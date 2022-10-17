Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Bienne confirme Le HC Bienne confirme conclut parfaitement sa semaine, contre Ambrì-Piotta. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 17/10/2022 à 10:12 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.

Rencontres du vendredi 14 octobre SC Bern 6-5 ap Genève-Servette HC

EHC Kloten 3-2 SCL Tigers

SCRJ Lakers 3-2 tab HC Davos

Lausanne HC 6-2 HC Ajoie

HC Lugano 2-4 Fribourg-Gottéron



Rencontres du samedi 15 octobre

HC Ajoie 3-5 EHC Biel-Bienne

HC Ambrì-Piotta 2-3 tab ZSC Lions

HC Davos 3-4 ap SC Bern

Fribourg-Gottéron 5-2 Lausanne HC

Genève-Servette HC 5-2 EHC Kloten

SCL Tigers 5-0 HC Lugano

EV Zug 3-0 SCRJ Lakers



Rencontre du dimanche 16 octobre

EHC Biel-Bienne 5-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta

Rencontre du dimanche 16 octobre

EHC Biel-Bienne 5-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta

Classement au 17 octobre

1. Genève-Servette HC 29 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 22 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 21 pts

4. HC Ambrì-Piotta 21 pts

5. SC Bern 20 pts

6. HC Davos 20 pts

7. EV Zug 18 pts

8. Fribourg-Gottéron 18 pts

9. ZSC Lions 15 pts

10. ​Lausanne HC 13 pts

11. HC Ajoie 10 pts

12. SCL Tigers 10 pts

13. HC Lugano 9 pts

14. EHC Kloten 8 pts

Rencontres du mardi 11 octobre

EHC Basel 1-3 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds (diffusé sur Hockey Fanradio)

GCK Lions 0-4 HCB Ticino Rockets

HC Sierre 1-2 ap SC Langenthal

HC Thurgau 7-4 EHC Visp

EHC Winterthur 4-2 EHC Olten

EHC Basel 1-3 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Rencontres du samedi 15 octobre

HCB Ticino Rockets 6-3 HC Sierre

SC Langenthal 6-3 HC Thurgau

EHC Olten 6-2 EHC Basel

EHC Visp 2-3 GCK Lions

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 7-4 EHC Winterthur

Classement au 16 octobre

1. EHC Olten 27 pts

3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 22 pts

4. GCK Lions 19 pts

5. HC Sierre 18 pts

6. EHC Visp 15 pts

7. HC Thurgau 14 pts

8. EHC Basel 11 pts

8. EHC Basel 11 pts

9. EHC Winterthur 9 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 6 pts

