|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Programme de la semaine
|Source : MSL
Stéphane Ducret
Hockey Hebdo
|le 16/01/2023 à 10:27
Rencontre du mardi 17 janvier
Fribourg-Gottéron - EHC Biel-Bienne
Rencontres du vendredi 20 janvier
HC Ajoie - SCRJ Lakers
HC Ambrì-Piotta - EHC Kloten
SC Bern - HC Davos
EHC Biel-Bienne - Genève-Servette HC
Lausanne HC - SCL Tigers
HC Lugano - ZSC Lions
EV Zug - Fribourg-Gottéron
Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier 2023
Fribourg-Gottéron - EV Zug
Genève-Servette HC - EHC Biel-Bienne
EHC Kloten - HC Ambrì-Piotta
SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC
ZSC Lions- HC Lugano
Rencontres du dimanche 22 janvier 2023
SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie
HC Davos - SC Bern
1. Genève-Servette HC 75 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 74 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 64 pts
4. ZSC Lions 62 pts
5. Fribourg-Gottéron 58 pts
6. HC Davos 58 pts
---------------------------------------
7. SC Bern 57 pts
8. EHC Kloten 55 pts
9. EV Zug 52 pts
10. HC Ambrì-Piotta 48 pts
---------------------------------------
11. SCL Tigers 45 pts
12. HC Lugano 44 pts
---------------------------------------
13. Lausanne HC 40 pts
14. HC Ajoie 36 pts
Rencontres du mardi 17 janvier
HC Sierre - GCK Lions
EHC Basel - HCB Ticino Rockets
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - EHC Olten
SC Langenthal - EHC Winterthur
HC Thurgau - EHC Visp
Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier
HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur
EHC Basel - GCK Lions
EHC Olten - HC Sierre
EHC Visp - SC Langenthal
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 87 pts
3. EHC Visp 63 pts
4. GCK Lions 61 pts
5. HC Thurgau 61 pts
6. SC Langenthal 56 pts
7. HC Sierre 54 pts
8. EHC Basel 51 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts
en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs
en rouge, fin de saison
Prochaines journées: mardi, jeudi et samedi, 24, 26, et 28 janvier
