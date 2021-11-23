Accueil Editorial Liens Stages et Tournois Boutique Petites annonces Partenaires Nos flash infos RSS Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Trois quasi blanchis Langenthal, GCK et Bienne ont joué (et gagné) à la maison. Rapperswil-Jona est allé marqué quatre buts en Emmental. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 23/11/2021 à 23:51 Tweeter Rencontres du mardi 23 novembre

EHC Biel-Bienne 8-1 HC Ajoie

SCL Tigers 1-4 SCRJ Lakers



Rencontres du vendredi 26 novembre

HC Ajoie - SCRJ Lakers

SC Bern - Lausanne HC

EHC Biel-Bienne - HC Ambrì-Piotta

HC Lugano - Fribourg-Gottéron

EV Zug - SCL Tigers



Rencontres du samedi 27 novembre

HC Davos - ZSC Lions

HC Ambrì-Piotta -EV Zug

Genève-Servette HC - EHC Biel-Bienne

Lausanne HC - SC Bern



Rencontre du dimanche 28 novembre

SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie



Classement après les matchs du 23 novembre 1. Fribourg-Gottéron 51 pts

2. HC Davos 49 pts

3. EV Zug 49 pts

4. EHC Biel-Bienne 48 pts

5. SCRJ Lakers 48 pts

6. ZSC Lions 39 pts

---------------------------------------

7. SC Bern 34 pts

8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 32 pts

9. HC Lugano 32 pts

10. Lausanne HC 30 pts

---------------------------------------

11. Genève-Servette HC 27 pts

12. SCL Tigers 23 pts

13. HC Ajoie 18 pts



Prochaines journées: lundi, mardi, vendredi, samedi et dimanche, 29, 30 novembre, 3, 4 et 5 décembre Rencontres du mardi 23 novembre

SC Langenthal 4-0 HCB Ticino Rockets

GCK Lions 1-0 HC Sierre



Rencontre du mercredi 24 novembre

EVZ Academy - EHC Kloten



Rencontres du vendredi 26 novembre

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - SC Langenthal

EHC Kloten - EHC Winterthur

HC Sierre - EHC Olten

HC Thurgau - GCK Lions



Rencontres du dimanche 28 novembre

EVZ Academy - HC Sierre

EHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

SC Langenthal - EHC Kloten

EHC Olten - HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Visp - HC Thurgau

Classement après les matchs du 23 novembre 1. EHC Olten 58 pts

3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 35 pts

4. EHC Visp 34 pts

5. HC Thurgau 33 pts

6. SC Langenthal 33 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Sierre 29 pts

8. GCK Lions 29 pts 4-0 HCB Ticino Rockets1-0 HC SierreEVZ Academy - EHC KlotenHC La Chaux-de-Fonds - SC LangenthalEHC Kloten - EHC WinterthurHC Sierre - EHC OltenHC Thurgau - GCK LionsEVZ Academy - HC SierreEHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-FondsSC Langenthal - EHC KlotenEHC Olten - HCB Ticino RocketsEHC Visp - HC Thurgau2. EHC Kloten 48 pts3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 35 pts4. EHC Visp 34 pts5. HC Thurgau 33 pts6. SC Langenthal 33 pts---------------------------------------7. HC Sierre 29 pts8. GCK Lions 29 pts 9. EHC Winterthur 17 pts

10. EVZ Academy 16 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HCB Ticino Rockets 13 pts



Prochaines journées: mardi 30 novembre, mercredi 1er et dimanche 5 décembre © 2021 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour . Réactions sur la news Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.











trueanal.org ...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut... Hockeyhebdo sur