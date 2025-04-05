 
Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Play Offs - DEMI - Résultats M1 et M2 - 05 et 06 avril 2025
 
Résultats des demi finales match 1 et Match 2 des playoffs du championnat de français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2024-2025
 
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG La rédaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 06/04/2025 à 20:05


 

PLAYOFFS - 1/2 - Match 1 et match 2
SAMEDI 5 et DIMANCHE 6 avril 2025
 
 
MATCH 1
1/2 finales  Samedi 05/04/2025 - 20h30 Caen Strasbourg 3 - 1 (2-0 1-0 0-1)
1/2 finales  Samedi 05/04/2025 - 18h05 Epinal Tours 2 - 0 (0-0 1-0 1-0)
MATCH 2
1/2 finales  Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00 Caen Strasbourg 1 - 2 Prl (0-0 0-0 1-1 0-1)
1/2 finales  Dimanche 06/04/2025 - 19h00 Epinal Tours 5 - 2 (1-0 2-1 2-1)


CALENDRIER ET RESULTATS 
 
MATCH 1
MATCH 2
MATCH 3
1/2 finales Mercredi 09/04/2025 - 20h00 Strasbourg Caen 0 - 0
1/2 finales Mercredi 09/04/2025 - 20h00 Tours Epinal 0 - 0
MATCH 4 (Eventuel)
1/2 finales Jeudi 10/04/2025 - 20h00 Strasbourg Caen 0 - 0
1/2 finales Jeudi 10/04/2025 - 20h00 Tours Epinal 0 - 0
MATCH 5 (Eventuel)
1/2 finales Dimanche 13/04/2025 - 19h00 Caen Strasbourg 0 - 0
1/2 finales Dimanche 13/04/2025 - 19h00 Epinal Tours 0 - 0

SUIVI DES SERIES
 
 SERIE A Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5   SERIE B Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5
Caen 1 3 1 0 0 0 Epinal 2 2 5 0 0 0
Strasbourg 1 1 2* 0 0 0 Tours 0 0 2 0 0 0
     
 

 

 

  
            
 
      
 
 

 
Photo hockey D1 : Play Offs - DEMI - Résultats M1 et M2 - 05 et 06 avril 2025 - Division 1

 
 
 
 
 
