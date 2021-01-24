trueanal.org
 
Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: La ruche explose
 
La Chaux-de-Fonds et Langenthal se sont offerts chacun une quatrième victoire de suite. Kloten sécurise son poste et Winterthur prend tout de même un point. En National League, Davos s'est occupé de Lausanne.
 
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 24/01/2021 à 09:46

Vous pouvez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe de National League: ici.

Rencontres du mardi 19 janvier
SCRJ Lakers 4-2 HC Lugano (galerie photos)
SCL Tigers 1-2 ap HC AmbrÌ-Piotta
ZSC Lions 3-2 ap Fribourg-Gottéron
EV Zug 5-3 Genève-Servette HC
EHC Biel-Bienne 2-3 ap HC Davos
2 matchs reportés (plus d'informations)

Rencontres du vendredi 22 janvier
HC Ambrì-Piotta 0-6 Lausanne HC
EHC Biel-Bienne 3-1 SCRJ Lakers
HC Davos 9-2 SCL Tigers
Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 Genève-Servette HC
ZSC Lions 1-2 tab EV Zug
SC Bern -  HC Lugano - reporté (plus d'informations)

Rencontres du samedi 23 janvier
HC Davos 3-2 Lausanne HC

Rencontres du dimanche 24 janvier
HC Ambrì-Piotta - EHC Biel-Bienne
Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions
HC Lugano - SCRJ Lakers
2 matchs reportés (plus d'informations)

Classement après le match du 23 janvier
1. EV Zug 68 pts
2. ZSC Lions 53 pts
3. Fribourg-Gottéron 52 pts
4. Lausanne HC 45 pts
5. HC Davos 44 pts
6. Genève-Servette HC 42 pts
---------------------------------------
7. EHC Biel-Bienne 40 pts
8. HC Lugano 36 pts
9. HC Ambrì-Piotta 32 pts
10. SCRJ Lakers 32 pts
---------------------------------------
11. SCL Tigers 23 pts
12. SC Bern 19 pts

Prochaine journée: mardi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche 26, 28, 29 et 31 janvier

Rencontre du lundi 18 janvier
SC Langenthal 3-2 HC Ajoie

Rencontres du mardi 19 janvier
HCB Ticino Rockets 3-4 tab EVZ Academy
EHC Kloten 8-2 EHC Winterthur
EHC Olten 1-4 EHC Visp
GCK Lions 3-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Rencontre du mercredi 20 janvier
HC Thurgau 1-6 HC Ajoie
HC Sierre 1-4 SC Langenthal

Rencontres du jeudi 21 janvier
EHC Olten 3-2 tab HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur 3-5 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Rencontres du samedi 23 janvier
SC Langenthal 2-1 HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur 2-3 tab EVZ Academy
EHC Visp 2-3 tab HC Thurgau
HC Ajoie 3-1 EHC Olten
EHC Kloten 5-3 GCK Lions
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 8-5 HC Sierre

Classement après les matchs du 23 janvier
1. EHC Kloten 70 pts
2. SC Langenthal 66 pts
3. HC Ajoie 60 pts
4. EHC Olten 55 pts
5. HC Sierre 53 pts
6. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 50 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Thurgau 44 pts
8. EHC Visp 37 pts
9. GCK Lions 34 pts
10. EVZ Academy 32 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 28 pts
12. EHC Winterthur 23 pts

Prochaines journées: lundi, mardi, mercredi, vendredi et samedi, 25, 26, 27, 29 et 30 janvier
 
 
