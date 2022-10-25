Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Programme de la semaine Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 25/10/2022 à 12:32 Tweeter

SC Bern - EHC Biel-Bienne

HC Davos - HC Ambrì-Piotta

Genève-Servette HC - EV Zug

SCRJ Lakers - Fribourg-Gottéron

ZSC Lions - HC Lugano



Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre

HC Ambrì-Piotta - HC Ajoie

EHC Biel-Bienne - SCL Tigers

SCRJ Lakers - SC Bern

HC Lugano - Genève-Servette HC



Rencontres du samedi 29 octobre

HC Ajoie - EV Zug

SC Bern - EHC Kloten

HC Davos - ZSC Lions

Genève-Servette HC - HC Ambrì-Piotta



Rencontre du dimanche 30 octobre

EHC Kloten - HC Davos

ZSC Lions - Lausanne HC

SCL Tigers - SCRJ Lakers

Classement au 24 octobre

1. Genève-Servette HC 31 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 28 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 26 pts

4. Fribourg-Gottéron 24 pts

5. HC Davos 24 pts

6. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts

---------------------------------------

7. SC Bern 23 pts

8. ZSC Lions 21 pts

9. EV Zug 20 pts

10. SCL Tigers 16 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HC Lugano 15 pts

12. ​Lausanne HC 15 pts

---------------------------------------

13. HC Ajoie 14 pts

14. EHC Kloten 13 pts

Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - SC Langenthal

GCK Lions - EHC Olten

HC Sierre - EHC Basel

HC Thurgau - HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Winterthur - EHC Visp

Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre

EHC Olten - HC Sierre

EHC Visp - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

HCB Ticino Rockets - SC Langenthal

Rencontres du dimanche 30 octobre

EHC Winterthur - GCK Lions

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HCB Ticino Rockets

SC Langenthal - EHC Basel

HC Thurgau - EHC Olten

HC Sierre - EHC Visp



Classement au 24 octobre

1. EHC Olten 35 pts

3. SC Langenthal 24 pts

4. GCK Lions 23 pts

5. HC Thurgau 21 pts

6. HC Sierre 21 pts

7. EHC Visp 19 pts

8. EHC Basel 17 pts

---------------------------------------

2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 28 pts

9. EHC Winterthur 15 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 7 pts

