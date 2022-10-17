trueanal.org
 
Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Bienne confirme
 
Le HC Bienne confirme conclut parfaitement sa semaine, contre Ambrì-Piotta.
 
Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 17/10/2022 à 10:12

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !

Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier completcompositions complètes et blessures.
 
Rencontres du vendredi 14 octobre
SC Bern 6-5 ap Genève-Servette HC
EHC Kloten 3-2 SCL Tigers
SCRJ Lakers 3-2 tab HC Davos
Lausanne HC 6-2 HC Ajoie
HC Lugano 2-4 Fribourg-Gottéron

Rencontres du samedi 15 octobre
HC Ajoie 3-5 EHC Biel-Bienne
HC Ambrì-Piotta 2-3 tab ZSC Lions
HC Davos 3-4 ap SC Bern
Fribourg-Gottéron 5-2 Lausanne HC
Genève-Servette HC 5-2 EHC Kloten
SCL Tigers 5-0 HC Lugano
EV Zug 3-0 SCRJ Lakers

Rencontre du dimanche 16 octobre
EHC Biel-Bienne 5-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta
 
Classement au 17 octobre
1. Genève-Servette HC 29 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 22 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 21 pts
4. HC Ambrì-Piotta 21 pts
5. SC Bern 20 pts
6. HC Davos 20 pts
7. EV Zug 18 pts
8. Fribourg-Gottéron 18 pts
9. ZSC Lions 15 pts
10. ​Lausanne HC 13 pts
11. HC Ajoie 10 pts
12. SCL Tigers 10 pts
13. HC Lugano 9 pts
14. EHC Kloten 8 pts
 
 
Rencontres du mardi 11 octobre
EHC Basel 1-3 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds (diffusé sur Hockey Fanradio)
GCK Lions 0-4 HCB Ticino Rockets
HC Sierre 1-2 ap SC Langenthal
HC Thurgau 7-4 EHC Visp
EHC Winterthur 4-2 EHC Olten
 
Rencontres du samedi 15 octobre
HCB Ticino Rockets 6-3 HC Sierre
SC Langenthal 6-3 HC Thurgau
EHC Olten 6-2 EHC Basel
EHC Visp 2-3 GCK Lions
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 7-4 EHC Winterthur
 
Classement au 16 octobre
1. EHC Olten 27 pts
2. SC Langenthal 24 pts
3. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 22 pts 
4. GCK Lions 19 pts
5. HC Sierre 18 pts
6. EHC Visp 15 pts
7. HC Thurgau 14 pts
8. EHC Basel 11 pts
9. EHC Winterthur 9 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets  6 pts
 
Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et dimanche 18, 21 et 23 octobre
 
 
