Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: La ruche explose La Chaux-de-Fonds et Langenthal se sont offerts chacun une quatrième victoire de suite. Kloten sécurise son poste et Winterthur prend tout de même un point. En National League, Davos s'est occupé de Lausanne. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 24/01/2021 à 09:46

Rencontres du mardi 19 janvier

SCRJ Lakers 4-2 HC Lugano (

SCL Tigers 1-2 ap HC AmbrÌ-Piotta

ZSC Lions 3-2 ap Fribourg-Gottéron

EV Zug 5-3 Genève-Servette HC

EHC Biel-Bienne 2-3 ap HC Davos

2 matchs reportés (



Rencontres du vendredi 22 janvier

HC Ambrì-Piotta 0-6 Lausanne HC

EHC Biel-Bienne 3-1 SCRJ Lakers

HC Davos 9-2 SCL Tigers

Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 Genève-Servette HC

ZSC Lions 1-2 tab EV Zug

SC Bern - HC Lugano - reporté (



Rencontres du samedi 23 janvier

HC Davos 3-2 Lausanne HC



Rencontres du dimanche 24 janvier

HC Ambrì-Piotta - EHC Biel-Bienne

Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions

HC Lugano - SCRJ Lakers

2 matchs reportés (



2. ZSC Lions 53 pts

3. Fribourg-Gottéron 52 pts

4. Lausanne HC 45 pts

5. HC Davos 44 pts

6. Genève-Servette HC 42 pts

---------------------------------------

7. EHC Biel-Bienne 40 pts

8. HC Lugano 36 pts

9. HC Ambrì-Piotta 32 pts

10. SCRJ Lakers 32 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SCL Tigers 23 pts

12. SC Bern 19 pts



Prochaine journée: mardi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche 26, 28, 29 et 31 janvier

Rencontre du lundi 18 janvier

SC Langenthal 3-2 HC Ajoie



Rencontres du mardi 19 janvier

HCB Ticino Rockets 3-4 tab EVZ Academy

EHC Kloten 8-2 EHC Winterthur

EHC Olten 1-4 EHC Visp

GCK Lions 3-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds



Rencontre du mercredi 20 janvier

HC Thurgau 1-6 HC Ajoie

HC Sierre 1-4 SC Langenthal



Rencontres du jeudi 21 janvier

EHC Olten 3-2 tab HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Winterthur 3-5 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds



Rencontres du samedi 23 janvier

SC Langenthal 2-1 HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Winterthur 2-3 tab EVZ Academy

EHC Visp 2-3 tab HC Thurgau

HC Ajoie 3-1 EHC Olten

EHC Kloten 5-3 GCK Lions

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 8-5 HC Sierre



Classement après les matchs du 23 janvier

1. EHC Kloten 70 pts

2. SC Langenthal 66 pts

3. HC Ajoie 60 pts

4. EHC Olten 55 pts

5. HC Sierre 53 pts

6. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 50 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Thurgau 44 pts

8. EHC Visp 37 pts

9. GCK Lions 34 pts

10. EVZ Academy 32 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 28 pts

12. EHC Winterthur 23 pts



© 2021 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.











