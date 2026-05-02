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Hockey sur glace - MONDIAL D1A - LES BLEUS seconde victoire.
L'Equipe de France s'est imposÃ©e 3-4 avec les rÃ©alisations de Guillaume LECLERC, Tomas SIMONSEN et Jordann PERRET x 2 pour son match d'ouverture face au Japon. Prochaine rencontre pour les Bleus dÃ¨s demain face Ã la Pologne qui s'est imposÃ© 3-2 face Ã l'Ukraine. Lieu : Sosnowiec (Pologne) Date : 2 au 8 mai 2026 Adversaires : Japon, Kazakhstan, Lituanie, Pologne, Ukraine, France.
Source : iihf / msl
La rÃ©daction/cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 03/05/2026 à 22:26
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MONDIAL D1A - MASCULINS SENIORS
Sosnowiec (Pologne)
2 mai 2026
12h30
Japon
France
3 - 4
(0-1 1-1 2-2)
16h00
Lituanie
Kazakhstan
1 - 4
(1-0 0-0 0-4)
19h30
Pologne
Ukraine
3 - 2
(1-1 1-0 1-1)
3 mai 2026
12h30
Kazakhstan
Japon
6 - 0
(0-0 3-0 3-0)
16h00
Ukraine
Lituanie
2 - 1
(1-0 1-1 0-0)
19h30
France
Pologne
3 - 2
TaB
(0-0 1-2 1-0 1-0)
5 mai 2026
12h30
Lituanie
Japon
0 - 0
16h00
France
Ukraine
0 - 0
19h30
Kazakhstan
Pologne
0 - 0
7 mai 2026
12h30
France
Lituanie
0 - 0
16h00
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
0 - 0
19h30
Japon
Pologne
0 - 0
8 mai 2026
12h30
Kazakhstan
France
0 - 0
16h00
Ukraine
Japon
0 - 0
19h30
Pologne
Lituanie
0 - 0
CLASSEMENT
EQUIPES
MJ
Vi
V
p
Dé
D p
PTS
BPo
BCo
1
Kazakhstan
2
2
0
0
0
6
10
1
2
France
2
1
1
0
0
5
6
5
3
Pologne
2
1
0
0
1
4
5
4
4
Ukraine
2
1
0
1
0
3
4
4
5
Lituanie
2
0
0
2
0
0
2
6
6
Japon
2
0
0
2
0
0
3
10
Promotion
- Championnat du Monde ELITE
Relégation
- Championnat du Monde - Division 1 Groupe B
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wmia/schedule
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wmia/standings/roundrobin
SONDAGE
MONDIAL D1A - MASCULINS SENIORS - Dans son objectf de retrouver une place dans l'Elite, quel sera selon vous le rÃ©sultat de l'Equipe de FRANCE dans ce Championnat ?
La France revient en Elite
La France reste en Groupe A
La France descend en Groupe B
Sans opinion
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
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