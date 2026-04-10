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Ligue Magnus
Hockey sur glace - LM - Finale Play-offs - RÃ©sultats Match 1 & 2 du 10 & 11 Avril 2026
 
RÃ©sultats des Play-offs - Match 1 & Match 2 de la finale du championnat Elite franÃ§ais de Hockey sur glace (Ligue Magnus - Saison 2025-2026.
 
Source : MÃ©dia Sports Loisirs / la rÃ©daction La rÃ©daction / sl
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 11/04/2026 à 11:35


 

MATCH 1 & 2 - Vendredi 10 & Samedi 11 Avril 2026
 
 
 
Play-Off - Finale M1 Vendredi 10/04/2026 - 20h30 Grenoble Bordeaux 4 - 5 (2-1 0-2 2-2
Play-Off - Finale M2 Samedi 11/04/2026 - 20h30  Grenoble Bordeaux 3 - 2 TaB (0-1 2-0 0-1 1-0)

NB : Cliquez sur le nom de club pour obtenir sa composition et ses fiches joueurs.
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
 

SUIVI DES SERIES
 
  Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7
Grenoble 1 4 3** 0 0 0 0 0
Bordeaux 1 5 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bordeaux et Grenoble 1 à 1 dans la série

* Prolongation - ** TaB
 
â€‹CALENDRIER
  • Vendredi 10 Avril
  • Samedi 11 Avril
  • Mardi 14 Avril
  • Mercredi 15 avril
  • Samedi 18 avril
  • Lundi 20 avril
  • Mercredi 22 avril
 

  
            
 
      
 
 

Photo hockey LM - Finale Play-offs - RÃ©sultats Match 1 & 2 du 10 & 11 Avril 2026 - Ligue Magnus


 
 
 
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