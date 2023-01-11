|
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Les Souris sont touchées
|
|Thurgau s'est offert le leader, Viège, Langenthal, Bâle et le HCC ont empoché trois points. Ambrì-Piotta et Fribourg ont chacun remporté leurs derbys.
|
|
|
Stéphane Ducret
Hockey Hebdo
11/01/2023
|
|
Rencontres du mardi 10 janvier
HC Lugano 1-4 HC Ambrì-Piotta
Fribourg-Gottéron
7-2 HC Ajoie
Rencontres du vendredi 13 janvier
Fribourg-Gottéron - EHC Biel-Bienne
Genève-Servette HC - HC Lugano
Lausanne HC - EHC Kloten
SCL Tigers - HC Ajoie
EV Zug - ZSC Lions
Rencontres du samedi 14 janvier
EHC Biel-Bienne - EV Zug
EHC Kloten - SCL Tigers
SCRJ Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron
ZSC Lions - Genève-Servette HC
Rencontres du dimanche 15 janvier
HC Ambrì-Piotta - Lausanne HC
1. Genève-Servette HC 72 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 68 pts
3. ZSC Lions 62 pts
4. SCRJ Lakers 59 pts
5. SC Bern 57 pts
6. HC Davos 55 pts
---------------------------------------
7. Fribourg-Gottéron 54 pts
8. EV Zug 49 pts
9. EHC Kloten 47 pts
10. SCL Tigers 43 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Ambrì-Piotta 42 pts
12. HC Lugano 41 pts
---------------------------------------
13. Lausanne HC 40 pts
14. HC Ajoie 31 pts
Rencontres du mardi 10 janvier
EHC Basel
7-3 HC Sierre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
6-2 EHC Winterthur
EHC Olten 1-3 HC Thurgau
EHC Visp
4-2 HCB Ticino Rockets
SC Langenthal
3-4 GCK Lions
Rencontre du jeudi 12 janvier
SC Langenthal - HC Sierre
Rencontres du samedi 14 janvier
HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Olten
EHC Winterthur - EHC Basel
HC Sierre - EHC Visp
HC Thurgau - SC Langenthal
GCK Lions - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 81 pts
3. GCK Lions 61 pts
4. HC Thurgau 58 pts
5. EHC Visp 57 pts
6. HC Sierre 54 pts
7. EHC Basel 47 pts
8. SC Langenthal 45 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts
en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs
Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi, 17, et 21 janvier
|
|
|
