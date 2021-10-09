Rencontre du mardi 5 octobre
Genève-Servette HC 2-3 HC Davos
Rencontres du vendredi 8 octobre HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-2 SC Bern
EHC Biel-Bienne 1-5 ZSC Lions HC Davos 3-1 HC Lugano Fribourg-Gottéron 4-1 HC Ajoie SCRJ Lakers 4-2 Genève-Servette HC
SCL Tigers 3-4 Lausanne HC
Rencontres du samedi 9 octobre
HC Ajoie - HC Davos
SC Bern - EHC Biel-Bienne
Lausanne HC - Fribourg-Gottéron
HC Lugano - HC Ambrì-Piotta
ZSC Lions - SCL Tigers
EV Zug - SCRJ Lakers
Classement après les matchs du 8 octobre
1. Fribourg-Gottéron 26 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 25 pts
3. ZSC Lions 23 pts
4. EV Zug 23 pts
5. HC Davos 22 pts
6. SCRJ Lakers 18 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Ambrì-Piotta 18 pts
8. HC Lugano 16 pts
9. Lausanne HC 14 pts
10. SC Bern 13 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Ajoie 9 pts
12. Genève-Servette HC 9 pts
13. SCL Tigers 9 pts
Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 12, 15 et 16 octobre
Rencontres du mardi 5 octobre
EVZ Academy 1-2 ap HC Sierre
SC Langenthal 0-6 EHC Visp
GCK Lions 2-6 EHC Kloten HC Thurgau 4-0 HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur 2-4 EHC Olten
Rencontre du vendredi 8 octobre
EVZ Academy 1-4 SC Langenthal
Rencontres du samedi 9 octobre
HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur
EHC Olten - GCK Lions
HC Sierre - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
EHC Kloten - EHC Visp
Classement après les matchs du 5 octobre
1. EHC Olten 25 pts
2. EHC Kloten 18 pts
3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 17 pts
4. EHC Visp 16 pts
5. HC Thurgau 14 pts
6. HC Sierre 14 pts
---------------------------------------
7. SC Langenthal 12 pts
8. GCK Lions 9 pts