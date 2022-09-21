Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Lions, haches et loups aux penaltys
Fribourg, Lausanne, Genève, Bienne, Ajoie et La Chaux-de-Fonds se sont tous offerts leur première victoire commune. Il en va de même pour les deux Mittelländer.
Source : MSL
Stéphane Ducret
Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
le 21/09/2022 à 07:54
Rencontres du mardi 20 septembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta
4-3 tab HC Davos
EHC Biel-Bienne
4-3 tab SC Bern (diffusé sur
www.hockeyfanradio.ch
,
lire ici
)
Fribourg-Gottéron
4-1 SCRJ Lakers
EHC Kloten 1-2 tab
Lausanne HC
HC Lugano 0-1
ZSC Lions
SCL Tigers 1-4
HC Ajoie
(diffusé sur
www.hockeyfanradio.ch
,
lire ici
)
EV Zug 2-5
Genève-Servette HC
Rencontres du vendredi 23 septembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta - Genève-Servette HC
EHC Biel-Bienne - Fribourg-Gottéron (diffusé sur
www.hockeyfanradio.ch
,
lire ici
)
EHC Kloten - SC Bern
SCRJ Lakers - SCL Tigers
HC Lugano - Lausanne HC
EV Zug - HC Ajoie
Rencontres du dimanche 28 septembre
Classement au 19 septembre
1. SCRJ Lakers 6 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 6 pts
3. HC Ambrì-Piotta 5 pts
4. EV Zug 5 pts
5. HC Lugano 3 pts
6. HC Ajoie 3 pts
---------------------------------------
7. Lausanne HC 2 pts
8. Genève-Servette HC 2 pts
9. HC Davos 2 pts
10. SCL Tigers 2 pts
---------------------------------------
11. Fribourg-Gottéron 1 pt
12. ZSC Lions 1 pt
---------------------------------------
13. SC Bern 1 pt
14. EHC Kloten 0 pt
Rencontres du mardi 20 septembre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 4-3 EHC Basel
EHC Olten 4-1 EHC Winterthur
EHC Visp 3-1 HC Thurgau
SC Langenthal 4-3 HC Sierre
HCB Ticino Rockets 1-3 GCK Lions
Rencontres du samedi 24 septembre
EHC Basel - EHC Olten
HC Sierre - HCB Ticino Rockets
HC Thurgau - SC Langenthal
GCK Lions - EHC Visp
EHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
Classement au 19 septembre
2. SC Langenthal 4 pts
3. EHC Basel 3 pts
4. HC Thurgau 3 pts
5. EHC Visp 3 pts
6. HC Sierre 3 pts
7. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3 pts
8. EHC Winterthur 3 pts
---------------------------------------
9. GCK Lions 2 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt
mardi, mercredi, vendredi et dimanche 27, 28, 30 septembre et 2 octobre Prochaines journées:
© 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.