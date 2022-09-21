trueanal.org
 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 


Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Lions, haches et loups aux penaltys
 
Fribourg, Lausanne, Genève, Bienne, Ajoie et La Chaux-de-Fonds se sont tous offerts leur première victoire commune. Il en va de même pour les deux Mittelländer.
 
Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 21/09/2022 à 07:54

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !
 
Rencontres du mardi 20 septembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 4-3 tab HC Davos
EHC Biel-Bienne 4-3 tab SC Bern (diffusé sur www.hockeyfanradio.chlire ici)
Fribourg-Gottéron 4-1 SCRJ Lakers
EHC Kloten 1-2 tab Lausanne HC
HC Lugano 0-1 ZSC Lions
SCL Tigers 1-4 HC Ajoie (diffusé sur www.hockeyfanradio.chlire ici)
EV Zug 2-5 Genève-Servette HC
 
Rencontres du vendredi 23 septembre
HC Ajoie - HC Ambrì-Piotta (diffusé sur www.hockeyfanradio.chlire ici)
SC Bern - SCRJ Lakers (diffusé sur www.hockeyfanradio.chlire ici)
HC Davos - EHC Kloten
Fribourg-Gottéron - EV Zug
Genève-Servette HC - HC Lugano
SCL Tigers - EHC Biel-Bienne

Rencontres du samedi 24 septembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta - Genève-Servette HC
EHC Biel-Bienne - Fribourg-Gottéron (diffusé sur www.hockeyfanradio.chlire ici)
EHC Kloten - SC Bern
SCRJ Lakers - SCL Tigers
HC Lugano - Lausanne HC
EV Zug - HC Ajoie
 
Rencontres du dimanche 28 septembre
Lausanne HC - ZSC Lions
 
Classement au 19 septembre
1. SCRJ Lakers 6 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 6 pts
3. HC Ambrì-Piotta 5 pts
4. EV Zug 5 pts
5. HC Lugano 3 pts
6. HC Ajoie 3 pts
---------------------------------------
7. Lausanne HC 2 pts
8. Genève-Servette HC 2 pts
9. HC Davos 2 pts
10. SCL Tigers 2 pts
---------------------------------------
11. Fribourg-Gottéron 1 pt
12. ZSC Lions 1 pt
---------------------------------------
13. SC Bern 1 pt
14. EHC Kloten 0 pt
 
Rencontres du mardi 20 septembre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 4-3 EHC Basel
EHC Olten 4-1 EHC Winterthur
EHC Visp 3-1 HC Thurgau
SC Langenthal 4-3 HC Sierre
HCB Ticino Rockets 1-3 GCK Lions
 
Rencontres du samedi 24 septembre
EHC Basel - EHC Olten
HC Sierre - HCB Ticino Rockets
HC Thurgau - SC Langenthal
GCK Lions - EHC Visp
EHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Classement au 19 septembre
1. EHC Olten 6 pts
2. SC Langenthal 4 pts
3. EHC Basel 3 pts 
4. HC Thurgau 3 pts
5. EHC Visp 3 pts
6. HC Sierre 3 pts
7. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3 pts
8. EHC Winterthur 3 pts
---------------------------------------
9. GCK Lions 2 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets  0 pt
 
Prochaines journées: mardi, mercredi, vendredi et dimanche 27, 28, 30 septembre et 2 octobre
 
 
© 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
.
 
Réactions sur la news
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 