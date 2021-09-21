Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Reçu 4 sur 4 Berne, Bienne, Langnau et Langenthal ont vaincu. Tous les clubs-école ont pris au moins six buts. Fribourg a cédé contre Lausanne. Lugano reprend des couleurs. Thurgau et Kloten profité de leurs déplacements respectifs. Source : MSL La rédaction Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 21/09/2021 à 22:25 Tweeter Vous pourrez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe de National League et le pronostic de votre rédaction: dans nos article dédié . Egalement, vous pouvez retrouver les compositions de chaque équipe (arrêtées au 6 septembre, 19h45) et l' état des blessés

Rencontres du mardi 21 septembre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 0-3 SCRJ Lakers

SC Bern 6-0 HC Ajoie

EHC Biel-Bienne 6-0 Genève-Servette HC

HC Davos 4-5 ap SCL Tigers

Fribourg-Gottéron 2-5 Lausanne HC

HC Lugano 3-2 ap EV Zug



Rencontres du vendredi 24 septembre

SC Bern - EHC Biel-Bienne

Genève-Servette HC - Fribourg-Gottéron

Lausanne HC - HC Davos

SCL Tigers - SCRJ Lakers

ZSC Lions - HC Lugano

EV Zug - HC Ajoie



Rencontres du samedi 25 septembre

HC Ajoie - Genève-Servette HC

EHC Biel-Bienne - SCL Tigers

Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions

SCRJ Lakers - EV Zug

HC Lugano - SC Bern



Rencontres du dimanche 26 septembre

HC Davos - HC Ambrì-Piotta



Classement après les matchs du 18 septembre 1. EHC Biel-Bienne 17 pts

2. EV Zug 16 pts

3. ZSC Lions 11 pts

4. HC Lugano 9 pts

5. HC Ambrì-Piotta 8 pts

6. Fribourg-Gottéron 8 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Davos 6 pts

8. Genève-Servette HC 6 pts

9. SCL Tigers 4 pts

10. HC Ajoie 3 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SC Bern 3 pts

12. SCRJ Lakers 3 pts

13. Lausanne HC 2 pts



Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi, samedi et dimanche, 28 septembre, 1er, 2 et 3 octobre

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 6-0 EVZ Academy

HC Sierre 2-5 HC Thurgau

HCB Ticino Rockets 1-7 EHC Kloten

EHC Winterthur 2-4 SC Langenthal



Rencontres du mercredi 22 septembre

EHC Olten - EHC Visp



Rencontres du samedi 25 septembre

SC Langenthal - EHC Olten

EHC Visp - GCK Lions

EVZ Academy - EHC Winterthur

EHC Kloten - HC Sierre

HC Thurgau - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Classement après les matchs du 18 septembre 1. EHC Olten 10 pts

3. EHC Visp 9 pts

4. HC Sierre 7 pts

5. GCK Lions 6 pts

6. HC Thurgau 6 pts

---------------------------------------

7. EHC Kloten 5 pts

9. EHC Winterthur 3 pts

10. EVZ Academy 0 pt

---------------------------------------

11. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt

10. EVZ Academy 0 pt

---------------------------------------

11. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt



