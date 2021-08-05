|
|Suisse - Divers
|Hockey sur glace - Matchs de préparation 21/22 sur en direct
|Source : MSL
Stéphane Ducret
|Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
|le 05/08/2021 à 16:00
PARTENARIAT AVEC HOCKEYFANRADIO.CH
Dans le cadre du partenariat avec la webradio suisse, la rédaction vous informe que vous pouvez retrouver dès le 6 août, certains matchs de la préparation estivale
!
6 août, 19h00, HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - EHC Biel-Bienne
à Fleurier (en français)
*11 août, Hockey Huttwil - EHC Olten à Schwarzenbach (en allemand)
18 août, 20h00, Schwenninger Wild Wings - ZSC Lions -
à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey 2021) (en allemand)
*20 août, EHC Olten - HC Thurgau à Olten (en allemand)
21 août, 18h00, HC Davos - Schwenninger Wild Wings
à Wil (Weltklasse Eishockey 2021) (en allemand)
*23 août, 18h00, EHC Biel-Bienne - EHC Krefeld Pinguine à Bienne (Coupe des Bains) (en allemand)
*10 août, 20h00, HC Sierre - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds à Sierre (en français)
*20 août, 19h30, HC Sierre - HC Ajoie à Sierre (en français)
*20 août, 14h00, Star Forward - HC Düdingen Bulls à Prilly (en français)
*31 août, 19h45, HC Sierre - EVZ Academy à Sierre (en français)
*à confirmer
La diffusion live débute 15 minutes avant l'horaire du match, sur http://www.hockeyfanradio.ch/
.
