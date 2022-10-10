|
|Suisse - Divers
|
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Berne avec deux points
|
|Le SC Bern est allé gagner son premier derby des Zaehringen de la saison, à Fribourg.
|
|
|Source : MSL
|
La rédaction
|Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
|le 10/10/2022 à 11:49
|
|
Rencontres du vendredi 7 octobre
SC Bern
7-3 HC Lugano
HC Davos 2-3 Fribourg-Gottéron
Genève-Servette HC
3-2 ZSC Lions
EHC Kloten 0-6 HC Ambrì-Piotta
SCRJ Lakers
6-3 HC Ajoie
SCL Tigers
3-1 Lausanne HC
EV Zug 3-4 ap EHC Biel-Bienne
Rencontres du samedi 8 octobre
HC Ajoie 2-3 ap Genève-Servette HC
HC Ambrì-Piotta
5-3 SCL Tigers
EHC Biel-Bienne
6-2 EHC Kloten
Lausanne HC
6-2 EV Zug
HC Lugano 2-3 HC Davos
Rencontre du dimanche 9 octobre
Fribourg-Gottéron 1-2 ap SC Bern
1. Genève-Servette HC 25 pts
2. HC Ambrì-Piotta 20 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 19 pts
4. HC Davos 18 pts
5. EHC Biel-Bienne 16 pts
6.SC Bern 16 pts
---------------------------------------
7. EV Zug 15 pts
8. ZSC Lions 13 pts
9. Fribourg-Gottéron 12 pts
10. HC Ajoie 10 pts
---------------------------------------
11. Lausanne HC 10 pts
12. HC Lugano 9 pts
---------------------------------------
13. SCL Tigers 7 pts
14. EHC Kloten 5 pts
Rencontres du mardi 4 octobre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-1 EHC Olten
SC Langenthal 4-3 EHC Visp
HC Sierre 4-2 GCK Lions
HC Thurgau 2-3 EHC Winterthur
HCB Ticino Rockets 2-7 EHC Basel
Rencontres du samedi 8 octobre
EHC Olten
2-1 SC Langenthal
EHC Visp
5-0 HCB Ticino Rockets
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-4 ap HC Thurgau
GCK Lions
5-4 ap EHC Basel
EHC Winterthur 4-5 HC Sierre
2. SC Langenthal 19 pts
3. HC Sierre 17 pts
4. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 16 pts
5. GCK Lions 16 pts
6. EHC Visp 15 pts
7. EHC Basel 11 pts
8. HC Thurgau 11 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 6 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt
Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi 11 et 15 octobre
|
|
|
|© 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
|
|
|