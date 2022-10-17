Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Bienne confirme
Le HC Bienne confirme conclut parfaitement sa semaine, contre Ambrì-Piotta.
Rencontres du vendredi 14 octobre
SC Bern
6-5 ap Genève-Servette HC
EHC Kloten
3-2 SCL Tigers
SCRJ Lakers
3-2 tab HC Davos
Lausanne HC
6-2 HC Ajoie
HC Lugano 2-4
Fribourg-Gottéron
Rencontres du samedi 15 octobre
HC Ajoie 3-5
EHC Biel-Bienne
HC Ambrì-Piotta 2-3 tab
ZSC Lions
HC Davos 3-4 ap
SC Bern
Fribourg-Gottéron
5-2 Lausanne HC
Genève-Servette HC
5-2 EHC Kloten
SCL Tigers
5-0 HC Lugano
EV Zug
3-0 SCRJ Lakers
Rencontre du dimanche 16 octobre EHC Biel-Bienne
5-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta
1. Genève-Servette HC 29 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 22 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 21 pts
4. HC Ambrì-Piotta 21 pts
5. SC Bern 20 pts
6. HC Davos 20 pts
7. EV Zug 18 pts
8. Fribourg-Gottéron 18 pts
9. ZSC Lions 15 pts
10. Lausanne HC 13 pts
11. HC Ajoie 10 pts
12. SCL Tigers 10 pts
13. HC Lugano 9 pts
14. EHC Kloten 8 pts
Rencontres du mardi 11 octobre
EHC Basel 1-3
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
GCK Lions 0-4
HCB Ticino Rockets
HC Sierre 1-2 ap
SC Langenthal
HC Thurgau
7-4 EHC Visp
EHC Winterthur
4-2 EHC Olten
Rencontres du samedi 15 octobre
HCB Ticino Rockets
6-3 HC Sierre
SC Langenthal
6-3 HC Thurgau
EHC Olten
6-2 EHC Basel
EHC Visp 2-3
GCK Lions
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
7-4 EHC Winterthur
2. SC Langenthal 24 pts
3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 22 pts
4. GCK Lions 19 pts
5. HC Sierre 18 pts
6. EHC Visp 15 pts
7. HC Thurgau 14 pts
8. EHC Basel 11 pts
9. EHC Winterthur 9 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 6 pts
