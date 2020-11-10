Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Programme de la semaine Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 10/11/2020 à 08:20 Tweeter

La National League reprendra son championnat régulier la semaine prochaine. Vous pouvez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe:



Rencontres du mardi 10 novembre

SC Bern - HC Davos

EHC Biel-Bienne - EV Zug

Fribourg-Gottéron - HC Ambrì-Piotta

ZSC Lions - SCL Tigers

Lausanne HC - SCRJ Lakers - reporté (

HC Lugano - Genève-Servette HC - reporté (



Rencontres du vendredi 13 novembre

HC Ambrì-Piotta - SC Bern

EHC Biel-Bienne - HC Davos

Genève-Servette HC - EV Zug

SCRJ Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron

SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC

ZSC Lions - HC Lugano



Rencontres du samedi 14 novembre

HC Lugano - HC Ambrì-Piotta

SC Bern - SCL Tigers

HC Davos - Genève-Servette HC

Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions

EV Zug - SCRJ Lakers



2. ZSC Lions 18 pts

3. EV Zug 17 pts

4. Fribourg-Gottéron 14 pts

5. Genève-Servette HC 11 pts

6. SCRJ Lakers 11 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Lugano 9 pts

8. SC Bern 9 pts

9. HC Ambrì-Piotta 9 pts

10. EHC Biel-Bienne 5 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HC Davos 5 pts

12. SCL Tigers 4 pts



Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 17, 20 et 21 novembre

Rencontres du mardi 10 novembre

EVZ Academy - EHC Winterthur

HCB Ticino Rockets - GCK Lions

SC Langenthal - HC Ajoie

HC Sierre - EHC Visp

HC Thurgau - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - reporté (



Rencontre du mercredi 11 novembre

EHC Olten - EHC Kloten - reporté (



Rencontres du vendredi 13 novembre

EVZ Academy - HC Thurgau

HCB Ticino Rockets - HC Sierre

EHC Visp - SC Langenthal

EHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

EHC Kloten - GCK Lions - reporté (



Rencontres du dimanche 15 novembre

GCK Lions - HC Ajoie

HC Thurgau - EHC Winterthur

EHC Olten - HCB Ticino Rockets

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - EHC Visp

HC Sierre - EVZ Academy

SC Langenthal - EHC Kloten - reporté (



Classement après le match du 8 novembre

1. HC Thurgau 21 pts

2. EHC Kloten 20 pts

3. HC Ajoie 16 pts

4. HC Sierre 16 pts

5. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 14 pts

6. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 14 pts

---------------------------------------

7. EHC Olten 11 pts

8. GCK Lions 11 pts

9. EHC Winterthur 11 pts

10. SC Langenthal 9 pts

---------------------------------------

11. EHC Visp 8 pts

12. EVZ Academy 8 pts



