Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: L'Aviateur sort du bois
Le EHCK quitte la place de lanterne de rouge, Genève et Olten restent loin devant. Zürich empoche un week-end à cinq points, Rapperswil a passé un très bon dimanche en Emmental, La Chaux-de-Fonds et Sierre sont dans le rythme. Langenthal a vaincu à domicile.
Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre
HC Ajoie 1-4
SCL Tigers
SC Bern 2-3
EHC Biel-Bienne
HC Davos
3-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta
Genève-Servette HC
6-1 EV Zug
SCRJ Lakers 0-2
Fribourg-Gottéron
ZSC Lions
6-3 HC Lugano
Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-5
HC Ajoie
EHC Biel-Bienne
7-2 SCL Tigers (
SCRJ Lakers 2-3 ap
SC Bern
HC Lugano 2-3
Genève-Servette HC
Rencontres du samedi 29 octobre
HC Ajoie 0-1
EV Zug
SC Bern 2-5
EHC Kloten
HC Davos 0-5
ZSC Lions
Genève-Servette
HC 4-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta
Rencontre du dimanche 30 octobre EHC Kloten
5-2 HC Davos
ZSC Lions
5-4 ap Lausanne HC
SCL Tigers 3-5
SCRJ Lakers
1. Genève-Servette HC 40 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 34 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 30 pts
4. ZSC Lions 29 pts
5. Fribourg-Gottéron 27 pts
6. HC Davos 27 pts
---------------------------------------
7. SC Bern 25 pts
8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts
9. EV Zug 23 pts
10. EHC Kloten 19 pts
---------------------------------------
11. SCL Tigers 19 pts
12. HC Ajoie 17 pts
---------------------------------------
13. Lausanne HC 16 pts
14. HC Lugano 15 pts
Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 8-5 SC Langenthal
GCK Lions 0-2 EHC Olten 2-1 EHC Basel
HC Sierre
HC Thurgau 3-2 ap HCB Ticino Rockets
EHC Winterthur 2-3 ap EHC Visp
Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre
GCK Lions
3-0 HC Thurgau
EHC Olten
4-1 HC Sierre
EHC Visp 0-3
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
HCB Ticino Rockets 0-3
SC Langenthal
EHC Basel - EHC Winterthur (match reporté, raisons techniques)
Rencontres du dimanche 30 octobre
EHC Winterthur 2-4
GCK Lions 5-2 HCB Ticino Rockets
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
SC Langenthal 5-2 EHC Basel
HC Thurgau 1-7 EHC Olten 6-3 EHC Visp
HC Sierre
Classement au 30 octobre
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 37 pts
3. SC Langenthal 30 pts
4. GCK Lions 29 pts
5. HC Sierre 27 pts
6. HC Thurgau 23 pts
7. EHC Visp 21 pts
8. EHC Basel 17 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 16 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 8 pts
mardi, jeudi, samedi 1, 3 et 5 novembre Prochaines journées:
