Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Pas de piège Langenthal, Lausanne et Fribourg ne se sont pas fait piéger, Rapperswil a rappelé Genève à l'ordre. Ambrì, Zürich et Davos ont pris trois points. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 09/10/2021 à 10:40 Tweeter Vous pourrez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe de National League et le pronostic de votre rédaction: dans nos article dédié . Egalement, vous pouvez retrouver les compositions de chaque équipe et l' état des blessés

Rencontre du mardi 5 octobre

Genève-Servette HC 2-3 HC Davos



Rencontres du vendredi 8 octobre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-2 SC Bern

EHC Biel-Bienne 1-5 ZSC Lions

HC Davos 3-1 HC Lugano

Fribourg-Gottéron 4-1 HC Ajoie

SCRJ Lakers 4-2 Genève-Servette HC

SCL Tigers 3-4 Lausanne HC



Rencontres du samedi 9 octobre

HC Ajoie - HC Davos

SC Bern - EHC Biel-Bienne

Lausanne HC - Fribourg-Gottéron

HC Lugano - HC Ambrì-Piotta

ZSC Lions - SCL Tigers

EV Zug - SCRJ Lakers



Classement après les matchs du 8 octobre 1. Fribourg-Gottéron 26 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 25 pts

3. ZSC Lions 23 pts

4. EV Zug 23 pts

5. HC Davos 22 pts

6. SCRJ Lakers 18 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Ambrì-Piotta 18 pts

8. HC Lugano 16 pts

9. Lausanne HC 14 pts

10. SC Bern 13 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HC Ajoie 9 pts

12. Genève-Servette HC 9 pts

13. SCL Tigers 9 pts



Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 12, 15 et 16 octobre Rencontres du mardi 5 octobre

EVZ Academy 1-2 ap HC Sierre

SC Langenthal 0-6 EHC Visp

GCK Lions 2-6 EHC Kloten

HC Thurgau 4-0 HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Winterthur 2-4 EHC Olten



Rencontre du vendredi 8 octobre

EVZ Academy 1-4 SC Langenthal



Rencontres du samedi 9 octobre

HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur

EHC Olten - GCK Lions

HC Sierre - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

EHC Kloten - EHC Visp

Classement après les matchs du 5 octobre 1. EHC Olten 25 pts

3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 17 pts

4. EHC Visp 16 pts

5. HC Thurgau 14 pts

6. HC Sierre 14 pts

---------------------------------------

7. SC Langenthal 12 pts

8. GCK Lions 9 pts EVZ Academy 1-2 apSC Langenthal 0-6GCK Lions 2-64-0 HCB Ticino RocketsEHC Winterthur 2-4EVZ Academy 1-4HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC WinterthurEHC Olten - GCK LionsHC Sierre - HC La Chaux-de-FondsEHC Kloten - EHC Visp2. EHC Kloten 18 pts3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 17 pts4. EHC Visp 16 pts5. HC Thurgau 14 pts6. HC Sierre 14 pts---------------------------------------7. SC Langenthal 12 pts8. GCK Lions 9 pts 9. EHC Winterthur 6 pts

10. EVZ Academy 2 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HCB Ticino Rockets 2 pt



Prochaines journées: mardi, mercredi et samedi, 12, 13 et 16 octobre © 2021 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour . Réactions sur la news Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.











trueanal.org ...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut... Hockeyhebdo sur Tweets by HockeyHebdo