 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos   fb   instagram   youtube   twitter   RSS
 
 


Championnats du monde
Hockey sur glace - MONDIAL D1A - La France recalÃ©e.
 
L'Equipe de France reste en DIVISION 1 Groupe A....
 
Source : iihf / msl La rÃ©daction/cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 08/05/2026 à 18:15
Photo hockey MONDIAL D1A - La France recalÃ©e. - Championnats du monde

PARTICIPER A NOTRE SONDAGE
(Cliquer ici pour voter)
 
MONDIAL D1A - MASCULINS SENIORS
Sosnowiec (Pologne) 
 
 
2 mai 2026 12h30 Japon  France 3 - 4 (0-1 1-1 2-2)
16h00  Lituanie  Kazakhstan 1 - 4 (1-0 0-0 0-4)
19h30  Pologne  Ukraine 3 - 2 (1-1 1-0 1-1)
3 mai 2026 12h30  Kazakhstan  Japon 6 - 0 (0-0 3-0 3-0)
16h00  Ukraine  Lituanie 2 - 1 (1-0 1-1 0-0)
19h30   France  Pologne 3 - 2 TaB (0-0 1-2 1-0 1-0)
5 mai 2026 12h30   Lituanie  Japon 2 - 3 Prl (0-1 1-1 1-0 0-1)
16h00  France  Ukraine 2 - 3 (0-2 2-1 0-0)
19h30  Kazakhstan  Pologne 3 - 2 (0-1 0-0 3-1)
7 mai 2026 12h30  France  Lituanie 2 - 1 TaB (0-1 1-0 0-0 1-0)
16h00  Ukraine  Kazakhstan 4 - 5 TaB (0-1 3-2 1-1 0-1)
19h30  Japon  Pologne 2 - 4 (1-1 1-1 0-2)
8 mai 2026 12h30  Kazakhstan  France 2 - 1 TaB (0-0 0-0 1-1 1-0)
16h00  Ukraine  Japon 3 - 1 (3-1 0-0 0-0)
19h30  Pologne  Lituanie 1 - 2 Prl (0-1 1-0 0-0 0-1)


 
CLASSEMENT
 
  EQUIPES MJ Vi V p D p PTS BPo BCo
1     Kazakhstan 5 3 2 0 0 13 20 8
2  Ukraine 5 3 0 1 1 10 14 12
3    France 5 1 2 1 1 8 12 11
4    Pologne 5 2 0 1 2 8 12 12
5    Lituanie 5 0 1 2 2 4 7 12
6    Japon 5 0 1 4 0 2 9 19
 
    Promotion - Championnat du Monde ELITE
    Relégation - Championnat du Monde - Division 1 Groupe B

https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wmia/schedule
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wmia/standings/roundrobin

Photo hockey MONDIAL D1A - La France recalÃ©e. - Championnats du monde


 

SONDAGE
 
 
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
 
Réactions sur la news
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wÃ¤hlen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales
 