La National League reprendra son championnat régulier la semaine prochaine. Vous pouvez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe:
ici
!
Rencontres du mardi 10 novembre
SC Bern - HC Davos
EHC Biel-Bienne - EV Zug
Fribourg-Gottéron - HC Ambrì-Piotta
ZSC Lions - SCL Tigers
Lausanne HC - SCRJ Lakers - reporté (
plus d'informations) HC Lugano - Genève-Servette HC - reporté (
plus d'informations) Rencontres du vendredi 13 novembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta - SC Bern
EHC Biel-Bienne - HC Davos
Genève-Servette HC - EV Zug
SCRJ Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron
SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC
ZSC Lions - HC Lugano
Rencontres du samedi 14 novembre
HC Lugano - HC Ambrì-Piotta
SC Bern - SCL Tigers
HC Davos - Genève-Servette HC
Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions
EV Zug - SCRJ Lakers
Classement après le match du 1er novembre
1. Lausanne HC 22 pts
2. ZSC Lions 18 pts
3. EV Zug 17 pts
4. Fribourg-Gottéron 14 pts
5. Genève-Servette HC 11 pts
6. SCRJ Lakers 11 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Lugano 9 pts
8. SC Bern 9 pts
9. HC Ambrì-Piotta 9 pts
10. EHC Biel-Bienne 5 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Davos 5 pts
12. SCL Tigers 4 pts
mardi, vendredi et samedi, 17, 20 et 21 novembre Prochaines journées:
Rencontres du mardi 10 novembre
EVZ Academy - EHC Winterthur
HCB Ticino Rockets - GCK Lions
SC Langenthal - HC Ajoie
HC Sierre - EHC Visp
HC Thurgau - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - reporté (
plus d'informations)
Rencontre du mercredi 11 novembre EHC Olten - EHC Kloten - reporté (
plus d'informations) Rencontres du vendredi 13 novembre
EVZ Academy - HC Thurgau
HCB Ticino Rockets - HC Sierre
EHC Visp - SC Langenthal
EHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
EHC Kloten - GCK Lions - reporté (
plus d'informations) Rencontres du dimanche 15 novembre
GCK Lions - HC Ajoie
HC Thurgau - EHC Winterthur
EHC Olten - HCB Ticino Rockets
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - EHC Visp
HC Sierre - EVZ Academy
SC Langenthal - EHC Kloten - reporté (
plus d'informations) Classement après le match du 8 novembre
1. HC Thurgau 21 pts
2. EHC Kloten 20 pts
3. HC Ajoie 16 pts
4. HC Sierre 16 pts
5. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 14 pts
6. HC Biasca Ticino Rockets 14 pts
---------------------------------------
7. EHC Olten 11 pts
8. GCK Lions 11 pts
9. EHC Winterthur 11 pts
10. SC Langenthal 9 pts
---------------------------------------
11. EHC Visp 8 pts
12. EVZ Academy 8 pts
mardi, mercredi, jeudi et samedi, 17, 18, 19 et 21 novembre Prochaines journées:
