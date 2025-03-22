 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 


Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Play Offs - Quarts - Résultats M1 et M2 - 22 et 23 mars 2025
 
Résultats des 1/4 de finale M1 et M2 des playoffs du championnat de français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2024-2025.
 
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG La rédaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 23/03/2025 à 08:22


 

PLAYOFFS - 1/4 - Match 1 et 2
Samedi 22 et Dimanche 23 mars 2025
 
 
MATCH 1
1/4 de finale Samedi 22/03/2025 Tours Meudon 8 - 1 (3-0 4-0 1-1)
1/4 de finale Samedi 22/03/2025 Caen Mont-Blanc 2 - 1 (0-0 0-1 2-0)
1/4 de finale Samedi 22/03/2025 Dunkerque Strasbourg 3 - 2 (2-1 1-0 0-1)
1/4 de finale Samedi 22/03/2025 Epinal Cholet 3 - 1 (0-0 2-1 1-0)
MATCH 2
1/4 de finale Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h30 Tours Meudon 3 - 2 (1-1 0-1 2-0)
1/4 de finale Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h00 Caen Mont-Blanc 2 - 3 (0-1 0-2 2-0)
1/4 de finale Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 17h30 Dunkerque Strasbourg 4 - 3 Prl (1-2 2-1 0-0 1-0)
1/4 de finale Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h00 Epinal Cholet 3 - 5 (0-1 1-2 2-2)

NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
 
 

SUIVI DES SERIES
 
 SERIE A Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5   SERIE B Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5
Tours 2 8 3 0 0 0 Caen 1 2 2 0 0 0
Meudon 0 1 2 0 0 0 Mont-Blanc 1 1 3 0 0 0
   
   
SERIE C Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 SERIE D Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5
Dunkerque 2 3 4* 0 0 0 Epinal 1 3 3 0 0 0
Strasbourg 0 2 3 0 0 0 Cholet 1 1 5 0 0 0
     
 

 

 

  
            
 
      
 
 

 
Photo hockey D1 : Play Offs - Quarts - Résultats M1 et M2 - 22 et 23 mars 2025 - Division 1

 
 
 
 
 
© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
 
Réactions sur la news
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 