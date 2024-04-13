|
PREPARATION AU MONDIAL ELITE 2024
Du 24 et 25 avril 2024
|Megève
|Samedi 13 avril 2024 - 19h30
| France
| Italie
|4 - 2 (1-1 1-0 2-1)
|Aoste (Italie)
|Dimanche 14 avril 2024 - 19h30
| Italie
| France
|3 - 2 (1-1 2-1 0-0)
|Bâle (Suisse)
|Vendredi 19 avril 2024 - 19h30
| Suisse
| France
|2 - 0 (1-0 1-0 0-0)
|Bâle (Suisse)
|Samedi 20 avril 2024 - 17h30
| Suisse
| France
|3 - 2 Prl (0-2 2-0 0-0 1-0)
|Cergy-Pontoise
|Mercredi 24 avril 2024 - 20h00
| France
| Slovénie
|2 - 1 Prl (1-0 0-1 0-0 1-0)
|Cergy-Pontoise
|Jeudi 25 avril 2024 - 20h00
| France
| Slovénie
|0 - 3 (0-2 0-0 0-1)
|Wolfsburg (Allemangne)
|Samedi 4 mai 2024 - 14h00
| Allemagne
| France
|0 - 0
|Weiswasser (Allemagne)
|Lundi 6 mai 2024 - 19h30
| Allemagne
| France
|0 - 0
Mondial - Composition du Groupe de la France
France - Kazakhstan - USA - Allemagne - Lettonie - Pologne - Slovaquie - Suède
L'Equipe de France entamera le mondial le samedi 11 mai face au Kazakhstan
Les convocations pour ces deux rencontres
GARDIENS
Antoine KELLER - Acadie-Bathurst Titan
Quentin PAPILLON - Bordeaux Boxers
Sébastien YLÖNEN - Cergy Jokers
DEFENSEURS
Yohann AUVITU - Vitkovice HC Ridera
Enzo CANTAGALLO - Rouen Dragons
Florian CHAKIACHVILI - Rouen Dragons
Yohan COULAUD - Gap Rapaces
Pierre CRINON - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Lucien ONNO - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Axel PRISSAINT - Bordeaux Boxers
Thomas THIRY - Ajoie HC
ATTAQUANTS
Charles BERTRAND - Ingolstad ERC
Louis BOUDON - Iowa Wild / Iowa Heartlanders
Kevin BOZON - Ajoie HC
Baptiste BRUCHE - Bordeaux Boxers
Valentin CLAIREAUX - Vitkovice HC Ridera
Robin COLOMBAN - Briançon Diables Rouges
Aurélien DAIR - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Loïc FARNIER - Grenoble Bruleurs de loup
Anthony RECH - 86 Rouen Dragons
Nicolas RITZ - Angers Ducs
Tomas SIMONSEN - Amiens Gothiques
Quentin TOMASINO - Rouen Dragons
Sacha TREILLE - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups
Peter VALIER - Angers Ducs
Liste élargie pour le mondial 2024.
(Cliquer)