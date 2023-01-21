Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: L'Aigle vole devant En Ajoie, Rapperswil-Jona n'a pu être blanchi, il en va de même pour Lugano contre Zürich. Lausanne a pris trois points, face à Langnau et Zug s'est comporté en champion en titre, à la maison. Genève, de son côté conserve son poste de leader. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 21/01/2023 à 12:31 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Rencontres du vendredi 20 janvier HC Ajoie 1-4 SCRJ Lakers

HC Ambrì-Piotta 2-3 EHC Kloten

SC Bern 2-4 HC Davos

EHC Biel-Bienne 2-3 ap Genève-Servette HC

Lausanne HC 5-0 SCL Tigers

HC Lugano 2-1 ZSC Lions

EV Zug 5-3 Fribourg-Gottéron



Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier 2023

Fribourg-Gottéron 14 EV Zug

Genève-Servette HC - EHC Biel-Bienne

EHC Kloten - HC Ambrì-Piotta

SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC

ZSC Lions- HC Lugano



Rencontres du dimanche 22 janvier 2023

SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie

HC Davos - SC Bern

6-1 EHC Biel-Bienne Classement au 21 janvier 1. Genève-Servette HC 77 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 75 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 67 pts

4. ZSC Lions 62pts

5. HC Davos 61 pts

6. Fribourg-Gottéron 61 pts

---------------------------------------

7. EHC Kloten 58 pts

8. SC Bern 57 pts

9. EV Zug 55 pts

10. HC Ambrì-Piotta 48 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SCL Tigers 47 pts

12. HC Lugano 45 pts

---------------------------------------

13. Lausanne HC 43 pts

14. ​HC Ajoie 36 pts Rencontres du mardi 17 janvier GCK Lions

EHC Basel 1-0 HCB Ticino Rockets

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-2 ap EHC Olten

SC Langenthal 4-1 EHC Winterthur

HC Thurgau 2-0 EHC Visp

Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur

EHC Basel - GCK Lions

EHC Olten - HC Sierre

EHC Visp - SC Langenthal

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau

HC Sierre 3-51-0 HCB Ticino Rockets3-2 ap EHC Olten4-1 EHC Winterthur2-0 EHC Visp Classement au 17 janvier 1. EHC Olten 92 pts 2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 89 pts

3. GCK Lions64 pts

4. HC Thurgau 64 pts

5. EHC Visp 61 pts

6. SC Langenthal 59 pts

7. EHC Basel 54 pts

8. HC Sierre 54 pts

--------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- 9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts

en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs

en rouge, fin de saison

