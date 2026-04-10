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Hockey sur glace - LM - Finale Play-offs - RÃ©sultats Match 1 & 2 du 10 & 11 Avril 2026
RÃ©sultats des Play-offs - Match 1 & Match 2 de la finale du championnat Elite franÃ§ais de Hockey sur glace (Ligue Magnus - Saison 2025-2026.
Source : MÃ©dia Sports Loisirs / la rÃ©daction
La rÃ©daction / sl
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 11/04/2026 à 11:35
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MATCH 1 & 2 - Vendredi 10 & Samedi 11 Avril 2026
Play-Off - Finale M1
Vendredi 10/04/2026 - 20h30
Grenoble
Bordeaux
4 - 5
(2-1 0-2 2-2
Play-Off - Finale M2
Samedi 11/04/2026 - 20h30
Grenoble
Bordeaux
3 - 2
TaB
(0-1 2-0 0-1 1-0)
NB : Cliquez sur le nom de club pour obtenir sa composition et ses fiches joueurs.
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
SUIVI DES SERIES
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
M7
Grenoble
1
4
3**
0
0
0
0
0
Bordeaux
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
Bordeaux et Grenoble 1 à 1 dans la série
* Prolongation - ** TaB
â€‹CALENDRIER
Vendredi 10 Avril
Samedi 11 Avril
Mardi 14 Avril
Mercredi 15 avril
Samedi 18 avril
Lundi 20 avril
Mercredi 22 avril
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
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