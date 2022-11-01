Accueil Editorial Liens Stages et Tournois Boutique Petites annonces Partenaires Nos flash infos RSS Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Programme de la semaine Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 01/11/2022 à 13:07 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.

Rencontres du mardi 1er novembre

EHC Biel-Bienne - ZSC Lions

EHC Kloten - Fribourg-Gottéron

SCRJ Lakers - Lausanne HC

HC Lugano - HC Ambrì-Piotta

SCL Tigers - Genève-Servette HC

EV Zug - HC Davos



Rencontres du mercredi 3 novembre

HC Ajoie - ZSC Lions



Rencontres du vendredi 4 novembre

HC Ambrì-Piotta - EV Zug

EHC Biel-Bienne - SCRJ Lakers

HC Davos - SCL Tigers

Fribourg-Gottéron - Genève-Servette HC

EHC Kloten - HC Lugano

Lausanne HC - SC Bern



Rencontres du samedi 5 novembre

HC Ajoie - HC Davos

SC Bern - ZSC Lions

Genève-Servette HC - Lausanne HC

SCRJ Lakers - HC Ambrì-Piotta

HC Lugano - EHC Biel-Bienne

EV Zug - EHC Kloten

Classement au 30 octobre

1. Genève-Servette HC 40 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 34 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 30 pts

4. ZSC Lions 29 pts

5. Fribourg-Gottéron 27 pts

6. HC Davos 27 pts

---------------------------------------

7. SC Bern 25 pts

8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts

9. EV Zug 23 pts

10. EHC Kloten 19 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SCL Tigers 19 pts

12. ​HC Ajoie 17 pts

---------------------------------------

13. Lausanne HC 16 pts

14. HC Lugano 15 pts Rencontres du mardi 1er novembre EHC Visp - SC Langenthal

EHC Basel - HCB Ticino Rockets

GCK Lions - HC Sierre

EHC Olten - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

EHC Winterthur - HC Thurgau

Rencontres du jeudi 3 novembre EHC Basel - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

EHC Visp - GCK Lions

HC Thurgau - SC Langenthal

HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Olten Rencontres du samedi 5 novembre SC Langenthal - HC Sierre

EHC Olten - EHC Visp

EHC Winterthur - EHC Basel

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau

GCK Lions - HCB Ticino Rockets



Classement au 30 octobre 1. EHC Olten 44 pts

3. SC Langenthal 30 pts

4. GCK Lions 29 pts

5. HC Sierre 27 pts

6. HC Thurgau 23 pts

7. EHC Visp 21 pts

8. EHC Basel 17 pts

--------------------------------------- 2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 37 pts3. SC Langenthal 30 pts4. GCK Lions 29 pts5. HC Sierre 27 pts6. HC Thurgau 23 pts7. EHC Visp 21 pts8. EHC Basel 17 pts--------------------------------------- 9. EHC Winterthur 16 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 8 pts

