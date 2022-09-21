Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Lions, haches et loups aux penaltys Fribourg, Lausanne, Genève, Bienne, Ajoie et La Chaux-de-Fonds se sont tous offerts leur première victoire commune. Il en va de même pour les deux Mittelländer. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 21/09/2022 à 07:54 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète ! Rencontres du mardi 20 septembre HC Ambrì-Piotta 4-3 tab HC Davos

EHC Biel-Bienne 4-3 tab SC Bern (diffusé sur lire ici)

Fribourg-Gottéron 4-1 SCRJ Lakers

EHC Kloten 1-2 tab Lausanne HC

HC Lugano 0-1 ZSC Lions

SCL Tigers 1-4 HC Ajoie (diffusé sur lire ici)

EV Zug 2-5 Genève-Servette HC

SC Bern - SCRJ Lakers (diffusé sur lire ici)

HC Davos - EHC Kloten

Fribourg-Gottéron - EV Zug

Genève-Servette HC - HC Lugano

SCL Tigers - EHC Biel-Bienne



EHC Biel-Bienne - Fribourg-Gottéron (diffusé sur lire ici)

EHC Kloten - SC Bern

SCRJ Lakers - SCL Tigers

HC Lugano - Lausanne HC

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 6 pts

3. HC Ambrì-Piotta 5 pts

4. EV Zug 5 pts

5. HC Lugano 3 pts

6. HC Ajoie 3 pts

---------------------------------------

7. Lausanne HC 2 pts

8. Genève-Servette HC 2 pts

9. HC Davos 2 pts

10. SCL Tigers 2 pts

---------------------------------------

11. Fribourg-Gottéron 1 pt

12. ZSC Lions 1 pt

---------------------------------------

13. SC Bern 1 pt

14. EHC Kloten 0 pt

Calendrier complet et compositions complètes

Rencontres du mardi 20 septembre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 4-3 EHC Basel

EHC Olten 4-1 EHC Winterthur

EHC Visp 3-1 HC Thurgau

SC Langenthal 4-3 HC Sierre

HCB Ticino Rockets 1-3 GCK Lions Rencontres du samedi 24 septembre EHC Basel - EHC Olten

HC Sierre - HCB Ticino Rockets

HC Thurgau - SC Langenthal

GCK Lions - EHC Visp

EHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Classement au 19 septembre 1. EHC Olten 6 pts

3. EHC Basel 3 pts

4. HC Thurgau 3 pts

5. EHC Visp 3 pts

6. HC Sierre 3 pts

7. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3 pts

8. EHC Winterthur 3 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt

