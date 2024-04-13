Equipes de France Hockey sur glace - EDF s'incline face à la Slovénie - RESULTATS Dans le cadre de sa préparation au Mondial Elite 2024, L'Equipe de France avait rendez-vous à l'Aren'ice de Cergy-Pontoise pour une double confrontation avec la Slovénie. Après une victoire en prolongation lors de la première rencontre, l'EDF s'est inclinée en match2. Prochaines rencontres de préparation face à l'Allemagne les 4 et 6 mai 2024. Source : Média Sports Loisirs / FFHG La rédaction / cs Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 26/04/2024 à 05:30 Tweeter

PREPARATION AU MONDIAL ELITE 2024

Du 24 et 25 avril 2024

Megève Samedi 13 avril 2024 - 19h30 France Italie Italie 4 - 2 (1-1 1-0 2-1) Aoste (Italie) Dimanche 14 avril 2024 - 19h30 Italie France 3 - 2 (1-1 2-1 0-0) Bâle (Suisse) Vendredi 19 avril 2024 - 19h30 Suisse France 2 - 0 (1-0 1-0 0-0) Bâle (Suisse) Samedi 20 avril 2024 - 17h30 Suisse France 3 - 2 Prl (0-2 2-0 0-0 1-0) Cergy-Pontoise Mercredi 24 avril 2024 - 20h00 France Slovénie Slovénie 2 - 1 Prl (1-0 0-1 0-0 1-0) Cergy-Pontoise Jeudi 25 avril 2024 - 20h00 France Slovénie 0 - 3 (0-2 0-0 0-1) Wolfsburg (Allemangne) Samedi 4 mai 2024 - 14h00 Allemagne France 0 - 0 Weiswasser (Allemagne) Lundi 6 mai 2024 - 19h30 Allemagne France 0 - 0

Mondial - Composition du Groupe de la France



France - Kazakhstan - USA - Allemagne - Lettonie - Pologne - Slovaquie - Suède

L'Equipe de France entamera le mondial le samedi 11 mai face au Kazakhstan



Les convocations pour ces deux rencontres



GARDIENS Antoine KELLER - Acadie-Bathurst Titan Quentin PAPILLON - Bordeaux Boxers Sébastien YLÖNEN - Cergy Jokers

DEFENSEURS Yohann AUVITU - Vitkovice HC Ridera Enzo CANTAGALLO - Rouen Dragons Florian CHAKIACHVILI - Rouen Dragons Yohan COULAUD - Gap Rapaces Pierre CRINON - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups Lucien ONNO - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups Axel PRISSAINT - Bordeaux Boxers Thomas THIRY - Ajoie HC

ATTAQUANTS Charles BERTRAND - Ingolstad ERC Louis BOUDON - Iowa Wild / Iowa Heartlanders Kevin BOZON - Ajoie HC Baptiste BRUCHE - Bordeaux Boxers Valentin CLAIREAUX - Vitkovice HC Ridera Robin COLOMBAN - Briançon Diables Rouges Aurélien DAIR - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups Loïc FARNIER - Grenoble Bruleurs de loup Anthony RECH - 86 Rouen Dragons Nicolas RITZ - Angers Ducs Tomas SIMONSEN - Amiens Gothiques Quentin TOMASINO - Rouen Dragons Sacha TREILLE - Grenoble Bruleurs de loups Peter VALIER - Angers Ducs



Liste élargie pour le mondial 2024.

(Cliquer)





