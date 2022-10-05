Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Rhénans dominants Bâle est allé soigner sa statistique de buts inscrits chez les GCK. La Chaux-de-Fonds et Sierre ont écarté Olten et Viège, alors que Winterthur et Langenthal ont également pris trois points. Source : MSL La rédaction Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 05/10/2022 à 07:49 Tweeter

HC Davos - Fribourg-Gottéron

Genève-Servette HC - ZSC Lions

EHC Kloten - HC Ambrì-Piotta

SCRJ Lakers - HC Ajoie

SCL Tigers - Lausanne HC

EV Zug - EHC Biel-Bienne



Rencontres du samedi 7 octobre

HC Ajoie - Genève-Servette HC

HC Ambrì-Piotta - SCL Tigers

EHC Biel-Bienne - EHC Kloten

Lausanne HC - EV Zug

HC Lugano - HC Davos



Rencontre du dimanche 9 octobre

Fribourg-Gottéron - SC Bern

Classement au 3 octobre

1. Genève-Servette HC 20 pts

2. SCRJ Lakers 16 pts

3. HC Davos 15 pts

4. HC Ambrì-Piotta 14 pts

5. EV Zug 14 pts

6. ZSC Lions 13 pts

---------------------------------------

7. EHC Biel-Bienne 11 pts

8. SC Bern 11 pts

9. HC Lugano 9 pts

10. HC Ajoie 9 pts

---------------------------------------

11. ​Fribourg-Gottéron 8 pts

12. Lausanne HC 7 pts

---------------------------------------

13. EHC Kloten 5 pts

14. SCL Tigers 4 pts Rencontres du mardi 4 octobre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-1 EHC Olten

SC Langenthal 4-3 EHC Visp

HC Sierre 4-2 GCK Lions

HC Thurgau 2-3 EHC Winterthur

HCB Ticino Rockets 2-7 EHC Basel

Rencontres du samedi 8 octobre EHC Olten - SC Langenthal

EHC Visp - HCB Ticino Rockets

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds - HC Thurgau

GCK Lions - EHC Basel

EHC Winterthur - HC Sierre



Classement au 3 octobre 1. EHC Olten 21 pts

3. EHC Visp 14 pts

4. GCK Lions 12 pts

5. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 12 pts

6. HC Thurgau 11 pts

7. HC Sierre 9 pts

8. EHC Basel 7 pts

2. SC Langenthal 16 pts
3. EHC Visp 14 pts
4. GCK Lions 12 pts
5. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 12 pts
6. HC Thurgau 11 pts
7. HC Sierre 9 pts
8. EHC Basel 7 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 3 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 0 pt

