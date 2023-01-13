Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Langenthal en vert ! Hier soir, le SC Langenthal s'est assuré une place en séries éliminatoires, en battant Sierre. Seuls Bâle et Winterthur sont encore dans le doute. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 13/01/2023 à 08:04 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Rencontres du mardi 10 janvier HC Ambrì-Piotta

Fribourg-Gottéron 7-2 HC Ajoie



Rencontres du vendredi 13 janvier SC Bern - SCRJ Lakers

Genève-Servette HC - HC Lugano

Lausanne HC - EHC Kloten

SCL Tigers - HC Ajoie

EV Zug - ZSC Lions



Rencontres du samedi 14 janvier HC Ajoie - SC Bern

EHC Kloten - SCL Tigers

SCRJ Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron

ZSC Lions - Genève-Servette HC



Rencontres du dimanche 15 janvier HC Lugano - HC Davos

Classement au 13 janvier 1. Genève-Servette HC 72 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 68 pts

3. ZSC Lions 62 pts

4. SCRJ Lakers 59 pts

5. Fribourg-Gottéron 57 pts

6. SC Bern 57 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Davos 55 pts

8. EHC Kloten 50 pts

9. EV Zug 49 pts

10. HC Ambrì-Piotta 45 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SCL Tigers 43 pts

12. HC Lugano 41 pts

---------------------------------------

13. Lausanne HC 40 pts

14. ​HC Ajoie 31 pts Rencontres du mardi 10 janvier EHC Basel 7-3 HC Sierre

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 6-2 EHC Winterthur

EHC Olten 1-3 HC Thurgau

EHC Visp 4-2 HCB Ticino Rockets

SC Langenthal 3-4 GCK Lions

Rencontre du jeudi 12 janvier SC Langenthal 6-2 HC Sierre



Rencontres du samedi 14 janvier HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Olten

EHC Winterthur - EHC Basel

HC Sierre - EHC Visp

HC Thurgau - SC Langenthal

GCK Lions - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Classement au 13 janvier 1. EHC Olten 89 pts 2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 84 pts

3. GCK Lions 61 pts

4. HC Thurgau 61 pts

5. EHC Visp 60 pts

6. HC Sierre 54 pts

7. SC Langenthal 53 pts

8. EHC Basel 48 pts

---------------------------------------

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts

en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs

en rouge, play-outs

en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs

en rouge, play-outs

9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi, 17, et 21 janvier











