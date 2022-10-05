|
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Rhénans dominants
|Bâle est allé soigner sa statistique de buts inscrits chez les GCK. La Chaux-de-Fonds et Sierre ont écarté Olten et Viège, alors que Winterthur et Langenthal ont également pris trois points.
|Source : MSL
La rédaction
Hockey Hebdo
|le 05/10/2022 à 07:49
Rencontres du vendredi 7 octobre
SC Bern - HC Lugano
HC Davos - Fribourg-Gottéron
Genève-Servette HC - ZSC Lions
EHC Kloten - HC Ambrì-Piotta
SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie
SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC
EV Zug - EHC Biel-Bienne
Rencontres du samedi 7 octobre
HC Ajoie - Genève-Servette HC
HC Ambrì-Piotta - SCL Tigers
EHC Biel-Bienne - EHC Kloten
Lausanne HC - EV Zug
HC Lugano - HC Davos
Rencontre du dimanche 9 octobre
Fribourg-Gottéron - SC Bern
1. Genève-Servette HC 20 pts
2. SCRJ Lakers 16 pts
3. HC Davos 15 pts
4. HC Ambrì-Piotta 14 pts
5. EV Zug 14 pts
6. ZSC Lions 13 pts
7. EHC Biel-Bienne 11 pts
8. SC Bern 11 pts
9. HC Lugano 9 pts
10. HC Ajoie 9 pts
11. Fribourg-Gottéron 8 pts
12. Lausanne HC 7 pts
13. EHC Kloten 5 pts
14. SCL Tigers 4 pts
Rencontres du mardi 4 octobre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-1 EHC Olten
SC Langenthal 4-3 EHC Visp
HC Sierre 4-2 GCK Lions
HC Thurgau 2-3 EHC Winterthur
HCB Ticino Rockets 2-7 EHC Basel
Rencontres du samedi 8 octobre
EHC Olten - SC Langenthal
EHC Visp - HCB Ticino Rockets
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau
GCK Lions - EHC Basel
EHC Winterthur - HC Sierre
Classement au 3 octobre
2. SC Langenthal 16 pts
3. EHC Visp 14 pts
4. GCK Lions 12 pts
5. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 12 pts
6. HC Thurgau 11 pts
7. HC Sierre 9 pts
8. EHC Basel 7 pts
9. EHC Winterthur 3 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt
Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi 11 et 15 octobre
