Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Programme de la semaine Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 16/01/2023 à 10:27

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.



Rencontres du vendredi 20 janvier HC Ajoie - SCRJ Lakers

HC Ambrì-Piotta - EHC Kloten

SC Bern - HC Davos

EHC Biel-Bienne - Genève-Servette HC

Lausanne HC - SCL Tigers

HC Lugano - ZSC Lions

EV Zug - Fribourg-Gottéron



Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier 2023

Fribourg-Gottéron - EV Zug

Genève-Servette HC - EHC Biel-Bienne

EHC Kloten - HC Ambrì-Piotta

SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC

ZSC Lions- HC Lugano



Rencontres du dimanche 22 janvier 2023

SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie

HC Davos - SC Bern Fribourg-Gottéron - EHC Biel-Bienne Classement au 16 janvier 1. Genève-Servette HC 75 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 74 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 64 pts

4. ZSC Lions 62 pts

5. Fribourg-Gottéron 58 pts

6. HC Davos 58 pts

---------------------------------------

7. SC Bern 57 pts

8. EHC Kloten 55 pts

9. EV Zug 52 pts

10. HC Ambrì-Piotta 48 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SCL Tigers 45 pts

12. HC Lugano 44 pts

---------------------------------------

13. Lausanne HC 40 pts

14. ​HC Ajoie 36 pts Rencontres du mardi 17 janvier

EHC Basel - HCB Ticino Rockets

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - EHC Olten

SC Langenthal - EHC Winterthur

HC Thurgau - EHC Visp

Rencontres du samedi 21 janvier HCB Ticino Rockets - EHC Winterthur

EHC Basel - GCK Lions

EHC Olten - HC Sierre

EHC Visp - SC Langenthal

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau

Classement au 15 janvier 1. EHC Olten 91 pts 2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 87 pts

3. EHC Visp 63 pts

4. GCK Lions 61 pts

5. HC Thurgau 61 pts

6. SC Langenthal 56 pts

7. HC Sierre 54 pts

8. EHC Basel 51 pts

--------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- 9. EHC Winterthur 22 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 20 pts

en vert, qualifié pour les play-offs

en rouge, fin de saison

