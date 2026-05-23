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Hockey en France
Hockey sur glace - FFHG - Election du 20 juin prochain.
Jean Luc BLACHE annonce sa candidature Ã la prÃ©sidence de la FÃ©dÃ©ration FranÃ§aise de Hockey sur Glace pour lâ€™Ã©lection du 20 juin prochain.
Source : Compte FB - JL Blache
La rÃ©daction HH
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 23/05/2026 à 05:49
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PROCES-VERBAL
COMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DES OPERATIONS ELECTORALES
22 MAI 2026
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
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