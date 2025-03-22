Accueil
Editorial
Liens
Stages et Tournois
Boutique
Petites annonces
Partenaires
Nos flash infos
RSS
Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Play Offs - Quarts - Résultats M1 et M2 - 22 et 23 mars 2025
Résultats des 1/4 de finale M1 et M2 des playoffs du championnat de français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2024-2025.
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG
La rédaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 23/03/2025 à 08:22
Tweeter
PLAYOFFS - 1/4 - Match 1 et 2
Samedi 22 et Dimanche 23 mars 2025
MATCH 1
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Tours
Meudon
8 - 1
(3-0 4-0 1-1)
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Caen
Mont-Blanc
2 - 1
(0-0 0-1 2-0)
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Dunkerque
Strasbourg
3 - 2
(2-1 1-0 0-1)
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Epinal
Cholet
3 - 1
(0-0 2-1 1-0)
MATCH 2
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h30
Tours
Meudon
3 - 2
(1-1 0-1 2-0)
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h00
Caen
Mont-Blanc
2 - 3
(0-1 0-2 2-0)
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 17h30
Dunkerque
Strasbourg
4 - 3
Prl
(1-2 2-1 0-0 1-0)
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h00
Epinal
Cholet
3 - 5
(0-1 1-2 2-2)
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
SUIVI DES SERIES
SERIE A
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
SERIE B
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Tours
2
8
3
0
0
0
Caen
1
2
2
0
0
0
Meudon
0
1
2
0
0
0
Mont-Blanc
1
1
3
0
0
0
SERIE C
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
SERIE D
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Dunkerque
2
3
4*
0
0
0
Epinal
1
3
3
0
0
0
Strasbourg
0
2
3
0
0
0
Cholet
1
1
5
0
0
0
© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
Retour
Réactions sur la news
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.
trueanal.org
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...
Hockeyhebdo
sur
Tweets by HockeyHebdo
accueil
-
actualités
-
chroniques
-
interview
-
mentions légales
| Site réalisé par
Amenothes Conception