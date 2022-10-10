Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Berne avec deux points Le SC Bern est allé gagner son premier derby des Zaehringen de la saison, à Fribourg. Source : MSL La rédaction Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 10/10/2022 à 11:49 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.

Unedans l'vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les Rencontres du vendredi 7 octobre SC Bern 7-3 HC Lugano

HC Davos 2-3 Fribourg-Gottéron

Genève-Servette HC 3-2 ZSC Lions

EHC Kloten 0-6 HC Ambrì-Piotta

SCRJ Lakers 6-3 HC Ajoie

SCL Tigers 3-1 Lausanne HC

EV Zug 3-4 ap EHC Biel-Bienne



Rencontres du samedi 8 octobre

HC Ajoie 2-3 ap Genève-Servette HC

HC Ambrì-Piotta 5-3 SCL Tigers

EHC Biel-Bienne 6-2 EHC Kloten

Lausanne HC 6-2 EV Zug

HC Lugano 2-3 HC Davos



Rencontre du dimanche 9 octobre

Fribourg-Gottéron 1-2 ap SC Bern

Classement au 11 octobre 7-3 HC LuganoHC Davos 2-33-2 ZSC LionsEHC Kloten 0-66-3 HC Ajoie3-1 Lausanne HCEV Zug 3-4 apHC Ajoie 2-3 ap5-3 SCL Tigers6-2 EHC Kloten6-2 EV ZugHC Lugano 2-3Fribourg-Gottéron 1-2 ap 1. Genève-Servette HC 25 pts

2. HC Ambrì-Piotta 20 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 19 pts

4. HC Davos 18 pts

5. EHC Biel-Bienne 16 pts

6.SC Bern 16 pts

---------------------------------------

7. EV Zug 15 pts

8. ZSC Lions 13 pts

9. Fribourg-Gottéron 12 pts

10. HC Ajoie 10 pts

---------------------------------------

11. ​Lausanne HC 10 pts

12. HC Lugano 9 pts

---------------------------------------

13. SCL Tigers 7 pts

14. EHC Kloten 5 pts Rencontres du mardi 4 octobre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-1 EHC Olten

SC Langenthal 4-3 EHC Visp

HC Sierre 4-2 GCK Lions

HC Thurgau 2-3 EHC Winterthur

HCB Ticino Rockets 2-7 EHC Basel

Rencontres du samedi 8 octobre EHC Olten 2-1 SC Langenthal

EHC Visp 5-0 HCB Ticino Rockets

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-4 ap HC Thurgau

GCK Lions 5-4 ap EHC Basel

EHC Winterthur 4-5 HC Sierre

Classement au 11 octobre 2-1 SC Langenthal5-0 HCB Ticino RocketsHC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-4 ap5-4 ap EHC BaselEHC Winterthur 4-5 1. EHC Olten 24 pts

3. HC Sierre 17 pts

4. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 16 pts

5. GCK Lions 16 pts

6. EHC Visp 15 pts

7. EHC Basel 11 pts

8. HC Thurgau 11 pts

--------------------------------------- 2. SC Langenthal 19 pts3. HC Sierre 17 pts4. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 16 pts5. GCK Lions 16 pts6. EHC Visp 15 pts7. EHC Basel 11 pts8. HC Thurgau 11 pts--------------------------------------- 9. EHC Winterthur 6 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt

Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi 11 et 15 octobre © 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour . Réactions sur la news Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.











trueanal.org ...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut... Hockeyhebdo sur