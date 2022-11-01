|
|Suisse - Divers
|
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Programme de la semaine
|
|
|
|Source : MSL
|
Stéphane Ducret
|Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
|le 01/11/2022 à 13:07
|
|
Rencontres du mardi 1er novembre
SC Bern - HC Ajoie
EHC Biel-Bienne - ZSC Lions
EHC Kloten - Fribourg-Gottéron
SCRJ Lakers - Lausanne HC
HC Lugano - HC Ambrì-Piotta
SCL Tigers - Genève-Servette HC
EV Zug - HC Davos
Rencontres du mercredi 3 novembre
HC Ajoie - ZSC Lions
Rencontres du vendredi 4 novembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta - EV Zug
EHC Biel-Bienne - SCRJ Lakers
HC Davos - SCL Tigers
Fribourg-Gottéron - Genève-Servette HC
EHC Kloten - HC Lugano
Lausanne HC - SC Bern
Rencontres du samedi 5 novembre
HC Ajoie - HC Davos
SC Bern - ZSC Lions
Genève-Servette HC - Lausanne HC
SCRJ Lakers - HC Ambrì-Piotta
HC Lugano - EHC Biel-Bienne
EV Zug - EHC Kloten
1. Genève-Servette HC 40 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 34 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 30 pts
4. ZSC Lions 29 pts
5. Fribourg-Gottéron 27 pts
6. HC Davos 27 pts
---------------------------------------
7. SC Bern 25 pts
8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts
9. EV Zug 23 pts
10. EHC Kloten 19 pts
---------------------------------------
11. SCL Tigers 19 pts
12. HC Ajoie 17 pts
---------------------------------------
13. Lausanne HC 16 pts
14. HC Lugano 15 pts
Rencontres du mardi 1er novembre
EHC Visp - SC Langenthal
EHC Basel - HCB Ticino Rockets
GCK Lions - HC Sierre
EHC Olten - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
EHC Winterthur - HC Thurgau
Rencontres du jeudi 3 novembre
EHC Basel - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
EHC Visp - GCK Lions
HC Thurgau - SC Langenthal
HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Olten
Rencontres du samedi 5 novembre
SC Langenthal - HC Sierre
EHC Olten - EHC Visp
EHC Winterthur - EHC Basel
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau
GCK Lions - HCB Ticino Rockets
Classement au 30 octobre
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 37 pts
3. SC Langenthal 30 pts
4. GCK Lions 29 pts
5. HC Sierre 27 pts
6. HC Thurgau 23 pts
7. EHC Visp 21 pts
8. EHC Basel 17 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 16 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 8 pts
Prochaines journées: pause nationale, mardi, vendredi et dimanche, 15, 18 et 20 novembre
|
|
|
|© 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
|
|
|