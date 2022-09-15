|
|Hockey sur glace - TELH - Tipsport Extraliga Ledního Hokeje
|Tipsport Extraliga ELH : Le classement
|Retrouvez le classement de la tipsport extraliga tchèque pour la saison 2022-2023
|Média Sports Loisirs, Hockey Hebdo
Philippe Rouinssard le 15/09/2022 à 17:50
Classement :
- HC Kometa Brno : 3 pts
- Bílí Tygři Liberec
- BK Mladá Boleslav
- HC Dynamo Pardubice
- HC Motor České Budějovice
- HC Oceláři Třinec
- HC Olomouc
- HC Škoda Plzeň
- HC Sparta Prague
- HC Verva Litvínov
- HC Vítkovice Ridera
- Mountfield HK
- Rytíři Kladno
- HC Energie Karlovy Vary : 0 pt
