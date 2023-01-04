Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Les Tigres coulent à nouveau En National League, Genève est rentré bredouille de Davos et Rapperswil a soigné sa statistique de buts marqués. En SL, les deux Romands ont été blanchis, GC et Viège n'en étaient pas loin non plus. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 04/01/2023 à 11:06 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Rencontres du lundi 2 janvier HC Ajoie 1-8 EV Zug

EHC Kloten 2-3 ap Fribourg-Gottéron

SC Bern 4-2 HC Ambrì-Piotta

HC Lugano 3-1 Lausanne HC



Rencontres du mardi 3 janvier

HC Davos 4-3 tab Genève-Servette HC

SCRJ Lakers 9-0 SCL Tigers



Rencontres du mercredi 4 janvier

ZSC Lions - SC Bern

EV Zug - Lausanne HC



Rencontres du vendredi 6 janvier

EHC Biel-Bienne - EHC Kloten

HC Davos - SCRJ Lakers

Fribourg-Gottéron - HC Ambrì-Piotta

Genève-Servette HC - Lausanne HC

HC Lugano - SC Bern

ZSC Lions - HC Ajoie



Rencontres du samedi 7 janvier

HC Ajoie - HC Davos

HC Ambrì-Piotta - EHC Biel-Bienne

SC Bern - Genève-Servette HC

SCRJ Lakers - ZSC Lions

Lausanne HC - Fribourg-Gotéron

SCL Tigers - HC Lugano



Rencontres du dimanche 8 janvier

EHC Kloten - EV Zug

Classement au 3 janvier 1. Genève-Servette HC 65 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 65 pts

3. ZSC Lions 59 pts

4. SC Bern 54 pts

5. SCRJ Lakers 52 pts

6. Fribourg-Gottéron 51 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Davos 50 pts

8. EV Zug 46 pts

9. EHC Kloten 46 pts

10. HC Lugano 41 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SCL Tigers 40 pts

12. HC Ambrì-Piotta 40 pts

---------------------------------------

13. Lausanne HC 37 pts

14. ​HC Ajoie 26 pts Rencontres du lundi 2 janvier HC Thurgau 3-1 EHC Basel

Rencontre s du mardi 3 janvier HC Sierre

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-0 SC Langenthal

GCK Lions 4-1 EHC Olten

EHC Visp 7-1 EHC Winterthur



Rencontre s du samedi 7 janvier SC Langenthal - HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Basel - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

EHC Olten - EHC VIsp

EHC Winterthur - GCK Lions

HC Sierre - HC Thurgau

HCB Ticino Rockets 0-43-0 SC Langenthal4-1 EHC Olten7-1 EHC Winterthur 3-1 EHC Basel Classement au 3 janvier 1. EHC Olten 86 pts 2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 75 pts

3. HC Thurgau 58 pts

4. GCK Lions 55 pts

5. EHC Visp 54 pts

6. HC Sierre 48 pts

7. EHC Basel 45 pts

8. SC Langenthal 44 pts

9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts

en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs

en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs

Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi, 10 et 14 janvier











