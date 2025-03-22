Accueil
Division 1
Hockey sur glace - D1 : Play Offs - Quarts - Résultats M3 et M4 - 26 et 27 mars 2025
Programme des 1/4 de finale M3 et M4 des playoffs du championnat de français de hockey sur glace de Division 1 - Saison 2024-2025.
Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG
La redaction / cs
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 27/03/2025 à 22:23
PLAYOFFS - 1/4 - Match 1 et 2
Mercredi 26 et jeudi 27 mars 2025
MATCH 3
1/4 de finale
Mercredi 26/03/2025 - 20h00
Meudon
Tours
4 - 0
(2-0 2-0 0-0)
1/4 de finale
Mercredi 26/03/2025 - 20h00
Mont-Blanc
Caen
0 - 2
(0-1 0-0 0-1)
1/4 de finale
Mercredi 26/03/2025 - 20h00
Strasbourg
Dunkerque
2 - 1
TaB
(0-0 0-1 1-0 1-0)
1/4 de finale
Mercredi 26/03/2025 - 20h00
Cholet
Epinal
2 - 3
Prl
(1-1 0-1 1-0 0-1)
MATCH 4
1/4 de finale
Jeudi 27/03/2025 - 20h00
Meudon
Tours
3 - 2
(1-0 1-2 1-0)
1/4 de finale
Jeudi 27/03/2025 - 20h00
Mont-Blanc
Caen
2 - 1
(0-0 1-0 1-1)
1/4 de finale
Jeudi 27/03/2025 - 20h00
Strasbourg
Dunkerque
5 - 4
Prl
(1-2 2-1 1-1 1-0)
1/4 de finale
Jeudi 27/03/2025 - 20h00
Cholet
Epinal
2- 1
(1-1 0-0 1-0)
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
RESULTATS DES DEUX PREMIERES JOURNEES
MATCH 1
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Tours
Meudon
8 - 1
(3-0 4-0 1-1)
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Caen
Mont-Blanc
2 - 1
(0-0 0-1 2-0)
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Dunkerque
Strasbourg
3 - 2
(2-1 1-0 0-1)
1/4 de finale
Samedi 22/03/2025
Epinal
Cholet
3 - 1
(0-0 2-1 1-0)
MATCH 2
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h30
Tours
Meudon
3 - 2
(1-1 0-1 2-0)
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h00
Caen
Mont-Blanc
2 - 3
(0-1 0-2 2-0)
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 17h30
Dunkerque
Strasbourg
4 - 3
Prl
(1-2 2-1 0-0 1-0)
1/4 de finale
Dimanche 23/03/2025 - 19h00
Epinal
Cholet
3 - 5
(0-1 1-2 2-2)
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
SUIVI DES SERIES
SERIE A
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
SERIE B
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Tours
2
8
3
0
2
0
Caen
2
2
2
2
1
0
Meudon
2
1
2
4
3
0
Mont-Blanc
2
1
3
0
2
0
Tours
et
Meudon
a égalité 2-2
Caen
et
Mont-Blanc
a égalité 2-2
SERIE C
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
SERIE D
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Dunkerque
2
3
4*
1
4
0
Epinal
2
3
3
3*
1
0
Strasbourg
2
2
3
2**
5*
0
Cholet
2
1
5
2
2
0
Dunkerque
et
Strasbourg
a égalité 2-2
Epinal
et
Cholet
a égalité 2-2
© 2025 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
Retour
Réactions sur la news
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.
