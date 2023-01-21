Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: L'Aigle vole devant
En Ajoie, Rapperswil-Jona n'a pu être blanchi, il en va de même pour Lugano contre Zürich. Lausanne a pris trois points, face à Langnau et Zug s'est comporté en champion en titre, à la maison. Genève, de son côté conserve son poste de leader.
Rencontre du mardi 17 janvier
Fribourg-Gottéron
6-1 EHC Biel-Bienne
Rencontres du vendredi 20 janvier
HC Ajoie 1-4
SCRJ Lakers
HC Ambrì-Piotta 2-3 EHC Kloten
SC Bern 2-4 HC Davos
EHC Biel-Bienne 2-3 ap Genève-Servette HC 5-0 SCL Tigers
Lausanne HC
HC Lugano 2-1 ZSC Lions
EV Zug 5-3 Fribourg-Gottéron
Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier 2023
Fribourg-Gottéron 14 EV Zug
Genève-Servette HC - EHC Biel-Bienne
EHC Kloten - HC Ambrì-Piotta
SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC
ZSC Lions- HC Lugano
Rencontres du dimanche 22 janvier 2023
SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie
HC Davos - SC Bern
1. Genève-Servette HC 77 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 75 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 67 pts
4. ZSC Lions 62pts
5. HC Davos 61 pts
6. Fribourg-Gottéron 61 pts
7. EHC Kloten 58 pts
8. SC Bern 57 pts
9. EV Zug 55 pts
10. HC Ambrì-Piotta 48 pts
11. SCL Tigers 47 pts
12. HC Lugano 45 pts
13. Lausanne HC 43 pts
14. HC Ajoie 36 pts
Rencontres du mardi 17 janvier
HC Sierre 3-5
GCK Lions
EHC Basel
1-0 HCB Ticino Rockets
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
3-2 ap EHC Olten
SC Langenthal
4-1 EHC Winterthur
HC Thurgau
2-0 EHC Visp
Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier
HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur
EHC Basel - GCK Lions
EHC Olten - HC Sierre
EHC Visp - SC Langenthal
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 89 pts
3. GCK Lions64 pts
4. HC Thurgau 64 pts
5. EHC Visp 61 pts
6. SC Langenthal 59 pts 7. EHC Basel 54 pts
8. HC Sierre 54 pts
9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts
en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs
en rouge, fin de saison
mardi, jeudi et samedi, 24, 26, et 28 janvier Prochaines journées:
