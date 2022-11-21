Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: La Tchaux se fait plaisir En battant Langenthal, le HCC s'approche du leader, Thurgau et Sierre ont vaincu à l'extérieur et Biasca empoche trois points. Il en va de même pour Lausanne, Genève et Lugano. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 21/11/2022 à 01:04 Tweeter

Une présentation des forces en présence dans l'élite du hockey suisse vous est proposée par votre rédaction helvète !



Vous pouvez retrouver dans nos news dédiées les calendrier complet, compositions complètes et blessures.

Rencontre du mardi 15 novembre Genève-Servette HC 6-2 EHC Biel-Bienne



Rencontre du mercredi 16 novembre Lausanne HC 2-3 ap HC Lugano

Rencontres du vendredi 18 novembre HC Ajoie 3-4 tab SCRJ Lakers HC Ambrì-Piotta 6-2 EHC Kloten

EHC Biel-Bienne 1-2 tab EV Zug

Fribourg-Gottéron 4-1 HC Davos



Rencontres du samedi 19 novembre ZSC Lions 4-3 tab HC Davos Fribourg-Gottéron

EHC Kloten 5-2 EHC Biel-Bienne (

SCL Tigers 3-4 ap HC Ambrì-Piotta

EV Zug 2-3 ap Lausanne HC



Rencontres du dimanche 20 novembre Lausanne HC 3-2 SCL Tigers Genève-Servette HC 5-2 HC Ajoie

HC Lugano 5-1 SC Bern

Classement au 21 novembre 1. Genève-Servette HC 52 pts

2. EHC Biel-Bienne 41 pts

3. SCRJ Lakers 38 pts

4. ZSC Lions 34 pts

5. EV Zug 34 pts

6. Fribourg-Gottéron 33 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Davos 32 pts

8. SC Bern 31 pts

9. HC Ambrì-Piotta 29 pts

10. EHC Kloten 28 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HC Lugano 26 pts

12. Lausanne HC 26 pts

---------------------------------------

13. SCL Tigers 25 pts

14. ​HC Ajoie 18 pts Rencontres du mardi 15 novembre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 6-5 ap GCK Lions

EHC Olten 4-2 SC Langenthal

EHC Visp 2-3 tab EHC Winterthur

HC Sierre 1-3 EHC Basel

HCB Ticino Rockets 1-4 HC Thurgau

Rencontres du vendredi 18 novembre EHC Basel 1-3 EHC Olten

SC Langenthal 3-4 ap EHC Visp

HC Sierre 5-6 tab HCB Ticino Rockets

HC Thurgau 0-5 GCK Lions

EHC Winterthur 2-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds Rencontres du dimanche 20 novembre

HCB Ticino Rockets 6-4 EHC Basel

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 7-1 SC Langenthal

EHC Olten 1-2 tab HC Thurgau

EHC Visp 0-4 HC Sierre



Classement au 21 novembre 1. EHC Olten 57 pts

3. GCK Lions 38 pts

4. EHC Visp 35 pts

5. HC Sierre 33 pts

6. HC Thurgau 32 pts

7. SC Langenthal 32 pts

8. EHC Basel 26 pts

2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 50 pts
3. GCK Lions 38 pts
4. EHC Visp 35 pts
5. HC Sierre 33 pts
6. HC Thurgau 32 pts
7. SC Langenthal 32 pts
8. EHC Basel 26 pts
---------------------------------------

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 13 pts

Prochaines journées: mardi et vendredi, 22 et 26 novembre











