|
|Suisse - Divers
|
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Programme de la semaine
|
|
|
|Source : MSL
|
Stéphane Ducret
|Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
|le 25/10/2022 à 12:32
|
|
Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre
HC Ajoie - SCL Tigers
SC Bern - EHC Biel-Bienne
HC Davos - HC Ambrì-Piotta
Genève-Servette HC - EV Zug
SCRJ Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron
ZSC Lions - HC Lugano
Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre
HC Ambrì-Piotta - HC Ajoie
EHC Biel-Bienne - SCL Tigers
SCRJ Lakers - SC Bern
HC Lugano - Genève-Servette HC
Rencontres du samedi 29 octobre
HC Ajoie - EV Zug
SC Bern - EHC Kloten
HC Davos - ZSC Lions
Genève-Servette HC - HC Ambrì-Piotta
Rencontre du dimanche 30 octobre
EHC Kloten - HC Davos
ZSC Lions - Lausanne HC
SCL Tigers - SCRJ Lakers
1. Genève-Servette HC 31 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 28 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 26 pts
4. Fribourg-Gottéron 24 pts
5. HC Davos 24 pts
6. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts
---------------------------------------
7. SC Bern 23 pts
8. ZSC Lions 21 pts
9. EV Zug 20 pts
10. SCL Tigers 16 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Lugano 15 pts
12. Lausanne HC 15 pts
---------------------------------------
13. HC Ajoie 14 pts
14. EHC Kloten 13 pts
Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - SC Langenthal
GCK Lions - EHC Olten
HC Sierre - EHC Basel
HC Thurgau - HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur - EHC Visp
Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre
GCK Lions - HC Thurgau
EHC Olten - HC Sierre
EHC Visp - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
HCB Ticino Rockets - SC Langenthal
Rencontres du dimanche 30 octobre
EHC Winterthur - GCK Lions
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HCB Ticino Rockets
SC Langenthal - EHC Basel
HC Thurgau - EHC Olten
HC Sierre - EHC Visp
Classement au 24 octobre
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 28 pts
3. SC Langenthal 24 pts
4. GCK Lions 23 pts
5. HC Thurgau 21 pts
6. HC Sierre 21 pts
7. EHC Visp 19 pts
8. EHC Basel 17 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 15 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 7 pts
Prochaines journées: mardi, jeudi, samedi 1, 3 et 5 novembre
|
|
|
|© 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
|
|
|