classement après les matchs du 28 septembre
1. EHC Biel-Bienne 22 pts
2. EV Zug 21 pts
3. ZSC Lions 17 pts
4. Fribourg-Gottéron 17 pts
5. SCRJ Lakers 15 pts
6. HC Lugano 14 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Davos 13 pts
8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 11 pts
9. SCL Tigers 9 pts
10. Lausanne HC 8 pts
---------------------------------------
11. Genève-Servette HC 8 pts
12. SC Bern 7 pts
13. HC Ajoie 6 pts
Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 5, 8 et 9 octobre
Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 5-2 GCK Lions EHC Kloten 3-0 SC Langenthal
HC Sierre 2-3 EHC Olten HC Thurgau 3-2 ap EHC Visp HCB Ticino Rockets 6-5 ap EVZ Academy
Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre GCK Lions 9-1 HCB Ticino Rockets
SC Langenthal 2-5 HC Sierre EHC Olten 4-1 HC Thurgau
EHC Winterthur 1-6 EHC Kloten
EHC Visp 2-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
Classement après les matchs du 28 septembre
1. EHC Olten 19 pts
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 14 pts
3. EHC Visp 13 pts
4. EHC Kloten 12 pts
5. SC Langenthal 12 pts
6. HC Thurgau 11 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Sierre 9 pts
8. GCK Lions 6 pts