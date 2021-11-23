|
|Suisse - Divers
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Trois quasi blanchis
|Langenthal, GCK et Bienne ont joué (et gagné) à la maison. Rapperswil-Jona est allé marqué quatre buts en Emmental.
Stéphane Ducret
Hockey Hebdo
le 23/11/2021
Rencontres du mardi 23 novembre
EHC Biel-Bienne 8-1 HC Ajoie
SCL Tigers 1-4 SCRJ Lakers
Rencontres du vendredi 26 novembre
HC Ajoie - SCRJ Lakers
SC Bern - Lausanne HC
EHC Biel-Bienne - HC Ambrì-Piotta
HC Lugano - Fribourg-Gottéron
EV Zug - SCL Tigers
Rencontres du samedi 27 novembre
HC Davos - ZSC Lions
HC Ambrì-Piotta -EV Zug
Genève-Servette HC - EHC Biel-Bienne
Lausanne HC - SC Bern
Rencontre du dimanche 28 novembre
SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie
Classement après les matchs du 23 novembre
1. Fribourg-Gottéron 51 pts
2. HC Davos 49 pts
3. EV Zug 49 pts
4. EHC Biel-Bienne 48 pts
5. SCRJ Lakers 48 pts
6. ZSC Lions 39 pts
---------------------------------------
7. SC Bern 34 pts
8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 32 pts
9. HC Lugano 32 pts
10. Lausanne HC 30 pts
---------------------------------------
11. Genève-Servette HC 27 pts
12. SCL Tigers 23 pts
13. HC Ajoie 18 pts
Prochaines journées: lundi, mardi, vendredi, samedi et dimanche, 29, 30 novembre, 3, 4 et 5 décembre
Rencontres du mardi 23 novembre
SC Langenthal
4-0 HCB Ticino Rockets
GCK Lions
1-0 HC Sierre
Rencontre du mercredi 24 novembre
EVZ Academy - EHC Kloten
Rencontres du vendredi 26 novembre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - SC Langenthal
EHC Kloten - EHC Winterthur
HC Sierre - EHC Olten
HC Thurgau - GCK Lions
Rencontres du dimanche 28 novembre
EVZ Academy - HC Sierre
EHC Winterthur - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
SC Langenthal - EHC Kloten
EHC Olten - HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Visp - HC Thurgau
Classement après les matchs du 23 novembre
2. EHC Kloten 48 pts
3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 35 pts
4. EHC Visp 34 pts
5. HC Thurgau 33 pts
6. SC Langenthal 33 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Sierre 29 pts
8. GCK Lions 29 pts
9. EHC Winterthur 17 pts
10. EVZ Academy 16 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HCB Ticino Rockets 13 pts
Prochaines journées: mardi 30 novembre, mercredi 1er et dimanche 5 décembre
