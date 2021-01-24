La Chaux-de-Fonds et Langenthal se sont offerts chacun une quatrième victoire de suite. Kloten sécurise son poste et Winterthur prend tout de même un point. En National League, Davos s'est occupé de Lausanne.
Vous pouvez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe de National League: ici.
Rencontres du mardi 19 janvier SCRJ Lakers 4-2 HC Lugano (galerie photos)
SCL Tigers 1-2 ap HC AmbrÌ-Piotta ZSC Lions 3-2 ap Fribourg-Gottéron EV Zug 5-3 Genève-Servette HC
EHC Biel-Bienne 2-3 ap HC Davos 2 matchs reportés (plus d'informations)
Rencontres du vendredi 22 janvier
HC Ambrì-Piotta 0-6 Lausanne HC
EHC Biel-Bienne 3-1 SCRJ Lakers HC Davos 9-2 SCL Tigers Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 Genève-Servette HC
ZSC Lions 1-2 tab EV Zug SC Bern - HC Lugano - reporté (plus d'informations)
Rencontres du samedi 23 janvier HC Davos 3-2 Lausanne HC
Rencontres du dimanche 24 janvier
HC Ambrì-Piotta - EHC Biel-Bienne
Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions
HC Lugano - SCRJ Lakers 2 matchs reportés (plus d'informations)
Prochaine journée: mardi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche 26, 28, 29 et 31 janvier
Rencontre du lundi 18 janvier SC Langenthal 3-2 HC Ajoie
Rencontres du mardi 19 janvier
HCB Ticino Rockets 3-4 tab EVZ Academy EHC Kloten 8-2 EHC Winterthur
EHC Olten 1-4 EHC Visp
GCK Lions 3-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
Rencontre du mercredi 20 janvier
HC Thurgau 1-6 HC Ajoie
HC Sierre 1-4 SC Langenthal
Rencontres du jeudi 21 janvier EHC Olten 3-2 tab HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur 3-5 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
Rencontres du samedi 23 janvier SC Langenthal 2-1 HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur 2-3 tab EVZ Academy
EHC Visp 2-3 tab HC Thurgau HC Ajoie 3-1 EHC Olten EHC Kloten 5-3 GCK Lions HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 8-5 HC Sierre
Classement après les matchs du 23 janvier
1. EHC Kloten 70 pts
2. SC Langenthal 66 pts
3. HC Ajoie 60 pts
4. EHC Olten 55 pts
5. HC Sierre 53 pts
6. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 50 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Thurgau 44 pts
8. EHC Visp 37 pts
9. GCK Lions 34 pts
10. EVZ Academy 32 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 28 pts
12. EHC Winterthur 23 pts
Prochaines journées:lundi, mardi, mercredi, vendredi et samedi, 25, 26, 27, 29 et 30 janvier