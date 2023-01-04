|
|Suisse - Divers
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Les Tigres coulent à nouveau
|En National League, Genève est rentré bredouille de Davos et Rapperswil a soigné sa statistique de buts marqués. En SL, les deux Romands ont été blanchis, GC et Viège n'en étaient pas loin non plus.
|
Stéphane Ducret
|Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
|le 04/01/2023 à 11:06
Rencontres du lundi 2 janvier
HC Ajoie 1-8 EV Zug
EHC Kloten 2-3 ap Fribourg-Gottéron
SC Bern 4-2 HC Ambrì-Piotta
HC Lugano 3-1 Lausanne HC
Rencontres du mardi 3 janvier
HC Davos 4-3 tab Genève-Servette HC
SCRJ Lakers 9-0 SCL Tigers
Rencontres du mercredi 4 janvier
ZSC Lions - SC Bern
EV Zug - Lausanne HC
Rencontres du vendredi 6 janvier
EHC Biel-Bienne - EHC Kloten
HC Davos - SCRJ Lakers
Fribourg-Gottéron - HC Ambrì-Piotta
Genève-Servette HC - Lausanne HC
HC Lugano - SC Bern
ZSC Lions - HC Ajoie
Rencontres du samedi 7 janvier
HC Ajoie - HC Davos
HC Ambrì-Piotta - EHC Biel-Bienne
SC Bern - Genève-Servette HC
SCRJ Lakers - ZSC Lions
Lausanne HC - Fribourg-Gotéron
SCL Tigers - HC Lugano
Rencontres du dimanche 8 janvier
EHC Kloten - EV Zug
1. Genève-Servette HC 65 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 65 pts
3. ZSC Lions 59 pts
4. SC Bern 54 pts
5. SCRJ Lakers 52 pts
6. Fribourg-Gottéron 51 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Davos 50 pts
8. EV Zug 46 pts
9. EHC Kloten 46 pts
10. HC Lugano 41 pts
---------------------------------------
11. SCL Tigers 40 pts
12. HC Ambrì-Piotta 40 pts
---------------------------------------
13. Lausanne HC 37 pts
14. HC Ajoie 26 pts
Rencontres du lundi 2 janvier
HC Thurgau
3-1 EHC Basel
Rencontres du mardi 3 janvier
HCB Ticino Rockets 0-4 HC Sierre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
3-0 SC Langenthal
GCK Lions
4-1 EHC Olten
EHC Visp
7-1 EHC Winterthur
Rencontres du samedi 7 janvier
SC Langenthal - HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Basel - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
EHC Olten - EHC VIsp
EHC Winterthur - GCK Lions
HC Sierre - HC Thurgau
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 75 pts
3. HC Thurgau 58 pts
4. GCK Lions 55 pts
5. EHC Visp 54 pts
6. HC Sierre 48 pts
7. EHC Basel 45 pts
8. SC Langenthal 44 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts
en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs
Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi, 10 et 14 janvier
