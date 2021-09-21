Berne, Bienne, Langnau et Langenthal ont vaincu. Tous les clubs-école ont pris au moins six buts. Fribourg a cédé contre Lausanne. Lugano reprend des couleurs. Thurgau et Kloten profité de leurs déplacements respectifs.
Rencontres du mardi 21 septembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 0-3 SCRJ Lakers SC Bern 6-0 HC Ajoie EHC Biel-Bienne 6-0 Genève-Servette HC
HC Davos 4-5 ap SCL Tigers
Fribourg-Gottéron 2-5 Lausanne HC HC Lugano 3-2 ap EV Zug
Rencontres du vendredi 24 septembre
SC Bern - EHC Biel-Bienne
Genève-Servette HC - Fribourg-Gottéron
Lausanne HC - HC Davos
SCL Tigers - SCRJ Lakers
ZSC Lions - HC Lugano
EV Zug - HC Ajoie
Rencontres du samedi 25 septembre
HC Ajoie - Genève-Servette HC
EHC Biel-Bienne - SCL Tigers
Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions
SCRJ Lakers - EV Zug
HC Lugano - SC Bern
Rencontres du dimanche 26 septembre
HC Davos - HC Ambrì-Piotta
Classement après les matchs du 18 septembre
1. EHC Biel-Bienne 17 pts
2. EV Zug 16 pts
3. ZSC Lions 11 pts
4. HC Lugano 9 pts
5. HC Ambrì-Piotta 8 pts
6. Fribourg-Gottéron 8 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Davos 6 pts
8. Genève-Servette HC 6 pts
9. SCL Tigers 4 pts
10. HC Ajoie 3 pts
---------------------------------------
11. SC Bern 3 pts
12. SCRJ Lakers 3 pts
13. Lausanne HC 2 pts
Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi, samedi et dimanche, 28 septembre, 1er, 2 et 3 octobre
Rencontres du mardi 21 septembre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 6-0 EVZ Academy
HC Sierre 2-5 HC Thurgau
HCB Ticino Rockets 1-7 EHC Kloten
EHC Winterthur 2-4 SC Langenthal
Rencontres du mercredi 22 septembre
EHC Olten - EHC Visp
Rencontres du samedi 25 septembre
SC Langenthal - EHC Olten
EHC Visp - GCK Lions
EVZ Academy - EHC Winterthur
EHC Kloten - HC Sierre
HC Thurgau - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
Classement après les matchs du 18 septembre
1. EHC Olten 10 pts
2. SC Langenthal 9 pts
3. EHC Visp 9 pts
4. HC Sierre 7 pts
5. GCK Lions 6 pts
6. HC Thurgau 6 pts
---------------------------------------
7. EHC Kloten 5 pts
8. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 5 pts