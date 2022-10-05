trueanal.org
 
Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Rhénans dominants
 
Bâle est allé soigner sa statistique de buts inscrits chez les GCK. La Chaux-de-Fonds et Sierre ont écarté Olten et Viège, alors que Winterthur et Langenthal ont également pris trois points.
 
Source : MSL
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 05/10/2022 à 07:49

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !

Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.
 
Rencontres du vendredi 7 octobre
SC Bern - HC Lugano
HC Davos - Fribourg-Gottéron
Genève-Servette HC - ZSC Lions
EHC Kloten - HC Ambrì-Piotta
SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie
SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC
EV Zug - EHC Biel-Bienne

Rencontres du samedi 7 octobre
HC Ajoie - Genève-Servette HC
HC Ambrì-Piotta - SCL Tigers
EHC Biel-Bienne - EHC Kloten
Lausanne HC - EV Zug
HC Lugano - HC Davos

Rencontre du dimanche 9 octobre
Fribourg-Gottéron - SC Bern
 
Classement au 3 octobre
1. Genève-Servette HC 20 pts
2. SCRJ Lakers 16 pts
3. HC Davos 15 pts
4. HC Ambrì-Piotta 14 pts
5. EV Zug 14 pts
6. ZSC Lions 13 pts
---------------------------------------
7. EHC Biel-Bienne 11 pts
8. SC Bern 11 pts
9. HC Lugano 9 pts
10. HC Ajoie 9 pts
---------------------------------------
11. ​Fribourg-Gottéron 8 pts
12. Lausanne HC 7 pts
---------------------------------------
13. EHC Kloten 5 pts
14. SCL Tigers 4 pts
 
 
Rencontres du mardi 4 octobre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-1 EHC Olten
SC Langenthal 4-3 EHC Visp
HC Sierre 4-2 GCK Lions
HC Thurgau 2-3 EHC Winterthur
HCB Ticino Rockets 2-7 EHC Basel
 
Rencontres du samedi 8 octobre
EHC Olten - SC Langenthal
EHC Visp - HCB Ticino Rockets
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau
GCK Lions - EHC Basel
EHC Winterthur - HC Sierre

Classement au 3 octobre
1. EHC Olten 21 pts
2. SC Langenthal 16 pts
3. EHC Visp 14 pts 
4. GCK Lions 12 pts
5. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 12 pts
6. HC Thurgau 11 pts
7. HC Sierre 9 pts
8. EHC Basel 7 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 3 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets  0 pt
 
Prochaines journées: mardi et samedi 11 et 15 octobre
 
 
© 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com
 
