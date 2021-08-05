trueanal.org
 
Accueil   Editorial   Liens   Stages et Tournois   Boutique   Petites annonces   Partenaires   Nos flash infos  fb  twitter   RSS
 
 


Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Matchs de préparation 21/22 sur en direct
 
 
Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 05/08/2021 à 16:00
PARTENARIAT AVEC HOCKEYFANRADIO.CH
 
Photo hockey Matchs de préparation 21/22 sur en direct - Suisse - Divers
Dans le cadre du partenariat avec la webradio suisse, la rédaction vous informe que vous pouvez retrouver dès le 6 août, certains matchs de la préparation estivale !

6 août, 19h00, HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - EHC Biel-Bienne à Fleurier (en français)

*11 août, Hockey Huttwil - EHC Olten à Schwarzenbach (en allemand)

18 août, 20h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - ZSC Lions - à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey 2021) (en allemand)

*20 août, EHC Olten - HC Thurgau à Olten (en allemand)

21 août, 18h00, HC Davos - Schwenninger Wild Wings à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey 2021) (en allemand)

*23 août, 18h00, EHC Biel-Bienne - EHC Krefeld Pinguine à Bienne (Coupe des Bains) (en allemand)

*10 août, 20h00, HC Sierre - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds à Sierre (en français)

*20 août, 19h30, HC Sierre - HC Ajoie à Sierre (en français)

*20 août, 14h00, Star Forward - HC Düdingen Bulls à Prilly (en français)

*31 août, 19h45, HC Sierre - EVZ Academy à Sierre (en français)

*à confirmer

La diffusion live débute 15 minutes avant l'horaire du match, sur http://www.hockeyfanradio.ch/.
 
 
© 2021 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
Retour
.
 
Réactions sur la news
 
 
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.

     
...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...    
 
accueil - actualités - chroniques - interview - mentions légales     |    Site réalisé par Amenothes Conception
 