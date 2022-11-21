|
|Suisse - Divers
|Hockey sur glace - Suisse: La Tchaux se fait plaisir
|En battant Langenthal, le HCC s'approche du leader, Thurgau et Sierre ont vaincu à l'extérieur et Biasca empoche trois points. Il en va de même pour Lausanne, Genève et Lugano.
|
Stéphane Ducret
|Posté par
Hockey Hebdo
|le 21/11/2022 à 01:04
Rencontre du mardi 15 novembre
Genève-Servette HC
6-2 EHC Biel-Bienne
Rencontre du mercredi 16 novembre
Rencontres du vendredi 18 novembre
Lausanne HC 2-3 ap HC Lugano
HC Ambrì-Piotta
HC Ajoie 3-4 tab SCRJ Lakers
6-2 EHC Kloten
EHC Biel-Bienne 1-2 tab EV Zug
Fribourg-Gottéron
4-1 HC Davos
Rencontres du samedi 19 novembre
ZSC Lions 4-3 tab HC Davos
SC Bern 1-3 Fribourg-Gottéron
EHC Kloten
5-2 EHC Biel-Bienne (galerie photos
)
SCL Tigers 3-4 ap HC Ambrì-Piotta
EV Zug 2-3 ap Lausanne HC
Rencontres du dimanche 20 novembre
Genève-Servette HC
Lausanne HC 3-2 SCL Tigers
5-2 HC Ajoie
HC Lugano
5-1 SC Bern
Classement au 21 novembre
1. Genève-Servette HC 52 pts
2. EHC Biel-Bienne 41 pts
3. SCRJ Lakers 38 pts
4. ZSC Lions 34 pts
5. EV Zug 34 pts
6. Fribourg-Gottéron 33 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Davos 32 pts
8. SC Bern 31 pts
9. HC Ambrì-Piotta 29 pts
10. EHC Kloten 28 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Lugano 26 pts
12. Lausanne HC 26 pts
---------------------------------------
13. SCL Tigers 25 pts
14. HC Ajoie 18 pts
Rencontres du mardi 15 novembre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 6-5 ap GCK Lions
EHC Olten 4-2 SC Langenthal
EHC Visp 2-3 tab EHC Winterthur
HC Sierre 1-3 EHC Basel
HCB Ticino Rockets 1-4 HC Thurgau
Rencontres du vendredi 18 novembre
EHC Basel 1-3 EHC Olten
SC Langenthal 3-4 ap EHC Visp
HC Sierre 5-6 tab HCB Ticino Rockets
HC Thurgau 0-5 GCK Lions
EHC Winterthur 2-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
Rencontres du dimanche 20 novembre
HCB Ticino Rockets 6-4 EHC Basel
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 7-1 SC Langenthal
EHC Olten 1-2 tab HC Thurgau
EHC Visp 0-4 HC Sierre
Classement au 21 novembre
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 50 pts
3. GCK Lions 38 pts
4. EHC Visp 35 pts
5. HC Sierre 33 pts
6. HC Thurgau 32 pts
7. SC Langenthal 32 pts
8. EHC Basel 26 pts
---------------------------------------
9. EHC Winterthur 20 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 13 pts
Prochaines journées: mardi et vendredi, 22 et 26 novembre
