Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: L'Aviateur sort du bois Le EHCK quitte la place de lanterne de rouge, Genève et Olten restent loin devant. Zürich empoche un week-end à cinq points, Rapperswil a passé un très bon dimanche en Emmental, La Chaux-de-Fonds et Sierre sont dans le rythme. Langenthal a vaincu à domicile. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 30/10/2022 à 22:33 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.

Unedans l'vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre SCL Tigers

SC Bern 2-3 EHC Biel-Bienne

HC Davos 3-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta

Genève-Servette HC 6-1 EV Zug

SCRJ Lakers 0-2 Fribourg-Gottéron

ZSC Lions 6-3 HC Lugano



Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-5 HC Ajoie

EHC Biel-Bienne 7-2 SCL Tigers (

SCRJ Lakers 2-3 ap SC Bern

HC Lugano 2-3 Genève-Servette HC



Rencontres du samedi 29 octobre

HC Ajoie 0-1 EV Zug

SC Bern 2-5 EHC Kloten

HC Davos 0-5 ZSC Lions

Genève-Servette HC 4-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta



Rencontre du dimanche 30 octobre

EHC Kloten 5-2 HC Davos

ZSC Lions 5-4 ap Lausanne HC

SCL Tigers 3-5 SCRJ Lakers

Classement au 30 octobre HC Ajoie 1-4SC Bern 2-33-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta6-1 EV ZugSCRJ Lakers 0-26-3 HC LuganoHC Ambrì-Piotta 3-57-2 SCL Tigers ( article SCRJ Lakers 2-3 apHC Lugano 2-3HC Ajoie 0-1SC Bern 2-5HC Davos 0-5HC 4-1 HC Ambrì-Piotta5-2 HC Davos5-4 ap Lausanne HCSCL Tigers 3-5 1. Genève-Servette HC 40 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 34 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 30 pts

4. ZSC Lions 29 pts

5. Fribourg-Gottéron 27 pts

6. HC Davos 27 pts

---------------------------------------

7. SC Bern 25 pts

8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 24 pts

9. EV Zug 23 pts

10. EHC Kloten 19 pts

---------------------------------------

11. SCL Tigers 19 pts

12. ​HC Ajoie 17 pts

---------------------------------------

13. Lausanne HC 16 pts

14. HC Lugano 15 pts Rencontres du mardi 25 octobre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 8-5 SC Langenthal

GCK Lions 0-2 EHC Olten

HC Sierre 2-1 EHC Basel

HC Thurgau 3-2 ap HCB Ticino Rockets

EHC Winterthur 2-3 ap EHC Visp

Rencontres du vendredi 28 octobre GCK Lions 3-0 HC Thurgau

EHC Olten 4-1 HC Sierre

EHC Visp 0-3 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

HCB Ticino Rockets 0-3 SC Langenthal

EHC Basel - EHC Winterthur (match reporté, raisons techniques)

Rencontres du dimanche 30 octobre EHC Winterthur 2-4 GCK Lions

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 5-2 HCB Ticino Rockets

SC Langenthal 5-2 EHC Basel

HC Thurgau 1-7 EHC Olten

HC Sierre 6-3 EHC Visp



Classement au 30 octobre 3-0 HC Thurgau4-1 HC SierreEHC Visp 0-3HCB Ticino Rockets 0-3EHC Basel - EHC Winterthur (match reporté, raisons techniques) 1. EHC Olten 44 pts

3. SC Langenthal 30 pts

4. GCK Lions 29 pts

5. HC Sierre 27 pts

6. HC Thurgau 23 pts

7. EHC Visp 21 pts

8. EHC Basel 17 pts

--------------------------------------- 2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 37 pts3. SC Langenthal 30 pts4. GCK Lions 29 pts5. HC Sierre 27 pts6. HC Thurgau 23 pts7. EHC Visp 21 pts8. EHC Basel 17 pts--------------------------------------- 9. EHC Winterthur 16 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 8 pts

Prochaines journées: mardi, jeudi, samedi 1, 3 et 5 novembre © 2022 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour . Réactions sur la news Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.











trueanal.org ...Bitte wählen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut... Hockeyhebdo sur