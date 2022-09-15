trueanal.org
 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 
Hockey sur glace - TELH - Tipsport Extraliga Ledního Hokeje
Tipsport Extraliga ELH : Le classement
 
Retrouvez le classement de la tipsport extraliga tchèque pour la saison 2022-2023
 
Média Sports Loisirs, Hockey Hebdo Philippe Rouinssard le 15/09/2022 à 17:50
 


Classement :
 
  1. HC Kometa Brno : 3 pts
  2. Bílí Tygři Liberec
  3. BK Mladá Boleslav
  4. HC Dynamo Pardubice
  5. HC Motor České Budějovice
  6. HC Oceláři Třinec
  7. HC Olomouc
  8. HC Škoda Plzeň
  9. HC Sparta Prague
  10. HC Verva Litvínov
  11. HC Vítkovice Ridera
  12. Mountfield HK
  13. Rytíři Kladno
  14. HC Energie Karlovy Vary : 0 pt
 
 
© 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
 
 
Réactions sur l'article
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 