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Hockey sur glace - MONDIAL D1A - La France recalÃ©e.
L'Equipe de France reste en DIVISION 1 Groupe A....
Source : iihf / msl
La rÃ©daction/cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 08/05/2026 à 18:15
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MONDIAL D1A - MASCULINS SENIORS
Sosnowiec (Pologne)
2 mai 2026
12h30
Japon
France
3 - 4
(0-1 1-1 2-2)
16h00
Lituanie
Kazakhstan
1 - 4
(1-0 0-0 0-4)
19h30
Pologne
Ukraine
3 - 2
(1-1 1-0 1-1)
3 mai 2026
12h30
Kazakhstan
Japon
6 - 0
(0-0 3-0 3-0)
16h00
Ukraine
Lituanie
2 - 1
(1-0 1-1 0-0)
19h30
France
Pologne
3 - 2
TaB
(0-0 1-2 1-0 1-0)
5 mai 2026
12h30
Lituanie
Japon
2 - 3
Prl
(0-1 1-1 1-0 0-1)
16h00
France
Ukraine
2 - 3
(0-2 2-1 0-0)
19h30
Kazakhstan
Pologne
3 - 2
(0-1 0-0 3-1)
7 mai 2026
12h30
France
Lituanie
2 - 1
TaB
(0-1 1-0 0-0 1-0)
16h00
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
4 - 5
TaB
(0-1 3-2 1-1 0-1)
19h30
Japon
Pologne
2 - 4
(1-1 1-1 0-2)
8 mai 2026
12h30
Kazakhstan
France
2 - 1
TaB
(0-0 0-0 1-1 1-0)
16h00
Ukraine
Japon
3 - 1
(3-1 0-0 0-0)
19h30
Pologne
Lituanie
1 - 2
Prl
(0-1 1-0 0-0 0-1)
CLASSEMENT
EQUIPES
MJ
Vi
V
p
Dé
D p
PTS
BPo
BCo
1
Kazakhstan
5
3
2
0
0
13
20
8
2
Ukraine
5
3
0
1
1
10
14
12
3
France
5
1
2
1
1
8
12
11
4
Pologne
5
2
0
1
2
8
12
12
5
Lituanie
5
0
1
2
2
4
7
12
6
Japon
5
0
1
4
0
2
9
19
Promotion - Championnat du Monde ELITE
Relégation - Championnat du Monde - Division 1 Groupe B
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wmia/schedule
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wmia/standings/roundrobin
SONDAGE
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
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