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Hockey en France
Hockey sur glace - FFHG - Election du 20 juin prochain.
 
Jean Luc BLACHE annonce sa candidature Ã  la prÃ©sidence de la FÃ©dÃ©ration FranÃ§aise de Hockey sur Glace pour lâ€™Ã©lection du 20 juin prochain.
 
Source : Compte FB - JL Blache La rÃ©daction HH
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 23/05/2026 à 05:49
 
 
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
 
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